Ego’s editor-approved mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more are down to their lowest prices ever at Amazon

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Spring is here, and Amazon is running a broad sale across EGO Power+’s entire lineup of battery-powered yard tools. The big draw for Ego’s tool kit is the battery system. All of the 56V tools share the same battery platform — meaning every battery you already own (or buy today) works across the full lineup. This is a great opportunity to jump into the Ego platform or expand your arsenal if you’re already bought in. Start checking off your home project checklist ASAP.

Editor’s Picks



The Select Cut system lets you swap between a mulching, bagging, or side-discharge setup depending on what your lawn needs, and the Touch Drive self-propel is one of the smoothest in the business. Two 6.0Ah batteries give you enough runtime to handle most yards in a single charge, and at $100 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this configuration.



Spring storm cleanup is a lot easier with a good chainsaw, and this is one of the best deals in the entire EGO lineup right now at 21% off. The CS1611 runs on a 56V 4.0Ah battery and is genuinely powerful enough to tackle downed limbs and small trees without the hassle of mixing gas or pulling a cord. It comes with the battery and charger. It’s ready to rip right out of the box.



Restringing a trimmer is one of the more annoying yard tasks, but EGO’s POWERLOAD system fixes that by letting you feed new line with the push of a button. No disassembly, no threading, no frustration. The ST1623T is EGO’s 16-inch model, meaning it cuts a wider swath than most competitors. At $70 off (19% discount), this is one of the best-value trimmers in the lineup right now.

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