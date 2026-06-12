The best last-minute Father’s Day gifts for any dad

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Father’s Day lands on June 21 this year, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. That gives you maximum daylight and minimum calendar left before it arrives. If our initial 2026 Father’s Day gift guide came and went while you procrastinated, this list is the safety net. You can still get the vast majority of these items before Sunday, whether that means instant digital delivery (the $80 America the Beautiful parks pass), an in-store pickup (an $8.78 King of the Hill WD-40 can at The Home Depot), or fast shipping on gear like the Wolfbox G900 Pro dash cam. If you can’t get it sorted with help from this list, it’ll be Slim Jims and oatmeal cream pies from the gas station.

Best instant gift: America the Beautiful annual pass

The America the Beautiful annual pass is an $80 ticket into every national park and federal recreation site in the country, and as of this year, it’s a fully digital purchase through Recreation.gov. Buy it Sunday morning, save it to Dad’s phone, and it works at the gate that afternoon. As of 2026, one pass also covers two motorcycles, which matters for dads who ride. No shipping, no wrapping, no apology note about the gift being “on the way.”

Best for backyard astronomers: Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope

A 3.3-pound robotic observatory sounds like science fiction, but the Dwarflab Dwarf 3 is a $549 smart telescope that fits in a daypack. It finds and tracks galaxies, nebulae, and the moon automatically, stacking exposures into shareable images while Dad watches the progress on his phone. Telescopes used to mean an hour of squinting at setting circles before seeing anything. This one means setting it on the patio table and pressing go. Amazon stocks it with fast shipping.

Best for overlanding dads: Wolfbox G900 Pro mirror dash cam

Rear visibility disappears the moment a truck camper, gear rack, or storage system goes on a vehicle. The Wolfbox G900 Pro is a $360 mirror-style dash cam that fixes that with a waterproof wide-angle rear camera feeding a 12-inch touchscreen mirror, recording 4K up front and 2.5K behind. Wolfbox recently added a 3-meter detachable waterproof extension cable, so truck-camper owners can unscrew one connector and drop the camper without rewiring anything. Amazon discounts it regularly, so the real price often lands closer to $250.

Best new training shoe: NOBULL Outwork Flex

NOBULL released the Outwork Flex on June 11, so this $150 strength trainer is about as new as a gift can get. The original Outwork built its reputation on a flat, stable platform for lifting. The Flex keeps that stability and durability while loosening up the forefoot for lunges, sled pushes, and anything else that bends a foot. NOBULL is also running a Father’s Day sale with up to 40 percent off other gear, which makes the cart easy to pad.

Best for readers (it’s a pre-order): Boox Go 6 (Gen II)

Full disclosure up front: the Boox Go 6 (Gen II) is a pre-order, with shipments starting around June 17, so it may arrive a few days after Father’s Day. We included it anyway because it’s the most interesting pocket reader of the year. The $199.99 Go 6 (Gen II) packs a 6-inch, 300-pixel-per-inch ePaper screen, 3GB of RAM, and new stylus support into a 160-gram body that runs full Android. Print the product page, tuck it in a card, and let Dad track the delivery himself.

Best front-door upgrade: eufy FamiLock E40

If your dad still hides a key under the mat, the eufy FamiLock E40 is a $299.99 intervention. The deadbolt recognizes faces on-device, stores up to 50 of them plus 50 fingerprints, and folds a 2K video doorbell into the same housing, all without a subscription. It launched this month as a Home Depot exclusive, online and in 30 stores, which makes it one of the few new smart locks you can physically grab on Saturday.

Best gift under $10: WD-40 x King of the Hill can

An $8.78 can of WD-40 wearing King of the Hill artwork is the most dad-coded object released this year. The limited-edition 12-ounce can shows the Hill family’s fence and the show’s animation style on the back, and it’s a fully functional Smart Straw can, so it’ll actually get used. The Home Depot carries it exclusively through August 31, in-store and online, and collectors are already flipping them. Strickland Propane is, regrettably, sold separately.

