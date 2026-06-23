I’m a professional photographer and these are the Prime Day camera deals worth checking out

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I don’t need any more cameras. I have a ton. But, I can’t resist a deal on gear for making content. Prime Day is the rare stretch when the camera gear that usually sits just out of reach actually drops in price, and this year the cuts are real. The one I’d grab first is the DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that holds its own against a GoPro for about half the money. If you’d rather fly, the DJI Mini 3 at $339 is light enough to skip FAA registration for recreational flying.
DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo $169.00 (was $289.00)
Waterproof stabilized 4K action cam, an all-time low
The DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169 is the action camera to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that shoots stabilized 4K. The larger sensor handles low light better than older action cams, which is the usual weak spot. It’s waterproof to 18 meters without a case, so it’s ready for the pool or the trail out of the box. For vlogging, biking, or the water, it’s the value pick over a pricier GoPro.
DJI Mini 3 Drone (DJI RC) $339.00 (was $549.00)
Sub-249g 4K drone, no FAA registration, an all-time low
The DJI Mini 3 at $339 is the drone to start with, an all-time low on a sub-249-gram flyer that doesn’t need FAA registration for recreational use. It shoots 4K HDR video and handles wind better than its weight suggests, with a mechanical gimbal that keeps footage smooth. The DJI RC controller with a built-in screen is included, so you don’t fly off your phone. For a first drone that takes real photos, this is the one.
Insta360 X4 Air 8K 360 Action Camera $299.99 (was $399.99)
Lightweight 8K 360 cam with replaceable lenses, 25% off
The Insta360 X4 Air at $299.99 is the pick for 360 video, 25% off a camera that shoots a full 8K sphere you can reframe into regular video later. At 165 grams it’s light enough to live on a selfie stick or a helmet, and the lenses are replaceable if you scratch one. It’s waterproof and the app does the heavy lifting on stabilization and editing. For creators who want to shoot everything at once and pick the shot afterward, this is the one to grab.
Nikon Z5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $896.95 (was $1,449.95)
Compact full-frame for enthusiasts, an all-time low
The Nikon Z5 at $896.95 is the pick for stepping up to full-frame, an all-time low on a compact mirrorless body. The full-frame sensor pulls in far more light than a phone or a crop-sensor camera, which shows in portraits and low light. It takes the growing Nikon Z lens lineup, so it’s a system to grow into, not a dead end. For an enthusiast ready to leave the phone behind, this is the entry point.
DJI Mic 3 Wireless Microphone (2 TX + 1 RX) $219.00 (was $329.00)
Two-person wireless mic kit, an all-time low
The DJI Mic 3 kit at $219 is the audio upgrade creators actually notice, an all-time low on a two-transmitter wireless mic set. Clean audio is what separates amateur video from watchable video, and these clip on and connect to a phone or camera in seconds. The charging case keeps both transmitters topped up between shoots. For anyone filming interviews or talking-head video, it’s the deal to grab with a camera.
