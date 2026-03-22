Ego’s editor-approved mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more are down to their lowest prices ever at Amazon

Ego's 56-volt battery system works across its entire arsenal of tools. Jump in now for discounts across the board.

By Stan Horaczek

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Spring is here, and Amazon is running a broad sale across EGO Power+’s entire lineup of battery-powered yard tools. The big draw for Ego’s tool kit is the battery system. All of the 56V tools share the same battery platform — meaning every battery you already own (or buy today) works across the full lineup. This is a great opportunity to jump into the Ego platform or expand your arsenal if you’re already bought in. Start checking off your home project checklist ASAP.

Editor’s Picks

EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21-Inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower (2x 6.0Ah) $779.00 (was $879.99)

amazon
$879.99 $779.00
Ego power 21-inch select cut lawn mower
The 21-inch deck is wide enough for quick mowing and narrow enough for nimble movements.

Ego
ON SALE NOW
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The Select Cut system lets you swap between a mulching, bagging, or side-discharge setup depending on what your lawn needs, and the Touch Drive self-propel is one of the smoothest in the business. Two 6.0Ah batteries give you enough runtime to handle most yards in a single charge, and at $100 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this configuration.

EGO Power+ CS1611 16-Inch Chainsaw with Battery and Charger $219.00 (was $279.00)

amazon
$279.00 $219.00
Ego battery powered chainsaw 16-inch
The 16-inch bar is a good balance of cutting power and handling.

Ego
ON SALE NOW
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Spring storm cleanup is a lot easier with a good chainsaw, and this is one of the best deals in the entire EGO lineup right now at 21% off. The CS1611 runs on a 56V 4.0Ah battery and is genuinely powerful enough to tackle downed limbs and small trees without the hassle of mixing gas or pulling a cord. It comes with the battery and charger. It’s ready to rip right out of the box.

EGO Power+ ST1623T 16-Inch POWERLOAD String Trimmer with Battery $289.00 (was $359.00)

amazon
$359.00 $289.00
Ego battery powered string trimmer
It’s as powerful as a gas model and a lot easier to start.

Ego
ON SALE NOW
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Restringing a trimmer is one of the more annoying yard tasks, but EGO’s POWERLOAD system fixes that by letting you feed new line with the push of a button. No disassembly, no threading, no frustration. The ST1623T is EGO’s 16-inch model, meaning it cuts a wider swath than most competitors. At $70 off (19% discount), this is one of the best-value trimmers in the lineup right now.

Lawn Mower Deals

Leaf Blower Deals

String Trimmer Deals

Chainsaw & Pole Saw Deals

Hedge Trimmer Deals

Pressure Washer, Fan & Other EGO Tools

Battery & Charger Deals

 
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Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.