Outside eagle spotted on Jackie and Shadow’s nest

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While internet-famous bald eagle dad Shadow doesn’t have to care for eaglets Sandy and Luna around the clock these days, he still swung by his habitat yesterday. According to Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), he perched on one of his preferred trees over Big Bear Lake for about 45 minutes.

One banded nearly mature eagle joined him for a moment, but Shadow did not appear to be in the mood for company. He left the perch in less than 30 seconds, before that visitor flew in the same direction. Later on that morning, a “very vocal” sub adult eagle showed up on the nest and spent 40 minutes there before flying out.

8-6-2026 Summertime

“It is not uncommon for visitors to stop by the nest in the off season,” FOBBV writes. “We believe this eagle is too young to be looking for a nest or territory; it is also not the right time of year. We cannot say with any certainty whether this eagle is a male or female or if it is the same sub adult eagle that has been active in the habitat the last few weeks.”

Shadow’s nesting partner Jackie is continuing her recovery in Ojai. Jackie was admitted to the Ojai Raptor Center about three weeks ago. She was found injured on the ground near Dana Point Park on July 17, after an altercation with two other subadult eagles. Cell phone video from a witness confirmed that the adult successfully fended off the other eagles by turning over and using her talons, but could not fly far away.

She has been diagnosed with anemia and received contrast CT scan, bone marrow biopsy, and other advanced diagnostics earlier this week.

If you would like to send a thank you card to the care team that is taking care of Jackie 24/7, the Ojai Raptor Center asks well-wishers to send them to the following address:

Ojai Raptor Center

Attn: Patient 26-519

P.O. Box 182

Oak View, CA 93022

This is a developing story and we will continue to share updates as they become available from the Ojai Raptor Center and FOBBV’s official channels.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age. Sandy and Luna were last spotted at the nest on July 23 and have likely left the area on what FOBBV calls their “grand journey.”

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

How can I help Jackie and Shadow?

FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. The organization recently reached a goal of raising $10 million to purchase land around Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. A $5.5 million donation from Anna and Greg Brockman pushed the fundraiser to its goal ahead of a deadline. Greg Brockman is the co-founder and President of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Before the Brockmans’ donation, more than 25,000 donations had raised almost half of the necessary funds.

You can help the rescue organization nursing Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.

Disclosure: Ziff Davis, Popular Science’s parent company, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in April 2025, alleging it infringed Ziff Davis copyrights in training and operating its AI systems.