Amazon is blowing out Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, and power tools during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

I recently replaced my ancient personal lawnmower with a powerful electric model and I couldn’t be happier with the move. My shoulder is grateful to not yank that cord anymore and my yard looks better than ever. If you’re looking to make the same kind of upgrade, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is the time to do it. These Greenworks discounts run across the whole shed, from a $79 mini chainsaw to a five-figure zero-turn rider, and the deepest cuts land on the cordless mowers, blowers, and trimmers that most homeowners actually need.

The 21-inch deck clears a row fast, the 5.0Ah battery is sized to finish most lawns up to a half-acre on a charge, and the 4-in-1 design mulches, bags, side-discharges, and adjusts height without tools. LED headlights let you finish after the sun drops, and the IPX4 rating means a little dew or drizzle won’t cause havoc. This is a great balance of power and price. The best part: no more clogged carburetors.

Greenworks 60V 610 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $121.00 (was $249.99) 52% off, and it moves wet leaves and gravel Get out of here, leaves. Greenworks See It

At $121, down from $249.99, it’s the biggest percentage cut in the whole sale, and a 610 CFM blower has enough air to push wet leaves, clear a driveway, and dislodge debris from gravel instead of just rearranging it. Greenworks builds it light and quiet enough to use without earplugs and a sore arm. It ships with a 2.5Ah battery and charger so there’s nothing else to buy before you can get to work.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $119.69 (was $179.99) Plug-in cleaning power for cars, decks, and siding Blast grime in real life. Greenworks See It

A pressure washer is the rare tool that pays for itself the first weekend you use it, and at $119.69, down from $179.99, this one is cheap enough to justify on a hunch. The 1900 PSI rating handles the jobs most people actually have, like caked-on brake dust, a green-streaked deck, mildew on siding, and a winter’s worth of grime on patio furniture. It comes with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles for everyday work, a turbo nozzle for the stubborn stuff, and a soap applicator for cars.

Most people don’t need a full-size chainsaw. They need something light they can grab when a branch comes down or the firewood pile runs low, and this 12-inch saw is built for exactly that. It starts instantly, there’s no gas to mix or pull cord to fight, and it’s manageable enough to cut overhead or one-handed on smaller limbs. The 2.0Ah battery and charger are included, so it’s ready out of the box.

More cordless lawn mower deals

Greenworks splits its mowers by battery platform, and higher voltage generally means more deck and more runtime. Match the cut width and battery to your yard size, and remember that batteries are shared across the same-voltage tools, so your second purchase gets cheaper.

Robotic, riding, and zero-turn mower deals

These are the big-ticket buys for people who want to stop pushing entirely, or who have acreage a walk-behind can’t handle. The percentage discounts are smaller here than on the handhelds, but the dollar savings are the largest in the sale.

More cordless leaf blower deals

CFM measures air volume and MPH measures speed, and for moving leaves you want high CFM. The handhelds below cover small patios up to full driveways, and the backpack models exist for people clearing big properties without wearing out an arm.

String trimmer, edger, and combo kit deals

A trimmer cleans up what the mower can’t reach, an edger gives walkways a crisp line, and the combo kits bundle a trimmer with a blower so you cover two jobs on one battery. Attachment-capable trimmers also accept edger and pole-saw heads if you want to expand later.

More electric pressure washer deals

These are corded electric washers, so there’s no battery to charge or gas to mix. Higher PSI strips tougher grime faster, but more pressure also means more care around paint and soft wood, so step up only as far as your jobs require.

More cordless chainsaw deals

Bar length is the quick gauge of what a saw can handle: the small 4 and 10-inch models are for pruning and storm cleanup, while the 16-inch saws take on felling and bucking firewood. All of these skip the gas, the pull cord, and the warm-up.

Greenworks discounts the full lineup a couple times a year, and the smartest move is to buy into one voltage platform so your batteries carry across tools. If you grab a single thing, make it the 60V leaf blower at $121, the biggest cut here on a tool almost everyone uses. Whatever lands in your cart, confirm the price before checkout, since Prime Day numbers can shift between now and the end of the sale.