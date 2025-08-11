Go get this $80 portable Bluetooth speaker for just $25 before it sells out

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re big fans of portable speakers, especially in the summer, and right now, Amazon has one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals I have ever seen. This 60W Tazata speaker is just $25 when it usually sells for $80 or more. Is it the most high-end model on the market? No, but for $25, it’s 70 percent off so it’s great as a gift or a backup. Go grab one before they’re all sold out.

For this price, you’d think this speaker would be a slouch on the spec sheet, but the opposite is true. It’s a 60-watt system with a built in woofer, so it packs a solid sonic punch. It has a built-in handle for carrying, Bluetooth 5.3, and an IPX7 toughness rating so it’s not afraid to be outside in the elements.

It has a detachable strap for easy carrying, built in control buttons, a 10-hour battery, and a trio of EQ settings so you can tune its playback to your specific tastes. There are some speakers that cost four times as much as this and don’t give you all those features.

Go grab one before they’re gone.