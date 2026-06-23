Amazon is blowing out Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, and power tools during its Prime Day sale

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I recently replaced my ancient personal lawnmower with a powerful electric model and I couldn’t be happier with the move. My shoulder is grateful to not yank that cord anymore and my yard looks better than ever. If you’re looking to make the same kind of upgrade, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is the time to do it. These Greenworks discounts run across the whole shed, from a $79 mini chainsaw to a five-figure zero-turn rider, and the deepest cuts land on the cordless mowers, blowers, and trimmers that most homeowners actually need.
Greenworks 60V 21" Brushless Push Mower $379.00 (was $599.99)
The mower most half-acre yards won’t outgrow
The 21-inch deck clears a row fast, the 5.0Ah battery is sized to finish most lawns up to a half-acre on a charge, and the 4-in-1 design mulches, bags, side-discharges, and adjusts height without tools. LED headlights let you finish after the sun drops, and the IPX4 rating means a little dew or drizzle won’t cause havoc. This is a great balance of power and price. The best part: no more clogged carburetors.
Greenworks 60V 610 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $121.00 (was $249.99)
52% off, and it moves wet leaves and gravel
At $121, down from $249.99, it’s the biggest percentage cut in the whole sale, and a 610 CFM blower has enough air to push wet leaves, clear a driveway, and dislodge debris from gravel instead of just rearranging it. Greenworks builds it light and quiet enough to use without earplugs and a sore arm. It ships with a 2.5Ah battery and charger so there’s nothing else to buy before you can get to work.
Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $119.69 (was $179.99)
Plug-in cleaning power for cars, decks, and siding
A pressure washer is the rare tool that pays for itself the first weekend you use it, and at $119.69, down from $179.99, this one is cheap enough to justify on a hunch. The 1900 PSI rating handles the jobs most people actually have, like caked-on brake dust, a green-streaked deck, mildew on siding, and a winter’s worth of grime on patio furniture. It comes with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles for everyday work, a turbo nozzle for the stubborn stuff, and a soap applicator for cars.
Greenworks 40V 12" Compact Chainsaw $113.99 (was $179.99)
A grab-and-go saw for storm cleanup and firewood
Most people don’t need a full-size chainsaw. They need something light they can grab when a branch comes down or the firewood pile runs low, and this 12-inch saw is built for exactly that. It starts instantly, there’s no gas to mix or pull cord to fight, and it’s manageable enough to cut overhead or one-handed on smaller limbs. The 2.0Ah battery and charger are included, so it’s ready out of the box.
More cordless lawn mower deals
Greenworks splits its mowers by battery platform, and higher voltage generally means more deck and more runtime. Match the cut width and battery to your yard size, and remember that batteries are shared across the same-voltage tools, so your second purchase gets cheaper.
- Greenworks 48V 21″ Self-Propelled Mower, Trimmer + Blower Bundle $419.99 (40% off)
- Greenworks 24V 13″ Brushless Push Mower $189.99 (27% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Push Mower $219.99 (37% off)
- Greenworks 40V 19″ Brushless Push Mower $250.99
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Push Mower + 350 CFM Blower $279.29 (38% off)
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Self-Propelled Mower $429.99 (14% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Push Mower $379.00 (37% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Self-Propelled Mower $449.99 (36% off)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Self-Propelled Mower $599.99 (29% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Push Mower + Leaf Blower Combo $574.99 (9% off)
- Greenworks 80V 25″ Self-Propelled Mower $664.99 (26% off)
Robotic, riding, and zero-turn mower deals
These are the big-ticket buys for people who want to stop pushing entirely, or who have acreage a walk-behind can’t handle. The percentage discounts are smaller here than on the handhelds, but the dollar savings are the largest in the sale.
