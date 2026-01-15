Anker Prime Power Bank (20K, 200W) review: Plenty of power for laptops and more

At just over a pound, this burly power bank can keep up with high-end laptops and charger just about everything else in your bag with juice left to spare.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Anker Prime Power Bank
You probably don't need this many of them. Anker

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A typical power bank is meant to resurrect a dead smartphone or extend tablet usage through a long flight. But laptops fall into an entirely different category when it comes to backup power. The same goes for other power-hungry devices like drones and even high-end cameras. I’ve been testing the Anker Prime Power Bank (20K, 200W) for several weeks with a number of different devices. In that time, I’ve found it to be powerful, simple to use, and full of welcome features that make it enjoyable to use. It’s not perfect, but if you want one battery pack that can keep up with modern USB-C gear—and you’re willing to carry it—this is a great option.

Review: Anker Prime Power Bank (20K, 200W)

Anker Prime Power Bank on a table in a coffee shop with a laptop and a tablet
The coffee shop is where this powerful backup battery shines.

Stan Horaczek
See It

Pros

  • Real laptop output: Up to 140W on a single USB-C port, with 220W total available across ports.
  • Fast to refill: 100W input means it can recharge in under an hour with the right charger and cable.
  • Actually useful smarts: The on-device display gives real-time wattage and time estimates; the app is there if you want deeper tweaks.

Cons

  • Price: It’s an investment, especially if you add accessories like the charging base.
  • Weight: It’s “pocketable” on paper, but at over a pound you’ll feel it.
  • Capacity reality check: This is a 20K-class pack (about 72Wh), not a full replacement for a laptop battery.

Design and Build

The Anker Prime 20K is roughly the size of one of those skinny Diet Coke cans, but it’s a squared-off soda can with real heft. It measures 1.73 × 1.99 × 5.79 inches and weighs 1.12 lbs (510 g), which makes it easy to stash in a backpack or camera bag—and a little silly to carry in a jacket pocket unless you’re committed.

Build quality is a standout. It’s a dense block of hardware rather than a hollow plastic shell, which matters when you’re throwing it into bags, bouncing between locations, or generally living the clumsy reality of travel.

Anker’s display is also genuinely helpful. Instead of the old system of four mystery LEDs, you get clear readouts for charge level, real-time wattage in/out, and time-to-empty or time-to-full estimates. When you’re trying to decide whether you have enough juice for a flight, a shoot, or a long coffee shop session, that kind of clarity is the difference between guessing and knowing. The shiny surface on the front of the device does pick up smudges and fingerprints easily, but that doesn’t matter much to me.

Port layout is straightforward and practical: two USB-C ports and one USB-A across the top. In day-to-day use, I found it easier to lay it flat with the screen facing up so it’s less likely to tip if a stiff cable gets bumped.

How I tested Anker’s Prime Power Bank

In the several weeks I spent with this device, I used it to fuel my 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip inside. I also used it to charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a DJI drone, a Canon R5 Mark II camera, and other devices. In each case, I was able to hit maximum charging speeds with each device and even keep up with the MacBook Pro output during high-intensity tasks like exporting files from Adobe Lightroom.

The “System” Approach

You can absolutely buy the battery by itself and be happy. The main story here is that it refills fast enough (up to 100W input) that it’s easy to keep topped off between sessions—plug it in while you eat lunch, and you’ll get a meaningful chunk of capacity back.

If you want a cleaner workflow that’s always ready, Anker also sells a separate $99 charging base that uses pogo pins and charges the bank at the same 100W rate. It’s not required, but if this power bank is part of your daily desk kit, docking it like a gadget from the future is undeniably convenient.

Performance

The “220W” in the name is the combined ceiling across ports. In practical terms, it means you can run a laptop at serious speed and still charge other devices without everything collapsing into “slow charge” mode.

  • Single port: One USB-C port can deliver up to 140W (PD 3.1), which is enough to charge a MacBook Pro at full speed.
  • Multi-device: With 220W total available, you can keep a laptop happy while also topping off a phone, tablet, camera, or accessory—without feeling like you have to “schedule” charging.

Thermals are solid, too. High-wattage power banks often get uncomfortably warm when they’re actually delivering big power for long stretches. This one stayed surprisingly composed during sustained use, which inspires more confidence than raw spec-sheet bragging ever could. It felt noticeably warm to the touch when it was charging up its own internal batteries, but it never got hot.

The companion app is a nice touch, but I didn’t find myself using it all that often during normal use. The built-in screen typically told me what I needed to know.

At this price point, I would have liked an integrated cable and possibly wireless charging as it requires a separate cable to input and output power. That’s not super common with models in this class, so it’s not a point against this model, but both features would have been welcome.

Comparison: Anker Prime 20K vs. The Competition

The Anker Prime 20K sits in a sweet spot: smaller and lighter than the max-capacity carry-on limit bricks, but far more capable than the average travel power bank.

FeatureAnker Prime 20K (220W)EcoFlow RAPID Pro (27,650mAh)Shargeek Storm 2Anker 737 (24K, 140W)
Capacity20,100mAh (~72Wh)27,650mAh (99.54Wh)25,600mAh (93.5Wh)24,000mAh
Max Output220W total (140W single USB-C)300W total (up to 140W single)100W (single-port fast charge class)140W max total
Max Input100W320W (with matching station)100W in/out140W two-way charging class
Ports2× USB-C, 1× USB-A4 total (incl. built-in retractable USB-C cable)USB-C + USB-A + DC + more2× USB-C, 1× USB-A
Weight1.12 lb (510g)699.4g591.3g630g
Unique FeatureOptional pogo-pin charging base + strong on-device displayBuilt-in retractable cable + modular accessories“Gadget-core” transparent design + DC outputMore affordable entry to 140W-class charging

The Specs

CategorySpecification
ModelAnker Prime Power Bank (20K, 220W)
Capacity20,100mAh (~72Wh) Carry-on compliant under 100Wh
Ports2× USB-C, 1× USB-A
Single USB-C MaxUp to 140W
Combined Max OutputUp to 220W total
Recharge SpeedUp to 100W (USB-C) / Up to 100W (charging base)
ConnectivityBluetooth (Anker app)
Dimensions1.73 × 1.99 × 5.79 inches
Weight1.12 lb (510g)

Verdict

If you’re truly a power user—or you just have a laptop that laughs at most power banks—this Anker Prime makes a compelling case. The headline isn’t just big number wattage. It’s that the wattage shows up in real use: no slow-charger warnings, no weird throttling, and no all-night recharge penalty once you’ve drained it.

If you only need to charge a phone, this is unnecessary weight and money. But for photographers, frequent travelers, and anyone trying to keep a MacBook and a few other devices alive away from the wall, the Prime 20K feels like the first power bank that actually behaves like it belongs in a modern USB-C workflow.

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.