Walmart’s Black Friday Dyson deals are here: Save up to $300 on vacuums and air purifiers

Dyson makes impressive home appliances, but they’re not cheap. Walmart just dropped its full-on Black Friday deals and that includes year-low prices on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. These prices likely won’t get any lower if you wait, so you might as well just grab what you want now and make your home more comfortable with the power of engineering.

The V8 Absolute represents Dyson’s sweet spot between performance and value. This cordless stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of suction and includes Dyson’s filtration system that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Absolute version comes with eight tools including the Direct Drive cleaner head for carpets and the Soft Roller cleaner head for hard floors, making it versatile enough to handle every surface in your home. At $240 off, it’s an excellent entry point into Dyson’s cordless vacuum lineup.

The V15 Detect features a laser that reveals microscopic dust on hard floors, plus an acoustic piezo sensor that counts and measures particles to offer a deep cleaning. Its LCD screen displays real-time data about what you’re picking up, particle counts, and remaining run time.

This three-in-one machine purifies, heats, and cools your space while mitigating formaldehyde. The HP2 features Dyson’s advanced De-NOx technology that continuously converts nitrogen dioxide into harmless water and carbon dioxide. Its HEPA H13 filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while Air Multiplier technology projects purified air throughout the room. The heating function makes it useful year-round, and the machine automatically senses and reports air quality in real time via an LCD screen.

Dyson’s bladeless tower fan delivers powerful airflow without the buffeting effect of traditional fans. The AM07 is 60% quieter than its predecessor while projecting smooth, powerful airflow throughout the room. Its unique design avoids fast-spinning blades and no awkward safety grilles, making it easy to clean and safe around children and pets.

