These portable padded stadium seats are on sale and butt-approved

Fall sports season is here, which means … a lot of sitting on cold metal bleachers. Regardless of where you’re at in life—from proud parent of a soccer prodigy toddler to college alumni with season football tickets—your butt deserves the best. These ultra-padded portable stadium seats keep your hiney from getting heinously sore from sitting on cold benches in November. Even better, they’re currently 28% off at Amazon and come in a set of two—perfect if the athlete you are supporting is more of a benchwarmer.

This folding stadium chair is great for staying comfy while sitting on a bench, bleacher, or even the ground. It’s lightweight, compact, and includes a built-in carrying handle. A 3-inch padded seat means your hindquarters won’t hurt by the fourth quarter, and it supports up to 500 lbs. It comes in 17 different colors so you can match your team’s official shades. If you don’t need two chairs, you can also grab a single stadium seat, which is currently priced at $49, down from $90. Just add some of the best heated clothing and you’ll be cozy through playoff season and beyond.

