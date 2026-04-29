The Wybot B1 is a robotic cordless pool cleaner that ditches the cables without blowing out your budget

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Pools are great for relaxing, which is part of why cleaning them feels so laborious. I want to float on my back with a Coke Zero on my stomach, not scoop scum. Robotic pool vacuums can simplify the cleaning process, but the cord causes problems. Feed the cable in, watch it knot up on the ladder, fish the head out from under the steps when it pins itself there. The Wybot B1 is a cordless robotic cleaner that runs on a battery, drops into the water, and goes. It’s so easy to use it almost feels like a toy, but it’s actually a tool.

Wybot has been making robots in this category for a few years, and the B1 sits at the entry-level end of its cordless lineup. The pitch is straightforward: a self-contained cleaner for above-ground and small-to-mid-size in-ground pools where running power to a corded vacuum is a hassle and a full premium robot is overkill.

Using the Wybot B1



The entry-level cordless option in Wybot’s lineup, sized for above-ground pools and smaller in-grounds. Drop-in, button-on operation, with a top-loading filter basket and a retrieval hook included.

In the box, you’ll find the robot, a hook for grabbing it, a charger, and some replacement foam. Pop it on the charger, download the companion app, and sync everything up. Setup took me less than five minutes from start to finish.

Using the B1 in the pool is even easier. Select your pool layout in the app, choose one of the preset cleaning modes, and set it in the water to do its thing. The cord-free nature of it really is a huge benefit. There’s nothing to thread, nothing to coil afterward, nothing to trip over on the deck. For a pool that lives a long extension cord away from a GFCI outlet, that alone changes the math.

The power button is simple to operate, even under water. Wybot

The handle makes it easy to handle and it’s fairly light before you submerge it and let it get full of water. When it’s below the surface, it’s neutral enough that the motors don’t have to fight gravity to crawl. The retrieval hook is a nice, simple way to grab it once it’s on the move. I was surprised by how quickly it crawls once it gets going.

The cleaning pattern is methodical rather than random. It traces the floor in lanes, swings along the wall radius at corners. Even a tricky sloping side didn’t cause the bot to get stranded in place. The filter basket pops out from the top with a thumb latch and rinses clean under a hose in less time than the cycle itself takes.

The specs that matter

The rollers pick up debris by scooping it into the trap. Wybot

The B1 is rated for pools up to 1,150 square feet, which covers most above-ground setups and the smaller end of in-grounds. A standard 16-by-32 backyard rectangle squeaks in. Anything bigger and you’re looking at Wybot’s C1, which is rated to 1,600 square feet and runs longer per charge. Battery on the B1 goes up to 120 minutes, which is enough for one full cycle in a pool that doesn’t need a second pass on the same day. Charging happens between cycles, not during them, so plan accordingly if your pool is on the upper end of the size envelope. The unit weighs 13 pounds dry, which is part of why retrieval is a one-handed lift instead of a back-saver job.

Three motors do the work. One handles suction, two drive the brushes that sit at the front corners. Those brushes are what let it track edges and corners as well as it does, sweeping debris into the path of the intake instead of letting it drift past. The app gives you floor-only, floor-and-wall, and waterline modes, so you can run a quick floor pass on a maintenance day or a full circuit when the pool’s been sitting through pollen season. When the cycle ends, the B1 self-parks at the side wall, which beats diving for it. The components are modular and quick-release, so the brushes and filter basket come off without tools when it’s time to swap them.

Who the B1 is for

The cage captures debris and allows you to empty it quickly. Wybot

The B1 isn’t trying to compete with high-end robots that handle Olympic-length pools and clean unattended for hours. It’s pitched at the pool owner whose current routine is half cable-management and half actual cleaning. If your pool is under 1,150 square feet, your current vacuum involves a power cord, and you’ve ever sworn at said cord, the B1 is on the right shelf. If your pool is bigger or you’re cleaning daily through peak debris season, look at the C1 instead.