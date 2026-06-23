Amazon just dropped laptops of every type to clearance prices during the Prime Day sale

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Laptop list prices are mostly fiction, which makes a sale like this Prime Day a pain to navigate. A machine “marked down” 60 percent often wasn’t worth the original number anyway. Amazon’s Prime Day sale runs June 23 to 26, and nearly everything here needs a Prime membership or a free 30-day Prime trial. So I sorted the laptop and PC deals by their actual all-time-low price and ignored the fake percentages, featured picks first, then dozens more by type.

The Apple MacBook Air with the M5 chip is the laptop most people picturing a “new computer” actually want, and at $949 it’s $150 off and the lowest price you’ll find on the current generation right now. This is the 2026 model with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, double what the base Air used to ship with, so it won’t feel cramped a year from now. The M5 is overkill for email and Netflix and stays quiet and cool doing real work, and the Air still runs all day on a charge. It’s not the cheapest laptop here, but it’s the one I’d point a friend to without a second thought.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $599.99 is the no-drama everyday laptop, down $300 from its usual $899.97. It’s a 15.6-inch machine with a Core i5, fine for web, documents, and video, and light enough to move around the house. You won’t game on it or edit 4K footage, but most people don’t need to. The build is plain plastic, which is the trade for the price. If you want a Windows laptop that just works and don’t care about turning heads, this is the easy call.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop (165Hz) $1,269.99 (was $1,339.99) High-frame-rate gaming at a Prime Day low Gaming on the go doesn’t need to suck. Asus See It

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 at $1,269.99 is the gaming pick, a Prime Day low on a 16-inch machine with a 165Hz display. The fast screen and dedicated graphics push modern titles at high frame rates, and the 16:10 panel gives you extra vertical room for work between sessions. It runs hot and loud under load like every gaming laptop, so it lives on a desk more than a couch, but you can bring it on the road with you. At this price it’s one of the better gaming-laptop values of the event. Step down to the TUF F16 in the list to save a few hundred.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 at $339.99 is the cheap-and-easy pick for web-first users, an all-time low on a 15.6-inch Chromebook. ChromeOS boots fast, updates quietly, and runs everything through the browser plus Android apps, which is all a lot of people actually need. The Plus badge means it clears Google’s higher hardware bar, so it’s snappier than bargain Chromebooks. Heavy desktop software is out of its depth, but as a kid’s laptop or a travel machine it’s ideal.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 (15.6-inch 2-in-1) $899.99 (was $1,549.99) Laptop that folds into a tablet, an all-time low This convertible machine replaces two devices. Samsung See It

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 at $899.99 is the best 2-in-1 of the sale, an all-time low on a laptop that folds back into a tablet. The 360-degree hinge and touchscreen suit note-taking, drawing, or watching video, and it’s a Copilot+ PC with the AI features built in. At 15.6 inches it’s larger than most convertibles, so it doubles as a main laptop rather than a side device. Battery life is strong for the class.

Best Prime Day premium laptop and ultrabook deals

These are the premium laptops, led by the LG gram Pro 16-inch Lightweight Laptop at $1,784.99, 40% off. The Samsung 15.6” Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot at $949.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

For gaming laptops, the Alienware 16 Aurora at $2,099.99 is the most powerful pick of the sale, an all-time low on a machine with an RTX 5070 and 32GB of RAM, and the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 at $789.99 is the cheapest way into real frame rates. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day budget laptop deals under $500

Two machines tie for the top of the budget list at $499.99, the HP OmniBook 3 16-inch and an ASUS Vivobook 16, and the floor is a $189.99 ASUS 15.6-inch that handles web, email, and word processing and not much else. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

If all you do is live in a browser, a Chromebook is the cheap, low-maintenance call. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 at $339.99 is the one I’d buy for a full 15-inch screen and Google’s higher Plus hardware bar, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 at $284.99 is the smaller convertible if you want a screen that folds back into a tablet. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day desktop and all-in-one PC deals

On the desktop side, the MSI Codex R2 at $1,689.99 is the standout, an all-time low on an RTX 5070 gaming tower, and the Dell and HP all-in-ones are the pick if you’d rather have the computer built into the screen and skip the cable mess. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

More Prime Day laptop and PC deals

A few more laptops worth a scroll, led by the HP 17 Inch business laptop at $815.99, an all-time low, down to the Acer Aspire 14 Copilot+ at $599.99. These lean toward big screens and new Snapdragon and Copilot+ AI machines. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Prices move all through Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you want the laptop most people should buy, the Apple MacBook Air M5 at $949 is the one, $150 off the current model. Gamers should jump to the Alienware 16 Aurora at $2,099.99, and if you’d rather have a desktop than a laptop, the HP OmniStudio all-in-one at $699.99 keeps it simple.