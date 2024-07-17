Amazon Prime Day editor’s pick: Rumpl’s super-fancy camping blankets get a rare deep discount

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s an episode of Bob’s Burgers in which Bob becomes hopelessly obsessed with outdoor gear despite his deep hatred for spending time outdoors. Nothing has ever resonated with me quite so deeply. I bristle at the idea of sleeping outside, but I still deeply crave Rumpl’s super-high-end camping blankets. Right now, these pricy blankets are as cheap as I have ever seen them during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. It may be time to pull the trigger and have the most over-equipped picnic in the park of all time.

Rumpl blankets are essentially a flattened-out version of a high-end winter jacket. The original version employs an entirely polyester design, including the shell and the fill. Rumpl exclusively relies on recycled materials, and the synthetic build makes it extremely durable. The quilted design keeps the stuffing where it’s supposed to be at all times. Spread out on the ground, the blanket measures 52″ x 75,” but it packs down to 7″ x 16″ for super-easy transport. The original version comes in a ton of cool outdoor-themed graphics and colors.

Do I need it? Not really. Do I want it? Absolutely. Please buy all of them and save me from myself.

More deals on Rumpl blankets