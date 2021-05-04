The best portable speakers for your next outdoor party

You need only three things for a good outdoor party: snacks, friends, and music to keep the energy up. Every good host knows that the speaker on your phone or laptop just won’t cut it, but setting up a complicated stereo system outside isn’t necessary—not when there are so many portable, rechargeable loudspeakers built to hold a charge for a long time, rain or shine.

Battery Life: There’s nothing worse than having your speaker cut out just like your favorite chorus hits. These days, outdoor Bluetooth speakers can have battery lives of up to 50 hours, making them perfect for all-day events. If you want to guarantee your speaker won’t die during the day, look for one that can be charged with a USB port, so you can keep it plugged into a laptop instead of looking for an outlet.

You don’t need to keep a worried eye on your outdoor speaker at a pool party or on a rainy day if you get a waterproof option. Waterproof speakers protect their inner tech with steel frames and tough finishings. The good thing about these is that they can withstand the elements, making them a great option for camping or hiking trips (or, for particularly clumsy users). Portability: Bigger speakers mean bigger sound—but they’ll also likely need to stay put in one place. Portable speakers, while smaller, will let you take them anywhere, from the campground to a friend’s backyard. The best ones won’t be more than a few pounds, and they can still pack enough sound.

Our Picks for the Best Outdoor Speakers on Amazon

Top pick overall: ION Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Long Battery Life This item has a bass boost button, auxiliary input, and telescoping handle so you can listen anywhere.

Runner up: Bluetooth Speakers Waterproof

Doubles as Decor These are compatible with Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows devices, and they blend in easily with your patio furniture.

Budget pick: ANERIMST Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Unique Design This has 18 hours of playtime and comes with LED lights that create a blaze-like effect.

Great for Portability: JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Eight Color Options Connect this item to up to two smartphones for 12 hours of playtime.