Best for DIY weekends: CRAFTSMAN V20 Advanced battery deal

CRAFTSMAN V20 6Ah ADVANCED Battery (save $100) More power. Craftsman See It

Father’s Day doubles as the summer solstice this year, and CRAFTSMAN built a whole campaign around the extra daylight. The brand’s new Longest Day Build Hub collects family-friendly outdoor project plans with build guides and materials lists, and it links to $100 in savings on the V20 6Ah ADVANCED battery through Lowe’s, Amazon, and Ace Hardware. A battery sounds boring until you remember it’s the thing that dies mid-project. Pair it with a printed project plan from the hub and you’ve gifted an actual afternoon together.

Best car upgrade: Ottocast OttoAibox P3 Pro

Plenty of dads drive cars with infotainment systems frozen somewhere around 2018. The Ottocast OttoAibox P3 Pro is a $249 box that plugs into the existing wired CarPlay port and converts it into wireless CarPlay and Android Auto running on Android 13, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an AI voice assistant on board. It even adds split-screen and HDMI output for backseat screens, and installation amounts to plugging it into the port his charging cable already uses.

Best for golfers: Arccos Gen 4 Smart Sensors

Arccos screws a featherweight sensor into the grip of every club and turns each round into data: real shot distances, strokes-gained analysis, and AI caddie advice based on how Dad actually plays rather than how he remembers playing. The $249.99 Gen 4 kit includes 16 sensors and a year of the app membership. We covered the clubs in our main gift guide. This is the layer that tells him which ones to actually pull.

Best cheap sunglasses: Goodr BFG

Goodr designed the BFG for big heads, wide faces, and dads who sit firmly in both categories. The $40 frames are built noticeably wider than the brand’s standard OGs, with polarized lenses and a grippy no-slip coating that stays put through a run or a round of mowing. Our main guide has a $330 pair of Vuarnets for the style investor. The BFG is for the guy who will eventually sit on his sunglasses, and we both know which one your dad is.

Best summer shirt: Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III

Merino wool regulates temperature and shrugs off odor in a way cotton can’t, which is why hikers wear it for a week straight without apologizing to anyone. The Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III is the $90 standard-bearer of the category: a 150-gram-per-square-meter jersey tee that works on a trail, at a barbecue, and on the flight between them. REI stocks it for pickup or fast shipping, and Dad will retire three drawer-filler shirts within a week of wearing it.

Best campsite multitool: EMS Multi-Tool Shovel

The EMS Multi-Tool Shovel crams a serrated cutting edge, a flathead screwdriver, a tent peg remover, a hex wrench, a bottle opener, and somehow a peeler into one folding spade with a rope-wrapped handle. It’s the kind of object a certain type of dad will narrate to guests at the campsite. Mountain Warehouse has it for $38.49 right now, down 30 percent from $54.99, which puts it squarely in impulse-add territory.

Best grill knife: Benchmade Meatcrafter

Trimming a brisket with a kitchen santoku is a compromise nobody talks about. The Benchmade Meatcrafter is a $179.99 fixed-blade trimming knife with a thin 4-inch trailing-point blade made in Benchmade’s Oregon facility, built to follow the seam between meat and fat instead of plowing through it. The grippy Santoprene handle survives wet hands and barbecue grease. It ships fast through Amazon, and it earns a permanent spot in the grill caddy.

Best concert companion: EarPeace Music Pro earplugs

Concerts regularly run loud enough to do permanent damage over a long show, and foam plugs solve that by making the band sound like it’s playing inside a mattress. The EarPeace Music Pro takes a different approach: $39.95 buys swappable high-fidelity filters in 16, 20, and 24-decibel strengths that lower the volume while keeping vocals and instruments intact. The low-profile silicone tips disappear into the ear, so nobody at the show will even notice he’s wearing them.

