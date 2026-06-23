Amazon just dropped laptops of every type to clearance prices during the Prime Day sale

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Laptop list prices are mostly fiction, which makes a sale like this Prime Day a pain to navigate. A machine “marked down” 60 percent often wasn’t worth the original number anyway. Amazon’s Prime Day sale runs June 23 to 26, and nearly everything here needs a Prime membership or a free 30-day Prime trial. So I sorted the laptop and PC deals by their actual all-time-low price and ignored the fake percentages, featured picks first, then dozens more by type.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5, 16GB, 512GB) $949.00 (was $1,099.00)
The current-gen MacBook at its best price right now
The Apple MacBook Air with the M5 chip is the laptop most people picturing a “new computer” actually want, and at $949 it’s $150 off and the lowest price you’ll find on the current generation right now. This is the 2026 model with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, double what the base Air used to ship with, so it won’t feel cramped a year from now. The M5 is overkill for email and Netflix and stays quiet and cool doing real work, and the Air still runs all day on a charge. It’s not the cheapest laptop here, but it’s the one I’d point a friend to without a second thought.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i5) $599.99 (was $899.97)
A dependable everyday 15-inch laptop, $300 off
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $599.99 is the no-drama everyday laptop, down $300 from its usual $899.97. It’s a 15.6-inch machine with a Core i5, fine for web, documents, and video, and light enough to move around the house. You won’t game on it or edit 4K footage, but most people don’t need to. The build is plain plastic, which is the trade for the price. If you want a Windows laptop that just works and don’t care about turning heads, this is the easy call.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop (165Hz) $1,269.99 (was $1,339.99)
High-frame-rate gaming at a Prime Day low
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 at $1,269.99 is the gaming pick, a Prime Day low on a 16-inch machine with a 165Hz display. The fast screen and dedicated graphics push modern titles at high frame rates, and the 16:10 panel gives you extra vertical room for work between sessions. It runs hot and loud under load like every gaming laptop, so it lives on a desk more than a couch, but you can bring it on the road with you. At this price it’s one of the better gaming-laptop values of the event. Step down to the TUF F16 in the list to save a few hundred.
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (15.6-inch) $339.99 (was $449.99)
Fast, simple web-first laptop, an all-time low
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 at $339.99 is the cheap-and-easy pick for web-first users, an all-time low on a 15.6-inch Chromebook. ChromeOS boots fast, updates quietly, and runs everything through the browser plus Android apps, which is all a lot of people actually need. The Plus badge means it clears Google’s higher hardware bar, so it’s snappier than bargain Chromebooks. Heavy desktop software is out of its depth, but as a kid’s laptop or a travel machine it’s ideal.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 (15.6-inch 2-in-1) $899.99 (was $1,549.99)
Laptop that folds into a tablet, an all-time low
The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 at $899.99 is the best 2-in-1 of the sale, an all-time low on a laptop that folds back into a tablet. The 360-degree hinge and touchscreen suit note-taking, drawing, or watching video, and it’s a Copilot+ PC with the AI features built in. At 15.6 inches it’s larger than most convertibles, so it doubles as a main laptop rather than a side device. Battery life is strong for the class.
