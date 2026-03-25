LifePro red light therapy devices and fitness gear are up to 85% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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LifePro is running some of the deepest discounts in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — up to 85 percent off red light therapy devices, massage tools, and fitness equipment. The Luminova neck red light therapy device is $29 (85 percent off), a foldable hip thrust machine is $48 (68 percent off), and the infrared red light therapy panel is $60 (65 percent off). These are big price drops across the entire LifePro catalog.



The LifePro Luminova Neck Red Light Therapy Device is $29.27, down 85 percent from $189.99. It uses 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared LEDs to target the neck and shoulders. At this price, it costs less than a single physical therapy copay — the discount is steep enough to make a speculative buy low-risk.

Red light therapy deals

Fitness equipment deals

Massage and recovery deals