Best fun analog gift: Tiny Vinyl at Target

Tiny Vinyl presses real, playable records onto 4-inch discs that spin on any standard 33rpm turntable, with one song per side in a miniature gatefold jacket. At $14.99 each at Target, they’re the rare music gift that works as a stocking-stuffer-sized object with actual function. Vinyl dads already have the album. They don’t have the album in a format the size of a drink coaster, and that’s exactly the point.

Best conversation starter: AncestryDNA kit

AncestryDNA’s Father’s Day sale cuts the kit to $39 through June 22, a 65 percent drop from the list price. The kit itself is a saliva sample and a few weeks of waiting, which sounds like a terrible last-minute gift until you realize the reveal works on a printed card. Dads who claim they want nothing will still spend a full evening explaining the results to everyone within earshot.

Best for the family fixer: iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

You know the dad who repairs everyone’s phones, laptops, and game controllers whether they ask or not. The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is his $74.99 service award: a 64-bit driver kit with precision bits for every fastener the electronics industry has invented to keep people out, plus opening picks, spudgers, tweezers, and a suction handle, all in a roll-up case. iFixit built its reputation on free repair guides, so the toolkit comes with a library attached.

Best garden shortcut: Lettuce Grow Original Farmstand

Hydroponics skips the part of gardening where things die. The Lettuce Grow Original Farmstand is a self-watering, self-fertilizing tower that grows 18 to 36 plants in four square feet of patio, starting from live seedlings instead of seeds, with first harvests in about three weeks. The 18-plant version runs $574, and code DAD20 takes 20 percent off growing systems through Father’s Day. It ships free, and the seedlings arrive after the stand does, which conveniently makes the timing problem disappear.

Best home bar flex: Euhomy Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker

Euhomy Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker $349 Spherical ice tastes better Euhomy See It

The Euhomy Rock Pro turns out 2.5-inch crystal-clear ice spheres, three at a time, and keeps up to nine of them frozen in a sub-zero bin so they’re ready whenever someone reaches for the bourbon. A sphere melts more slowly than any other shape, which means less watered-down whiskey, per the math behind our ice maker guide picks. The $499.99 machine shipped in late May, and Euhomy flags stock as limited, so this is the entry to grab first. Stainless steel, aluminum, and leather casework mean it lives on the bar, not in a cabinet.

Best bag for going from the office to off-the-grid: Peak Design Travel Weekender 25L

Peak Design Travel Weekender 25L $199.95 Peak Design See It

If your dad is the type to travel, but his favorite duffel is giving sports bag more than jet-set, give him an upgrade from the faint smell of gym socks and security-line sweat. After a successful Kickstarter, Peak Design has brought its Travel Weekender 25L to retail, a perfect clamshell carry-on for a quick trip. A structured, stand-up shape, with origami-inspired organization, it offers plenty of space for clothes and chargers, toiletries and a tablet, emergency snacks and an extra layer. And the smooth UltraZips plus internal stretch structure helps keep everything findable. With its luggage passthrough, it can ride shotgun on a roller, and its weatherproof Versa Shell fabric protects it on its perch. Whether it’s a work trip or a relaxing getaway, Dad will appreciate a bag you can throw anything in and anything at.

Best bag accessory with personality: Par Bleu Golf Towel

Par Bleu Golf Towel $29 Par Bleu Golf See It

Dad’s golf bag deserves better than a rag that looks like it belongs in the garage, not on the green. Par Bleu Golf’s premium microfiber towels let him keep his clubs clean and his personality clear. These 16″ x 24″ towels come in designs ranging from argyle and plaid to vintage club art, patriotic patterns, fish, motivational mantras, the gold balls shown above, and more. They have three grommets and a silver carabiner for easy hanging, and the towels are machine-washable, so all that bunker dust doesn’t stick around.

