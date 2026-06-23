Get DEWALT cordless power tools for all-time low prices during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

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I have punished my fair share of power tools, which is why I always pay attention when they go on sale. DeWalt rarely goes deeply on sale, so Amazon’s Prime Day event is the window to buy in or add to a kit you already own. The discounts run from a $7 masonry blade to a five-tool combo kit, and the best values land on the cordless drills, drivers, and batteries that make the whole 20V MAX system worth committing to. A handful of these are one-day prices, so the cart you build today may not be the same one tomorrow.

DEWALT 20V MAX Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit $126.65 (was $149.00) The two-tool kit that starts most DeWalt collections This is essential equipment. DEWALT See It

If you don’t own a DeWalt tool yet, start here. This kit pairs a 20V MAX drill/driver with an impact driver, the two tools that cover almost everything a homeowner needs, and throws in two batteries, a charger, and a bag so there’s nothing else to buy. At $126.65, down from $149.00, the batteries alone nearly justify the price, since they power the rest of the 20V MAX lineup. It’s the single easiest entry point into the system.

DEWALT 20V MAX Drill Driver and Circular Saw Combo $199.00 (was $299.00) 33% off two tools that share one battery platform This is a great place to start a tool kit. DEWALT See It

This is the deal for the person who has a project list, not just a loose screw to tighten. You get a drill/driver for holes and fasteners and a circular saw for breaking down lumber and plywood, both running on the same 20V MAX batteries that come in the box. At $199, down from $299, the 33% cut is one of the deepest on a cordless kit in the sale. Buy this and you can frame a wall, build a deck box, or cut down a sheet of plywood without a second trip to the garage.

An impact driver is useless without bits, and this 40-piece FlexTorq set is the one to throw in the cart while you’re already spending. The bits are built with a flexible shank that absorbs the torque an impact driver puts out, which is exactly what snaps cheaper bits. At $18.33, it’s the rare add-on that costs less than lunch and saves you a frustrating trip back to the store mid-project.

DEWALT 5-Tool 20V MAX Cordless Combo Kit $395.07 (was $549.00) A full cordless shop in one box Don’t waste time buying tools one at a time. DEWALT See It

This is the upgrade pick for someone furnishing a garage from scratch or replacing a tired corded setup. The kit bundles a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, an oscillating multi-tool, and a work light, all on shared 20V MAX batteries, with two batteries and a charger included. At $395.07, down from $549.00, you’re paying roughly $79 per tool, and every one of them runs on the same battery you’ll keep buying spares of.

Cordless drill, driver, and combo kit deals

The smartest way to buy DeWalt is to commit to the 20V MAX battery platform, since every tool below shares the same packs. Combo kits get you the lowest cost per tool, while the bare and brushless sets are for people who already own batteries and just want more capability.

Cordless and corded saw deals

A reciprocating saw is the demolition and pruning workhorse, while the scroll saw is a bench tool for fine, curved cuts in wood and trim. Note that the recip saw below is a bare tool, so it assumes you already have a 20V MAX battery on hand.

Sander, grinder, buffer, and shop vac deals

These are the finishing and cleanup tools that round out a shop. The buffer is the standout here at 48% off, the deepest percentage cut on any full tool in the sale, and a genuine bargain if you detail your own cars.

Battery, charger, and work light deals

Spare batteries are the real cost of any cordless system, so a Prime Day multi-pack is usually the smartest line item in the cart. Match the amp-hour rating to your tools, and remember higher Ah means longer runtime and more weight.

Drill bit, driver bit, and blade deals

Consumables are where a Prime Day order quietly pays off, since you’ll burn through bits and blades whether or not they were on sale. These are the everyday sets worth stocking up on while the prices are good.

Tool storage and the rest

Storage is the unglamorous purchase that keeps the rest of your tools from disappearing, and the TSTAK pieces below stack and lock together into a system. The mechanics set and transit level round out the deals for anyone whose work goes beyond the workshop.