Best Prime Day premium laptop and ultrabook deals
These are the premium laptops, led by the LG gram Pro 16-inch Lightweight Laptop at $1,784.99, 40% off. The Samsung 15.6” Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot at $949.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- LG gram Pro 16-inch Lightweight Laptop Computer Intel Evo $1,784.99 (was $2,999.99), 40% off
- Samsung 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC AI Business $1,449.99 (was $2,449.99), an all-time low
- Samsung 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC (3K AMOLED Touchscreen, S Pen) $1,199.99 (was $1,999.99), an all-time low
- Samsung 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC AI Business (Core Ultra 7, 16GB/512GB) $1,049.99 (was $1,799.99), an all-time low
- Samsung 15.6 Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot+ PC AI Business $999.99 (was $1,649.99), 39% off
- Samsung 15.6” Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot AI Laptop PC $949.99 (was $1,549.99), 39% off
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
For gaming laptops, the Alienware 16 Aurora at $2,099.99 is the most powerful pick of the sale, an all-time low on a machine with an RTX 5070 and 32GB of RAM, and the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 at $789.99 is the cheapest way into real frame rates. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070, Core 9-270H, 32GB/1TB, 120Hz WQXGA) $2,099.99 (was $3,659.99), an all-time low
- ASUS V16 16 WUXGA 144Hz Gaming Laptop Intel® Core™ 7 240H $1,249.99 (was $1,599.99), an all-time low
- Acer Nitro V 16S AI Gaming Laptop $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99), an all-time low
- ASUS TUF Gaming F16 $839.99 (was $1,299.99), an all-time low
- ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Gaming Laptop 16” FHD+ 144Hz IPS-Level $789.99 (was $1,199.99), 34% off
Best Prime Day budget laptop deals under $500
Two machines tie for the top of the budget list at $499.99, the HP OmniBook 3 16-inch and an ASUS Vivobook 16, and the floor is a $189.99 ASUS 15.6-inch that handles web, email, and word processing and not much else. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HP OmniBook 3 16 inch Laptop PC 2K Touchscreen AMD Ryzen 3 $499.99 (was $749.99), an all-time low
- ASUS Vivobook 16 WUXGA Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) $499.99 (was $799.99), an all-time low
- HP OmniBook 3 17.3 inch Laptop PC FHD Display AMD Ryzen 3 $479.99 (was $729.99), an all-time low
- Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC (Core Ultra 5, 16GB/512GB) $479.99 (was $699.99), 31% off
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15 15.6” FHD 60Hz Laptop $269.99 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- ASUS 15.6” FHD Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020, Windows 11 S Mode) $189.99 (was $299.99), 37% off
Best Prime Day Chromebook deals
If all you do is live in a browser, a Chromebook is the cheap, low-maintenance call. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 at $339.99 is the one I’d buy for a full 15-inch screen and Google’s higher Plus hardware bar, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 at $284.99 is the smaller convertible if you want a screen that folds back into a tablet. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (15.6-inch, Google AI) $339.99 (was $449.99), an all-time low
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 Convertible Laptop 14 FHD NanoEdge $284.99 (was $369.99), 23% off
Best Prime Day desktop and all-in-one PC deals
On the desktop side, the MSI Codex R2 at $1,689.99 is the standout, an all-time low on an RTX 5070 gaming tower, and the Dell and HP all-in-ones are the pick if you’d rather have the computer built into the screen and skip the cable mess. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop (RTX 5070, Core i5-14400F, 32GB/1TB) $1,689.99 (was $2,299.99), an all-time low
- MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, Ryzen 7-8700F, 16GB/1TB) $1,499.99 (was $2,099.99), an all-time low
- Dell 27 All-in-One Desktop (FHD Touchscreen, Core 7-150U, 32GB/1TB) $1,349.99 (was $2,119.99), 36% off
- iBUYPOWER Element SE Gaming PC Desktop (RTX 3050, Ryzen 5 8400F, 16GB/1TB) $999.99 (was $1,399.99), an all-time low
- HP OmniStudio 23.8 inch All-in-One Desktop (Ryzen 5, 8GB/512GB) $699.99 (was $909.99), an all-time low
More Prime Day laptop and PC deals
A few more laptops worth a scroll, led by the HP 17 Inch business laptop at $815.99, an all-time low, down to the Acer Aspire 14 Copilot+ at $599.99. These lean toward big screens and new Snapdragon and Copilot+ AI machines. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- HP 17 Inch Laptop for Business & Students AMD Ryzen 5 7430U $815.99 (was $2,199.00), an all-time low
- HP OmniBook 5 16 inch AI PC (Snapdragon X, 16GB/512GB, 2K) $749.99 (was $1,099.99), an all-time low
- HP OmniBook 3 14 inch AI PC (Snapdragon X, 16GB/512GB, 2K) $699.99 (was $969.99), an all-time low
- HP OmniBook 3 16 inch Laptop PC 2K Touchscreen AMD Ryzen 5 $619.99 (was $839.99), an all-time low
- Dell 15 Laptop (Core Ultra 5 225U, 16GB/512GB, Copilot+) $599.99 (was $999.99), an all-time low
- Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC (Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB/1TB) $599.99 (was $799.99), an all-time low
Prices move all through Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you want the laptop most people should buy, the Apple MacBook Air M5 at $949 is the one, $150 off the current model. Gamers should jump to the Alienware 16 Aurora at $2,099.99, and if you’d rather have a desktop than a laptop, the HP OmniStudio all-in-one at $699.99 keeps it simple.
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