Best big screen for the big games: Sony BRAVIA 9 II

Sony BRAVIA True RGB TV Starting at $3,598 See It



If Dad talks about glare till your eyes glaze over, or is the type to talk BT.2020 color coverage until your brain fades to black, you owe it to him and yourself to upgrade his display with the best contrast and color. And Sony’s BRAVIA 9 II (currently available in 65″, 75″, 85″) does just that by bringing True RGB to the table (or is that to the credenza or wall mount). With its independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs, Triluminos Max + Luminance Booster Pro for smoother gradation and measured hues, and Sony’s best anti-glare tech to date, the BRAVIA 9 II delivers OLED-like color volume and inky blacks with bloom control and Mini LED-level brightness. Combining that RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro with the XR Processor/AI scene recognition and X-Wide Angle Pro means real-time cleanup (without the soap opera effect) and more consistency across more seats, which is great for when Dad wants to invite friends over for the big game or to watch golf, etc. … even with the blinds open. Plus, trickle-down technology from Sony’s professional color-grading monitors lets Dad boast that his movie nights preserve creators’ intent with maximum accuracy.

Want the sonic equivalent of widescreen? You can always get him a pair of Sony’s luxury flagship 1000X The ColleXion headphones.

Best commute concert hall: Devialet Gemini II TWS Audiophile Earbuds

Devialet Gemini II Earbuds $499 Devialet See It

True wireless earbuds from audacious Parisian audio designers known for high-output, huge-impression wireless speakers, the Gemini II packs audiophile sound and polished hi-fi appeal into Dad’s pocket. The 10mm titanium-coated drivers bring low-distortion detail and precise speed to musical passages, no matter how busy. Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX/AAC/SBC codec support and the Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures fewer artifacts and environmental intrusions come between Dad and jams. If Dad values soundstage and dynamics whether he’s commuting or decompressing, the Gemini II transforms streaming into a proper listening session.

Best sophisticated sipper: Chopin Family Reserve Vodka

Chopin Vodka Family Reserve $129.99 Chopin Vodka See It

The best quality of most vodka is that it’s neutral to a fault. But “you can barely taste it” is not your dad’s personality, so Chopin Vodka Family Reserve is more his speed. This super-premium spirit has the kind of backstory and flavor profile that will keep it on the bar cart, not in the freezer door (it doesn’t hurt that it comes in a stately gift-boxed bottle). It’s made from a rare young potato that imparts a sweeter, earthier character, and then it’s rested for two years in 50-year-old Polish oak barrels. That gives it a texture and talking points, letting Dad pontificate over a neat pour or martini when he needs a break from the Manhattans.

Best kung-fu crunch: WA-CHAA! Spicy Sichuan Peanuts

WA-CHAA! The Kung-Fu Cult Classic $49.99 (24 Pouches) WA-CHAA! See It

Dad loves the Shaw Brothers and Shaolin Soccer. Dad loves the Wu-Tang Clan’s kung-fu samples. Dad has excellent taste, and he wants a snack that tastes excellent. Dad is gonna love these peanuts seasoned with Szechuan peppercorns. Not a pepper in the traditional sense, they impart a citrusy sensation more than Capsaicin’s Scoville intensity. Think less Hole-Puckering Hellscape Hot Sauce and more licking a 9V battery, but in a good way. You can pick from four varieties, including ones with chili flakes if Dad likes to break a sweat. No matter what you pick, he gets crunchy, protein-rich peanuts roasted in avocado oil … the perfect snack for a Bruce Lee marathon.

Best way to lock in without getting tweaked out: magic mind Mental Performance Shots

magic mind Mental Performance Shots Starting at $45 magic mind See It

Dad’s been running on long lists and lukewarm coffee for years. Maybe give his brain something with a little more intention. Magic Mind is a 2-ounce mental performance shot designed for sharper focus, steadier energy, and long-term cognitive support, built around clinically backed ingredients, third-party testing, vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants, and cognitive support compounds. The useful part is the caffeine choice: FREE has 0mg, Original has 55mg, and MAXX has 165mg, so you can match the gift to his actual tolerance instead of handing a caffeine-sensitive dad a tiny bottle of regret. It’s easy to stash in a bag, desk drawer, gym tote, or morning routine, which helps if his day tends to start fast and get weirder. Or, if he has the opposite problem after a long day, there is magic mind Sleep with no sugar and quickly delivered microdose melatonin to improve falling, and staying, asleep. For the dad with 47 tabs open in his head, this herbal supplement is a small-but-mighty reset. Brain fog, meet “already handled it” calm.