- Greenworks C20Z Wire-Free Robotic Mower $1,099.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks C30Z Wire-Free Robotic Mower $1,399.99 (13% off)
- Greenworks 60V 30″ Riding Mower $3,514.99 (12% off)
- Greenworks 80V 42″ CrossoverT Riding Tractor $3,999.99 (11% off)
- Greenworks 60V 42″ CrossoverZ Zero Turn Mower $4,249.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 80V 42″ CrossoverZ Zero Turn Mower $4,654.99 (18% off)
- Greenworks 60V 54″ MaximusZ Zero Turn Mower $7,224.99 (15% off)
More cordless leaf blower deals
CFM measures air volume and MPH measures speed, and for moving leaves you want high CFM. The handhelds below cover small patios up to full driveways, and the backpack models exist for people clearing big properties without wearing out an arm.
- Greenworks 40V 350 CFM Axial Leaf Blower $81.00 (46% off)
- Greenworks 60V 450 CFM Leaf Blower $132.99 (34% off)
- Greenworks 24V 515 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $139.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 48V 585 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $159.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 48V 600 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $199.49 (29% off)
- Greenworks 80V 700 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $209.99 (16% off)
- Greenworks 80V 770 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $227.99 (35% off)
- Greenworks 60V 550 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower $239.39 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V 700 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $254.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 48V 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher $269.99 (23% off)
- Greenworks 80V 750 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower $299.99 (33% off)
String trimmer, edger, and combo kit deals
A trimmer cleans up what the mower can’t reach, an edger gives walkways a crisp line, and the combo kits bundle a trimmer with a blower so you cover two jobs on one battery. Attachment-capable trimmers also accept edger and pole-saw heads if you want to expand later.
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Brushless String Trimmer Kit $79.79 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ String Trimmer $99.99 (33% off)
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Trimmer + 270 CFM Blower Combo $109.99 (27% off)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Trimmer + 390 CFM Blower Combo $117.79 (38% off)
- Greenworks 40V 13″ Trimmer + 350 CFM Blower Combo $123.00 (38% off)
- Greenworks 24V 15″ Brushless String Trimmer $139.64 (22% off)
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Trimmer + 515 CFM Blower Combo $149.99 (17% off)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Brushless String Trimmer $159.99 (27% off)
- Greenworks 48V 8″ Brushless Edger $176.00 (16% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Attachment-Capable String Trimmer $179.54 (31% off)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Brushless Edger $179.54 (40% off)
- Greenworks 60V 13″ Trimmer + 540 CFM Blower Combo $189.99 (41% off)
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Attachment-Capable String Trimmer $209.99 (43% off)
- Greenworks 40V 17″ Brushless String Trimmer $229.99 (28% off)
- Greenworks 82V 8″ Brushless Edger $229.89 (47% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Trimmer + 550 CFM Blower Combo $229.89 (34% off)
- Greenworks 82V 16″ Brushless String Trimmer $254.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Trimmer + 700 CFM Blower Combo $284.99 (29% off)
More electric pressure washer deals
These are corded electric washers, so there’s no battery to charge or gas to mix. Higher PSI strips tougher grime faster, but more pressure also means more care around paint and soft wood, so step up only as far as your jobs require.
- Greenworks 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $85.00 (43% off)
- Greenworks 1700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $94.99 (37% off)
- Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI Brushless Pressure Washer $279.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Brushless Pressure Washer $315.00 (37% off)
More cordless chainsaw deals
Bar length is the quick gauge of what a saw can handle: the small 4 and 10-inch models are for pruning and storm cleanup, while the 16-inch saws take on felling and bucking firewood. All of these skip the gas, the pull cord, and the warm-up.
- Greenworks 24V 4″ Brushless Mini Chainsaw $79.99 (38% off)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Compact Chainsaw $89.99 (40% off)
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Brushless Compact Chainsaw $119.69 (40% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Chainsaw $179.99 (40% off)
- Greenworks 48V 16″ Brushless Chainsaw $194.74 (15% off)
Greenworks discounts the full lineup a couple times a year, and the smartest move is to buy into one voltage platform so your batteries carry across tools. If you grab a single thing, make it the 60V leaf blower at $121, the biggest cut here on a tool almost everyone uses. Whatever lands in your cart, confirm the price before checkout, since Prime Day numbers can shift between now and the end of the sale.
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