You can shop this massive list of 100+ early Prime Day deals before the sale officially starts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

By now, you have probably seen the commercials telling you that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale starts on October 7th. After a weekend watching football, I can pretty much recite the commercials from memory. And while tons of deals drop on Tuesday, there are alaready thousands of deals live on the site. I’ve been sorting through

Editor’s picks

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, USB-C) $178 (20 percent off)

Still the easiest upgrade for iPhone users: excellent active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio, and a USB-C case that’s great for travel and everyday commuting.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2024) $1,298 (35 percent off)

Art Mode + an anti-reflection matte display means it looks like a framed print when it’s off and a sharp 4K QLED TV when it’s on—great picture, cleaner cable management with the One Connect box, and a slim-fit wall mount in the box.

Shark Matrix AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (AV2501S) $230 (58 percent off)

Biggest floor-care savings in the post: strong suction, AI navigation with home mapping, and a 30-day self-empty base—hands-off cleaning that’s especially good for pet hair.

Audio

Speakers & headphones

Health & Personal Care

Oral care

Home

Air quality & home environment

Vacuums & floor care

Space heaters & fans

Kitchen

Hot beverages & espresso

Cooking appliances

Specialty electrics & storage

Outdoors

Camping & patio

Portable power

TV & Home Theater

TVs

Tech & Gadgets

Cables & chargers

Power banks & accessories

Pneumatics

Power drills & saws

Power tool accessories