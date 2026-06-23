28 name-brand Prime Day deals under $25, starting at $11

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Under $25 is the sleeper tier of Prime Day. The savings look small next to the headline TV and laptop deals, but this is the stuff that actually gets used every day, and the picks below are name brands worth owning instead of the no-name filler that floods the sale. Most are members-only prices, so a Prime membership or a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the event, June 23 to 26.

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Security Camera $12.99 (was $39.99) Best deal under $25, an all-time low at 68% off It’s cheap and simple to set up. Blink See It

The Blink Mini 2 at $12.99 is the best sub-$25 deal of the sale, an all-time low. It’s a sharp little indoor camera with HD video, night vision, and Alexa support, and at $13 you can scatter a few around the house. It plugs into an outlet and sets up in minutes. For the price, nothing else here is more useful.

The Anker Nano 65W charger at $19.99 is the best charger deal under $25, an all-time low. The 65 watts is enough to fast-charge a phone, a tablet, or most laptops from one compact GaN brick. It’s the charger to throw in a bag and stop carrying three. Give them as passive aggressive gifts to family members who are constantly stealing your chargers.

This smart plug turns any lamp or fan into something Alexa can switch on a schedule or by voice. Setup is a few seconds and there’s no hub required. For $13, it’s the cheapest way to start automating a room.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 (was $49.99) Best streaming deal under $25, an all-time low These are great for travel. Amazon See It

I keep one of these in my bag when I travel so I can stream on hotel TVs. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99 is the best streaming deal under $25, an all-time low. It adds fast 4K streaming and Alexa voice search to any TV with an HDMI port. It’s the simplest fix for a sluggish older smart TV.

Soundcore P30i Noise-Cancelling Earbuds $24.99 (was $39.99) Best audio deal under $25, an all-time low Soundcore See It

The Soundcore P30i at $24.99 is the best audio deal under $25, an all-time low. You get active noise cancellation and an app for tuning the sound, features that usually cost two or three times this much. For commutes and workouts, they punch well above their price. Keep them as a backup pair in your gym bag so you never have to work out in silence due to forgotten AirPods.

More smart home, cameras, and security under $25

Amazon’s house brands own the cheap end of the sale, and these are the cameras and plugs cheap enough to scatter around a whole house.

Streaming and Alexa under $25

If a tired TV or a kid’s room needs a small upgrade, these are the easiest things here to drop in a cart.

Charging, cables, and storage under $25

None of this is exciting, but it is the stuff you reach for daily, and at these prices it’s worth buying a spare.

Audio under $25

Two waterproof speakers here cost less than the playlists you’ll run through them.

Networking under $25

Hardwiring the devices that sit still is the cheapest speed upgrade in the house.

Flashlights, lighting, and camera gear under $25

Beams, bulbs, and a couple of camera add-ons round out a cart you’re already filling.

Cheap deals sell out and bounce back to full price faster than anything else on Prime Day, so check the current price before you buy. If you grab one thing, make it the Blink Mini 2 at $12.99. It’s an all-time low on a real security camera for the price of a sandwich.