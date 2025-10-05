You can shop this massive list of 100+ early Prime Day deals before the sale officially starts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
By now, you have probably seen the commercials telling you that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale starts on October 7th. After a weekend watching football, I can pretty much recite the commercials from memory. And while tons of deals drop on Tuesday, there are alaready thousands of deals live on the site. I’ve been sorting through
Editor’s picks
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, USB-C) $178 (20 percent off)
Still the easiest upgrade for iPhone users: excellent active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio, and a USB-C case that’s great for travel and everyday commuting.
Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2024) $1,298 (35 percent off)
Art Mode + an anti-reflection matte display means it looks like a framed print when it’s off and a sharp 4K QLED TV when it’s on—great picture, cleaner cable management with the One Connect box, and a slim-fit wall mount in the box.
Shark Matrix AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (AV2501S) $230 (58 percent off)
Biggest floor-care savings in the post: strong suction, AI navigation with home mapping, and a 30-day self-empty base—hands-off cleaning that’s especially good for pet hair.
Audio
Speakers & headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, USB-C) $178 (20 percent off)
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99 (25 percent off)
Health & Personal Care
Oral care
- Oral-B iO Series 10 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $250 (26 percent off)
- Oral-B iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $90 (40 percent off)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects with LED (40-Count) $35 (38 percent off)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Whitening Kit (18-Count) $28 (44 percent off)
Home
Air quality & home environment
- AcuRite Humidity Meter Hygrometer and Indoor Digital Thermometer (01083M) $13.49 (10 percent off)
- Dreo 6L Smart Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier $79.98 (11 percent off)
- LEVOIT Core 600S Large-Room Air Purifier $249 (29 percent off)
- LEVOIT Core Mini Bedroom Air Purifier $39.99 (20 percent off)
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier $159.99 (30 percent off)
- Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier $159.99 (30 percent off)
- Blueair Large-Room Smart Air Purifier $244.99 (30 percent off)
- Blueair Medium-Room Smart Air Purifier $149.99 (35 percent off)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 $449.99 (22 percent off)
Vacuums & floor care
- Shark Matrix AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (AV2501S) $230 (58 percent off)
- Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $570 (33 percent off)
- Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum $400 (37 percent off)
- LEVOIT LVAC-300 Cordless Stick Vacuum (2 Batteries) $149.99 (25 percent off)
- LEVOIT LVAC-200 Cordless Stick Vacuum $249.99 (29 percent off)
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Vacuum $149 (50 percent off)
- Shark WM100 Wet-Dry Vacuum & Mop $199.99 (33 percent off)
- Bissell TurboClean Cordless Hard-Floor Cleaner (3837) $199.99 (20 percent off)
- Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner $75 (21 percent off)
- Bissell Sturdy Sweep Manual Sweeper (2402) $29.99 (14 percent off)
- Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum & Mop $400 (38 percent off)
- Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum $399 (20 percent off)
Space heaters & fans
- Dreo 1500W Oscillating Space Heater with Remote $67.49 (10 percent off)
- Honeywell TurboForce Personal Fan (HT-900) $16.99 (15 percent off)
- Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater $47.99 (11 percent off)
Kitchen
Hot beverages & espresso
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine BES870XL $599.95 (20 percent off)
- Braun BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker $90 (31 percent off)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Maker $550 (39 percent off)
Cooking appliances
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900BSS) $349.95 (13 percent off)
- Ninja AF141 4-in-1 Air Fryer Pro (5-qt.) $90 (31 percent off)
Specialty electrics & storage
- FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer $159.99 (32 percent off)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage, 5-Pack $28 (30 percent off)
- Ninja SLUSHi RapidChill 88-oz. Frozen Drink Maker $299.99 (50 percent off)
Outdoors
Camping & patio
- Coleman Cooler Quad Chair $35 (35 percent off)
- Coleman 13×13 Instant Canopy Sun Shelter $193 (33 percent off)
- Coleman Pop-Up Instant Tent (1–2 Person) $94.99 (28 percent off)
Portable power
- EcoFlow River 2 Pro Portable Power Station $— (on sale)
TV & Home Theater
TVs
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2024) $1,298 (35 percent off)
Tech & Gadgets
Cables & chargers
- Anker Nano 47W 2-Port USB-C Charger $20 (33 percent off)
- Anker Prime USB-C Cable $18 (31 percent off)
Power banks & accessories
- UGREEN 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank $66 (34 percent off)
- Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter $34 (15 percent off)
Tools
Pneumatics
- Bostitch Smart Point 18GA Brad Nailer Kit (BTFP12233) $99 (34 percent off)
Woodworking & rotary tools
- Dremel 3000-1/24 Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit $49 (29 percent off)
- Dremel 8050 Micro Cordless Rotary Tool $69 (23 percent off)
- Dremel 561 Multipurpose Cutting Bit $8.99 (10 percent off)
Power drills & saws
- DEWALT 20V MAX 1/2-in. Drill/Driver Kit (DCD771C2) $99 (21 percent off)
- Bosch 18V Compact 1/2-in. Drill/Driver Kit (2×2Ah) $99 (25 percent off)
- DEWALT ATOMIC 4-1/2-in. Brushless Circular Saw (Tool-Only) $99 (21 percent off)
Power tool accessories
- Bosch 10-in. 40-Tooth Carbide Circular Saw Blade $24.99 (17 percent off)
- DEWALT 21-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set $19.99 (13 percent off)
