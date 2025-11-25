🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Walmart’s Black Friday Dyson deals are here: Save up to $300 on vacuums and air purifiers

Dyson gear is never cheap, but Walmart has fans, air purifiers, and vacuums for their lowest prices of the year for Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Dyson makes impressive home appliances, but they’re not cheap. Walmart just dropped its full-on Black Friday deals and that includes year-low prices on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. These prices likely won’t get any lower if you wait, so you might as well just grab what you want now and make your home more comfortable with the power of engineering.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum | $349.99 (Save $240)

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum on sale for black friday
Three built-in cleaning modes handle all types of messes.

Dyson
See It

The V8 Absolute represents Dyson’s sweet spot between performance and value. This cordless stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of suction and includes Dyson’s filtration system that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Absolute version comes with eight tools including the Direct Drive cleaner head for carpets and the Soft Roller cleaner head for hard floors, making it versatile enough to handle every surface in your home. At $240 off, it’s an excellent entry point into Dyson’s cordless vacuum lineup.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum | $549.99 (Save $300)

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum on sale for Black Friday at Walmart
Upgrade your cleaning game.

Dyson
See It

The V15 Detect features a laser that reveals microscopic dust on hard floors, plus an acoustic piezo sensor that counts and measures particles to offer a deep cleaning. Its LCD screen displays real-time data about what you’re picking up, particle counts, and remaining run time.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx | $779.99 (Save $170)

Dyson Purifier Hot and Cold fan on sale for Black Friday
It makes your home more comfortable all year round.

Dyson
See It

This three-in-one machine purifies, heats, and cools your space while mitigating formaldehyde. The HP2 features Dyson’s advanced De-NOx technology that continuously converts nitrogen dioxide into harmless water and carbon dioxide. Its HEPA H13 filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while Air Multiplier technology projects purified air throughout the room. The heating function makes it useful year-round, and the machine automatically senses and reports air quality in real time via an LCD screen.

Dyson Cool™ Tower Fan AM07 | $249.99 (Save $150)

Dyson tower fan
Imagine how well you’d sleep with this many fans.

Dyson
See It

Link: Walmart

Dyson’s bladeless tower fan delivers powerful airflow without the buffeting effect of traditional fans. The AM07 is 60% quieter than its predecessor while projecting smooth, powerful airflow throughout the room. Its unique design avoids fast-spinning blades and no awkward safety grilles, making it easy to clean and safe around children and pets.

All Dyson Deals at Walmart

Cordless Vacuums

Air Purifiers with Heating

Air Purifiers with Humidification

Tower Fans

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.