Shark’s pet-friendly air purifier is cheaper than ever at Amazon for a limited time

Have you turned your home’s heat on for the winter yet? I finally gave in and switched my thermostat over to heat only to find myself smelling the familiar dusty scent emanating through my vents. The air quality in your home is important and that’s why we’re so enthusiastic about recommending air purifiers. Right now, Amazon has Shark’s powerful HP201 Air Purifier for its cheapest price of the year
Shark HP102PET Air Purifier (Bedroom/Nursery, PET) $149See It
Sized for small rooms where quiet matters, the HP102PET targets pet dander, hair, and everyday allergens with a sealed HEPA-level filter and an odor-fighting carbon layer to tame litter-box or wet-dog smells. It monitors air quality and auto-adjusts the fan, so you can set it in a corner and let it run while you sleep. A dedicated Sleep mode dims the display and hushes the motor, while a simple filter indicator takes the guesswork out of maintenance. Its compact footprint fits on a dresser or in a nursery beside the rocker, and a top-facing intake/exhaust helps circulate clean air without a draft. If your cat claims the bed or the dog sneaks afternoon naps in the crib room, this is an easy, low-fuss way to keep the air fresher overnight and during naps.
Editor’s Picks and more deals on Shark products
Shark AV2900XE ThermaCharged Robot Vacuum & Mop $749
Shark’s top-tier combo adds heated mop cleaning and a self-empty/self-refill base, so floors get real scrubbing while you skip the refills and bin dumps. Six PowerDetect technologies auto-boost on carpet and mess, and the 60-day base plus 30-day water tank make it a true set-and-forget helper for mixed-surface homes.
Shark FlexStyle (Special Edition) Multi-Styler $229
A lightweight dryer/curler system that swaps between auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, and a concentrator. It’s designed to style fast without extreme heat, which helps maintain shine and reduce frizz—great for everyday blowouts or quick touch-ups before a video call.
Air Purifiers
- Shark HP201 Air Purifier (Clean Sense, up to 1,000 sq. ft.) $275
- Shark HP102PET Air Purifier (Bedroom/Nursery, PET) $149
Robot Vacuums & Mop Combos
- Shark AV2900XE PowerDetect ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro (self-empty, self-refill, heated mop clean) $749
- Shark AV2800ZE PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro (self-empty, self-refill, pad wash & dry) $699
- Shark AV2820S PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (NeverStuck) $409
Upright Vacuums
- Shark AZ4002 POWERDETECT Upright (HEPA, DuoClean, Powered Lift-Away) $399
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away ZU503AMZ (self-cleaning brushroll, HEPA) $179
Cordless & Stick Vacuums
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro (corded stick, pet attachments) $139
- Shark IP3251 Cordless Vacuum (PowerDetect Clean & Empty, HEPA) $399
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Vacuum (removable handheld) $149
Steam & Floor Care
- Shark S3972BRN Lift-Away 5-in-1 Steam Mop (detachable handheld) $99
- Shark PX253BRN StainStriker HairPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $129
Hair Tools
- Shark HD651S FlexFusion Hair Straightener & Hair Dryer Air Styler Kit $379
- Shark HD433CP FlexStyle (Special Edition) Air Styling & Drying System $229
