Get DEWALT cordless power tools for all-time low prices during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

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I have punished my fair share of power tools, which is why I always pay attention when they go on sale. DeWalt rarely goes deeply on sale, so Amazon’s Prime Day event is the window to buy in or add to a kit you already own. The discounts run from a $7 masonry blade to a five-tool combo kit, and the best values land on the cordless drills, drivers, and batteries that make the whole 20V MAX system worth committing to. A handful of these are one-day prices, so the cart you build today may not be the same one tomorrow.
DEWALT 20V MAX Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit $126.65 (was $149.00)
The two-tool kit that starts most DeWalt collections
If you don’t own a DeWalt tool yet, start here. This kit pairs a 20V MAX drill/driver with an impact driver, the two tools that cover almost everything a homeowner needs, and throws in two batteries, a charger, and a bag so there’s nothing else to buy. At $126.65, down from $149.00, the batteries alone nearly justify the price, since they power the rest of the 20V MAX lineup. It’s the single easiest entry point into the system.
DEWALT 20V MAX Drill Driver and Circular Saw Combo $199.00 (was $299.00)
33% off two tools that share one battery platform
This is the deal for the person who has a project list, not just a loose screw to tighten. You get a drill/driver for holes and fasteners and a circular saw for breaking down lumber and plywood, both running on the same 20V MAX batteries that come in the box. At $199, down from $299, the 33% cut is one of the deepest on a cordless kit in the sale. Buy this and you can frame a wall, build a deck box, or cut down a sheet of plywood without a second trip to the garage.
DEWALT 40-Pc. Impact Ready FlexTorq Driver Bit Set $18.33 (was $21.57)
The cheap add-on that makes any driver useful
An impact driver is useless without bits, and this 40-piece FlexTorq set is the one to throw in the cart while you’re already spending. The bits are built with a flexible shank that absorbs the torque an impact driver puts out, which is exactly what snaps cheaper bits. At $18.33, it’s the rare add-on that costs less than lunch and saves you a frustrating trip back to the store mid-project.
DEWALT 5-Tool 20V MAX Cordless Combo Kit $395.07 (was $549.00)
A full cordless shop in one box
This is the upgrade pick for someone furnishing a garage from scratch or replacing a tired corded setup. The kit bundles a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, an oscillating multi-tool, and a work light, all on shared 20V MAX batteries, with two batteries and a charger included. At $395.07, down from $549.00, you’re paying roughly $79 per tool, and every one of them runs on the same battery you’ll keep buying spares of.
Cordless drill, driver, and combo kit deals
The smartest way to buy DeWalt is to commit to the 20V MAX battery platform, since every tool below shares the same packs. Combo kits get you the lowest cost per tool, while the bare and brushless sets are for people who already own batteries and just want more capability.
- DEWALT 20V MAX 3-Tool Brushless Power Tool Set $329.00 (18% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Drill Driver and Oscillating Multi-Tool Combo Kit $199.00 (33% off)
Cordless and corded saw deals
A reciprocating saw is the demolition and pruning workhorse, while the scroll saw is a bench tool for fine, curved cuts in wood and trim. Note that the recip saw below is a bare tool, so it assumes you already have a 20V MAX battery on hand.
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) $159.00 (20% off)
- DEWALT 20-Inch Variable-Speed Scroll Saw (DW788) $390.10 (15% off)
Sander, grinder, buffer, and shop vac deals
These are the finishing and cleanup tools that round out a shop. The buffer is the standout here at 48% off, the deepest percentage cut on any full tool in the sale, and a genuine bargain if you detail your own cars.
- DEWALT Variable-Speed Corded Buffer Polisher (DWP849X) $129.00 (48% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX 2-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $119.00 (32% off)
- DEWALT 4-1/2 to 5-Inch Corded Angle Grinder $126.60 (15% off)
- DEWALT 5-Inch Random Orbit Palm Sander $59.00 (25% off)
Battery, charger, and work light deals
Spare batteries are the real cost of any cordless system, so a Prime Day multi-pack is usually the smartest line item in the cart. Match the amp-hour rating to your tools, and remember higher Ah means longer runtime and more weight.
- DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Pack with XR and POWERSTACK Batteries $329.00 (30% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX 2Ah and 4Ah Battery 4-Pack (DCB324-4) $129.00 (28% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Rechargeable LED Work Light $39.00 (28% off)
Drill bit, driver bit, and blade deals
Consumables are where a Prime Day order quietly pays off, since you’ll burn through bits and blades whether or not they were on sale. These are the everyday sets worth stocking up on while the prices are good.
- DEWALT 100-Pc. FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set with Nut Drivers $32.98 (50% off)
- DEWALT 35-Pc. FlexTorq Impact Driver Bit Set (DWA2T35IR) $26.98 (17% off)
- DEWALT 21-Pc. Titanium Pilot Point Drill Bit Set (DW1361) $22.98 (30% off)
- DEWALT 12-Pc. Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set (DW4892) $22.00 (22% off)
- DEWALT 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw Blade 2-Pack $20.98 (27% off)
- DEWALT Oscillating FastCut Carbide Grout Removal Blade (DWA4220) $12.75 (15% off)
- DEWALT 14-Pc. Magnetic Drive Guide Bit Set (DW2097CS) $10.98 (24% off)
- DEWALT 4-1/2-Inch Continuous Rim Diamond Masonry Blade (DW4725) $7.23 (50% off)
Tool storage and the rest
Storage is the unglamorous purchase that keeps the rest of your tools from disappearing, and the TSTAK pieces below stack and lock together into a system. The mechanics set and transit level round out the deals for anyone whose work goes beyond the workshop.
- DEWALT 192-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set $156.74 (46% off)
- DEWALT TSTAK Trolley Cart with Handle (DWST17888) $103.92 (15% off)
- DEWALT TSTAK Small Parts and Tool Organizer $27.98 (15% off)
- DEWALT 20X Transit Level with Tripod and Rod (DW090PK) $199.00 (40% off)
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