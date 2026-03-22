Ego’s editor-approved mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more are down to their lowest prices ever at Amazon

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Spring is here, and Amazon is running a broad sale across EGO Power+’s entire lineup of battery-powered yard tools. The big draw for Ego’s tool kit is the battery system. All of the 56V tools share the same battery platform — meaning every battery you already own (or buy today) works across the full lineup. This is a great opportunity to jump into the Ego platform or expand your arsenal if you’re already bought in. Start checking off your home project checklist ASAP.
Editor’s Picks
EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21-Inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower (2x 6.0Ah) $779.00 (was $879.99)amazon
The Select Cut system lets you swap between a mulching, bagging, or side-discharge setup depending on what your lawn needs, and the Touch Drive self-propel is one of the smoothest in the business. Two 6.0Ah batteries give you enough runtime to handle most yards in a single charge, and at $100 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this configuration.
EGO Power+ CS1611 16-Inch Chainsaw with Battery and Charger $219.00 (was $279.00)amazon
Spring storm cleanup is a lot easier with a good chainsaw, and this is one of the best deals in the entire EGO lineup right now at 21% off. The CS1611 runs on a 56V 4.0Ah battery and is genuinely powerful enough to tackle downed limbs and small trees without the hassle of mixing gas or pulling a cord. It comes with the battery and charger. It’s ready to rip right out of the box.
EGO Power+ ST1623T 16-Inch POWERLOAD String Trimmer with Battery $289.00 (was $359.00)amazon
Restringing a trimmer is one of the more annoying yard tasks, but EGO’s POWERLOAD system fixes that by letting you feed new line with the push of a button. No disassembly, no threading, no frustration. The ST1623T is EGO’s 16-inch model, meaning it cuts a wider swath than most competitors. At $70 off (19% discount), this is one of the best-value trimmers in the lineup right now.
Lawn Mower Deals
- EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21-Inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower (2x 6.0Ah) $779.00 (11% off)
- EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower with Touch Drive (6.0Ah + 4.0Ah) $669.00 (13% off)
- EGO Power+ TR4204 42-Inch Riding Lawn Mower (6x 6.0Ah) $3,999.00 (9% off)
Leaf Blower Deals
- EGO Power+ LB8803-2 880 CFM Leaf Blower (2x 4.0Ah) $399.00 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ LB7654 765 CFM Leaf Blower (5.0Ah) $329.00 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ LB6703 670 CFM Leaf Blower (4.0Ah) $239.00 (14% off)
String Trimmer Deals
- EGO Power+ ST1623T 16-Inch POWERLOAD String Trimmer (battery included) $289.00 (19% off)
- EGO Power+ MST1501 Multi-Head Combo Kit: 15-Inch Trimmer + Power Head (5.0Ah) $339.00 (13% off)
- EGO Power+ ST1511T 15-Inch String Trimmer (battery included) $199.00 (10% off)
- EGO Power+ ST1520S 15-Inch POWERLOAD String Trimmer (tool only) $173.99 (13% off)
- EGO Power+ STX3800 15-Inch Commercial String Trimmer (tool only) $136.98 (19% off)
- EGO Power+ ST1500SF 15-Inch String Trimmer (tool only) $139.00 (7% off)
Chainsaw & Pole Saw Deals
- EGO Power+ CS1611 16-Inch Chainsaw (battery and charger included) $219.00 (21% off)
- EGO Power+ 12-Inch Chainsaw (battery and charger included) $249.00 (11% off)
- EGO Power+ PS1001 10-Inch Pole Saw (battery and charger included) $339.00 (13% off)
- EGO Power+ PS1000 10-Inch Pole Saw (tool only) $299.00 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ CS1600 16-Inch Chainsaw (tool only) $205.00 (6% off)
Hedge Trimmer Deals
- EGO Power+ 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer (2.5Ah battery included) $229.00 (18% off)
- EGO Power+ HT2400 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer (2.5Ah battery included) $199.00 (17% off)
- EGO Power+ HT2400 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer (tool only) $139.99 (18% off)
Pressure Washer, Fan & Other EGO Tools
- EGO Power+ PW2100 2100 PSI Pressure Washer (battery and charger included) $299.00 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ LT1000 Portable Work Light, Up to 10,000 Lumens (battery included) $129.95 (28% off)
- EGO Power+ FN1800 18-Inch Portable Misting Fan (battery included) $279.99 (10% off)
- EGO Power+ WDV0904 9-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (battery included) $499.00 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ Compact Portable Work Light, Up to 3,000 Lumens (battery included) $99.99 (9% off)
- EGO Power+ 150W Portable Power Inverter (battery included) $89.91 (14% off)
Battery & Charger Deals
- EGO Power+ CH2100 56V Standard Charger $59.90 (45% off)
- EGO Power+ BA2800T 56V 5.0Ah Battery $260.77 (21% off)
- EGO Power+ BA1400T 56V 2.5Ah Battery $158.66 (21% off)
- EGO Power+ BA2242T 56V 4.0Ah Battery $234.42 (16% off)
- EGO Power+ CHV1600 Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower Charger $282.53 (6% off)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New