Best Prime Day mirrorless camera and lens deals
The full slate of mirrorless cameras and lenses, led by the Sony FX2 full-frame cinema camera at $2,198, an all-time low. The Tamron 70-300mm at $369 is the most affordable pick here, also an all-time low. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Sony FX2 Full-Frame Cinema Camera (Body) $2,198.00 (was $2,999.99), an all-time low
- Sony Alpha 6700 APS-C Mirrorless Camera $1,699.99 (was $1,999.99), an all-time low
- Nikon Z5 II with Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $1,696.95 (was $2,149.95), 21% off
- Nikon Z 5 with Telephoto Zoom Lens $1,696.95 (was $2,249.95), an all-time low
- Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens $1,599.99 (was $2,199.99), an all-time low
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM Lens $1,598.00 (was $2,077.81), an all-time low
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 Macro G OSS II Lens $1,598.00 (was $1,999.99), an all-time low
- Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless $1,399.99 (was $1,999.99), 30% off
- Nikon Z 6II | Versatile full-frame mirrorless stills/video $1,396.95 (was $1,749.95), an all-time low
- Panasonic LUMIX S9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $1,347.99 (was $1,799.99), an all-time low
- Canon EOS R50 Vlogging Creator Kit Hybrid Mirrorless Camera $899.00 (was $1,128.01), an all-time low
- Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Vlogging Camera $799.00 (was $1,148.01), an all-time low
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 Lens $698.00 (was $849.99), an all-time low
- Canon EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit Black $649.00 (was $829.00), an all-time low
- Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless Camera $597.99 (was $747.99), an all-time low
- Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is $499.00 (was $679.00), 27% off
- Panasonic LUMIX G Lens 42.5MM F1.7 ASPH. MIRRORLESS Micro $397.99 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E $369.00 (was $549.00), an all-time low
Best Prime Day action camera deals
For action cameras, the DJI Osmo 360 Camera Adventure Combo at $454.98 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo at $179.00. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- DJI Osmo 360 Camera Adventure Combo Waterproof 360° Action $454.98 (was $630.00), an all-time low
- DJI Osmo 360 Camera Standard Combo Waterproof 360° Action $357.47 (was $467.00), 23% off
- GoPro MAX 360 + Traditional Action Camera $186.00 (was $369.99), an all-time low and a one-day deal on June 25
- GoPro LIT Hero – Lightweight Compact Waterproof Action $179.99 (was $269.99), an all-time low
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo Waterproof Action Camera $179.00 (was $299.00), an all-time low
Best Prime Day drone deals
The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo at $449.00 leads the drones, an all-time low, and the DJI Neo Fly More Combo Mini at $245.00 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo $449.00 (was $719.00), an all-time low
- DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo Mini Drone $369.00 (was $529.00), an all-time low
- Potensic ATOM 2 4K HDR Drone with Camera $269.99 (was $359.99), an all-time low
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo Mini Drone $245.00 (was $349.00), an all-time low
More Prime Day camera and creator deals
The rest of the camera and creator deals, led by the Panasonic LUMIX G Macro Lens 30MM at $397.99, an all-time low. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Pink Bundle at $79.95 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Panasonic LUMIX G Macro Lens 30MM F2.8 ASPH MIRRORLESS $397.99 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Cameras $378.00 (was $499.00), an all-time low
- Nikon SB-700 AF Speedlight Flash $296.95 (was $379.95), an all-time low
- DJI RS 4 Mini Gimbal Stabilizer $269.00 (was $369.00), an all-time low
- DJI Mic 3 (1 TX + 1 RX) Wireless Lavalier Mic $143.00 (was $219.00), an all-time low
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer Print from Compatible iOS & $89.99 (was $119.99), 25% off
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Pink Bundle 2026 $79.95 (was $105.95), an all-time low
Best Prime Day memory card and camera accessory deals
A camera is only as good as the card you put in it, so this is where to round out a kit with storage, support, and light. The Delkin Devices 256GB UHS-II V90 card at $242.24 is the fastest pick here for 4K and burst shooting, and the SanDisk 32GB MAX Endurance microSD at $27.99 is the cheapest way to feed an action cam. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Delkin Devices Power 256GB SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Card $242.24 (was $499.99), 52% off
- NEEWER 660 PRO II RGB LED Video Light with App Control $203.40 (was $319.99), an all-time low
- Manfrotto Befree Live Travel Video Tripod $202.99 (was $334.95), an all-time low
- Vanguard Alta Sky 45D Camera and Drone Backpack $153.32 (was $269.99), an all-time low
- Delkin Devices Power 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $118.99 (was $235.99), 50% off
- Lexar 128GB (2-Pack) Professional 800x PRO SD Card $79.99 (was $99.99), 20% off
- Samsung P9 Express 256GB microSD Express Card $39.99 (was $79.99), 50% off
- SanDisk 32GB MAX Endurance microSDHC Card with Adapter $27.99 (was $53.99), 48% off
Camera and drone prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169, an all-time low on an action cam that does almost everything a pricier one does.
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