Best coffee beans for a man on a mission: Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company Whole Bean Starting at $16.99 See It



Some dads make coffee. Yours initiates morning operations. And this military-themed roaster (founded by veteran and musician Max Best) is the right fuel for a man who would see weak coffee as a failure of leadership and give you a lecture on readiness. Inside the patriotic packaging, you’ll find beans that are bright and crisp with wheels-up acidity or dark and briefing-room bold. Whether Dad’s mission is a workday, setting up the kettle for low-and-slow smoking, or an early tee time, Black Rifle has beans to give him some proper reveille energy—whole bean or ground, single bag or subscription.

Best towable tailgate: RovR RollR Wheeled Hard Cooler

RovR RollR Wheeled Hard Cooler $224.99 – $299.99 See It

Whether Dad is in the parking lot, at the beach, or on the sidelines, he can turn anywhere into party central with the right provisions. And a RovR RollR lets him establish base camp with less hassle. The 9-inch inflatable all-terrain tires ensure drinks, grill ingredients, and anything safe from meltwater in the DryBin Mini gets across asphalt or sand and over grass or gravel, with assistance from the telescoping Dual MotoGrip handle. And the durable hard-sided build holds up, whether it’s 30 qt or 45 qt of hospitality that Dad’s hauling.

Best portable perch: YETI Trailhead Field Chair

YETI Trailhead Field Chair $225 YETI See It

Every dad has a chair that he claims. Not officially, not out loud, but everyone knows not to sit in it. This is that chair, just portable. The Trailhead Field Chair takes YETI’s usual formula, overbuilt, deeply comfortable, but indulgently practical. It’s the newest model and now the lightest they make at under 9.5 pounds, so it can move from backyard to campsite to fishing spot without feeling like you’re hauling patio furniture into the wild.

It opens the way a chair should: no instructions, no levers, no minor engineering project. Just unfold it and sit down. The seat has enough structure to feel supportive, but enough give to stay comfortable long after the burgers are gone and someone’s telling a story that should’ve ended 10 minutes ago. The materials are doing some quiet work here. Instead of the usual tight mesh, YETI uses its Twilite fabric, which feels softer and more forgiving, less “gear,” more “actual place you want to sit.” It still has that solid, planted feel YETI is known for, the kind that doesn’t shift or sink every time you lean. It’s not a casual purchase. But it’s the kind of gift that slowly becomes part of the routine, dragged outside for “just a minute,” then still there hours later, occupied, of course, by dad.

Best retro aviator sunglasses: Smith Optics Truss

Smith Truss sunglasses Starting at $197 Smith Optics See It

If Dad has strong opinions about gear (or just sweats through most of summer), these hit a nice middle ground between sporty and actually wearable off the trail. The Truss is lightweight to the point where you forget you’re wearing it, with soft, grippy nose pads and arms that keep them in place whether he’s biking, hiking, or just standing in direct sun pretending he’s fine.

Smith’s ChromaPop lenses are the main draw here—they boost contrast and color so everything looks a little sharper, with polarized options to cut glare. The retro aviator shape is very right now, and there are multiple colorways to choose from, depending on how bold you want to go. (Worth noting: the non-polarized versions have small vent cutouts for airflow, while polarized lenses skip that detail. They also come with a surprisingly useful roll-top case that can clip onto a bag, plus a built-in microfiber cloth, which is one of those small things that ends up mattering more than expected.