I’m a professional photographer and these are the Prime Day camera deals worth checking out

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I don’t need any more cameras. I have a ton. But, I can’t resist a deal on gear for making content. Prime Day is the rare stretch when the camera gear that usually sits just out of reach actually drops in price, and this year the cuts are real. The one I’d grab first is the DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that holds its own against a GoPro for about half the money. If you’d rather fly, the DJI Mini 3 at $339 is light enough to skip FAA registration for recreational flying.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo $169.00 (was $289.00) Waterproof stabilized 4K action cam, an all-time low Take this camera where your phone can’t go. D See It

The DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169 is the action camera to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that shoots stabilized 4K. The larger sensor handles low light better than older action cams, which is the usual weak spot. It’s waterproof to 18 meters without a case, so it’s ready for the pool or the trail out of the box. For vlogging, biking, or the water, it’s the value pick over a pricier GoPro.

The DJI Mini 3 at $339 is the drone to start with, an all-time low on a sub-249-gram flyer that doesn’t need FAA registration for recreational use. It shoots 4K HDR video and handles wind better than its weight suggests, with a mechanical gimbal that keeps footage smooth. The DJI RC controller with a built-in screen is included, so you don’t fly off your phone. For a first drone that takes real photos, this is the one.

Insta360 X4 Air 8K 360 Action Camera $299.99 (was $399.99) Lightweight 8K 360 cam with replaceable lenses, 25% off This camera shoots content others can’t. Insta36 See It

The Insta360 X4 Air at $299.99 is the pick for 360 video, 25% off a camera that shoots a full 8K sphere you can reframe into regular video later. At 165 grams it’s light enough to live on a selfie stick or a helmet, and the lenses are replaceable if you scratch one. It’s waterproof and the app does the heavy lifting on stabilization and editing. For creators who want to shoot everything at once and pick the shot afterward, this is the one to grab.



The Nikon Z5 at $896.95 is the pick for stepping up to full-frame, an all-time low on a compact mirrorless body. The full-frame sensor pulls in far more light than a phone or a crop-sensor camera, which shows in portraits and low light. It takes the growing Nikon Z lens lineup, so it’s a system to grow into, not a dead end. For an enthusiast ready to leave the phone behind, this is the entry point.

DJI Mic 3 Wireless Microphone (2 TX + 1 RX) $219.00 (was $329.00) Two-person wireless mic kit, an all-time low Audio makes all the difference with content creation DJI See It

The DJI Mic 3 kit at $219 is the audio upgrade creators actually notice, an all-time low on a two-transmitter wireless mic set. Clean audio is what separates amateur video from watchable video, and these clip on and connect to a phone or camera in seconds. The charging case keeps both transmitters topped up between shoots. For anyone filming interviews or talking-head video, it’s the deal to grab with a camera.

Best Prime Day mirrorless camera and lens deals

The full slate of mirrorless cameras and lenses, led by the Sony FX2 full-frame cinema camera at $2,198, an all-time low. The Tamron 70-300mm at $369 is the most affordable pick here, also an all-time low. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day action camera deals

For action cameras, the DJI Osmo 360 Camera Adventure Combo at $454.98 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo at $179.00. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day drone deals

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo at $449.00 leads the drones, an all-time low, and the DJI Neo Fly More Combo Mini at $245.00 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

More Prime Day camera and creator deals

The rest of the camera and creator deals, led by the Panasonic LUMIX G Macro Lens 30MM at $397.99, an all-time low. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Pink Bundle at $79.95 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day memory card and camera accessory deals

A camera is only as good as the card you put in it, so this is where to round out a kit with storage, support, and light. The Delkin Devices 256GB UHS-II V90 card at $242.24 is the fastest pick here for 4K and burst shooting, and the SanDisk 32GB MAX Endurance microSD at $27.99 is the cheapest way to feed an action cam. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Camera and drone prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169, an all-time low on an action cam that does almost everything a pricier one does.