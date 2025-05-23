The best IEMs for gaming in 2025, tested and reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’ll tell you a secret: If you’re a gamer searching for the best sound quality for your games, you shouldn’t be looking at a gaming headset. Audio enthusiasts know that the best sound quality—for movies, games, and everything in between—comes from great headphones and in-ear monitors (IEMs). But when it comes to getting the the best isolation, audio, and comfort in a compact form factor, IEMs are the only way to go especially if you game on the go. If you’re on the hunt for an upgrade to your current headset and don’t mind using a separate microphone (at least, most of the time), there are lots of incredible options out there. I’ve been part of the IEM hobby for years and have done the hard work of testing dozens upon dozens of sets, on the hunt for the best of the best—like our top overall, the FiiO FA19. If you’re a gamer, this list is for you.

How we chose the best IEMs for gaming

I’ve been a gamer for as long as I can remember, cutting my teeth on the Atari 2600. In fact, I got my start in journalism writing about games for a number of small websites. In my adult life, I’ve fallen in love with the world of audio and IEMs in particular. I currently maintain an archive of over 100. Between my closet and storage spaces, I have around 30 pairs of headphones and have given away more gaming headsets than most people will in a lifetime.

TL;DR: I love tech, I love gaming, and I love writing about the best picks for different types of people. This list represents my biggest hobbies, rolled into one.

Best overall: FiiO FA19

Chris Coke See It Pros Exceptional detail for competitive gaming

Toggle switch to add bass for increased immersion

Comfortable fit with plenty of accessories Cons High cost of entry Specs Price: $999.99

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20,000Hz

Drivers: 10 x Knowles balances armatures

Microphone: No

Audio Focus: Details and soundstage

Connectivity: Wired, 3.5mm, and 4.4mm balanced

Why it made the cut: A customizable sound signature, great details, and a comfortable fit, the FA19 is tops for gaming.

If you’re looking for the best of the best when it comes to gaming IEMs, the FiiO FA19 has you covered. This set doesn’t come cheap, but it’s an absolute banger for gaming and music alike. With its customizable sound signature, comfortable fit, and fantastic sound quality, it’s a stellar pick no matter what genre you’re gaming in.

FiiO has been one of the biggest companies to watch for a number of years. Getting its start making portable digital audio players (DAPs) and amps, it has since expanded into IEMs, over-ear headphones, desktop amps and streaming media players, speakers, CD and cassette players, and that’s not even the full list. What’s even more impressive is that in most areas where it’s attempted to compete, it’s been able to offer high-quality options at prices that are comparatively quite reasonable.

The FA19 is exactly such an option. It uses 10 balanced armatures per side and a shell 3D printed in medical-grade resin. It’s a comfortable fit, even as it offers 20 total speakers between its two earpieces, which usually necessitates a monster shell. The FA19 isn’t small, but it’s not uncomfortably large like many of its competitors are.

That many drivers might seem excessive, but there’s a good reason for that excess. Each driver can concentrate on a particular frequency band, ensuring that none are pushed beyond their limits and that distortion is never a concern. Just as importantly, for gaming, all of those drivers make it easier to hear each distinct detail in the environment around you. You’ll never have to worry about footsteps or enemy vehicles sneaking up on you because they got lost in the mix. The FA19 provides exceptionally good layering, so you’ll always be able to make out every unique element that makes up your soundscape.

It has also allowed the acoustic engineers at FiiO to fine-tune both of its distinct sound signatures. While the FA19 is hardly the only pair of in-ear monitors to offer a tuning switch, it is one of the few where its addition makes a meaningful difference to the sound. Here, you’re given the option between a reference tuning that’s perfect for discerning small details and a hi-fi tuning that provides a more exciting sound signature with added bass and treble. When I tested these, I found that I preferred the hi-fi tuning for its added energy and that it still performed well even in competitive shooters. For the utmost clarity, its reference option makes for a great alternative.

And, surprise, surprise (not really), they are fantastic for music. It comes with a modular cable that supports a standard 3.5mm single-ended connection, as well as a 4.4mm Pentaconn connection for balanced sources, so you should be able to connect to everything from your motherboard to prestigious audiophile hardware (I recommend using a dedicated DAC for the best listening experience). When I’m not gaming with them, I’m using them to play guitar on stage with my church for a clean monitor mix.

The only thing they lack is a microphone and a more accessible price point. But with the exception of only a few options in the IEM world, you’ll need to provide your own microphone anyway, so it’s hard to be too critical of this point.

Overall, the FiiO FA19 is a pricey but outstanding pair of IEMs. They’re exceptional for gaming. And just about everything else, if you can afford them, they’re an easy recommendation.

Best for total immersion: Kiwi Ears Aether

Tony Ware See It Pros Tuning balances warmth and detail, making it versatile for both music and gaming

Smooth, fatigue-free highs for long listening sessions without discomfort

Build quality and driver implementation (15.3mm planar) are premium at a mid-tier price Cons Shell size may be bulky for smaller ears, impacting comfort for some users

Sub-bass, while clean, lacks the visceral impact of bass-forward IEMs

Can sound too relaxed for those seeking more energetic, V-shaped tuning Specs Price: $169.99

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20,000Hz

Drivers: 15.3mm diaphragm

Microphone: No

Audio Focus: Depth and cohesion

Connectivity: Wired, 3.5mm

Why it made the cut: An expansive, holographic soundstage with impressively precise imaging offers strong spatial awareness in competitive gaming.

The Kiwi Ears Aether carves a niche with a deft touch, walking the sonic tightrope between analytical precision and atmospheric immersion. These IEMs offer a soundstage that punches above their price point—an expansive, layered field that critics and users alike describe as impressively holographic. It’s not just wide; it’s well-structured, delivering the kind of positional accuracy that audiophiles crave and gamers covet.

For music, the Aether’s oversized 15.3mm planar-magnetic diaphragms impress with articulate mids and a tight low end—clean enough for complex jazz arrangements, yet warm enough to give synth-heavy ambient tracks a sense of emotional heft. Highs shimmer without searing, providing detail without fatigue, a characteristic that makes long listening sessions a joy rather than a chore. The soundstage—wide, tall, and deep—creates breathing room for instruments, giving the illusion of space that’s more reminiscent of open-back headphones than a pair of IEMs.

But where the Aether really surprises is in gaming mayhem. Footstep tracking in FPS titles is intuitive, thanks to that same dimensional clarity. Environmental cues and directional insights feel more vivid, not just heard but placed—a rare trait in IEMs under $500. Some might perceive a dip in sub-bass impact compared to bass-heavy sets (like the Kiwi Ears x HBB Punch), but it’s a tradeoff that benefits overall transitions and transparency. There’s a cohesion, a refinement to the sound throughout the frequency range, thanks to the single-driver, crossover-free setup (the same reason dynamic driver fans love the low-profile Sennheiser IE 600).

The Kiwi Ears Aether isn’t trying to win you over with bombast. It’s a refined, thoughtful performer—an IEM that feels just as at home in a playlist deep-dive as it does in a multiplayer skirmish.

Best on a budget: Turtle Beach Battle Buds

Turtle Beach See It Pros In-line audio controls

Quality boom microphone

Comfortable fit Cons Layering and soundstage aren’t amazing Specs Price: $29.99

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20,000Hz

Drivers: 10mm dynamic driver

Microphone: Removable boom mic

Audio Focus: Competitive gaming details

Connectivity: Wired, 3.5mm

Why it made the cut: This affordable pair of IEMs adds a microphone to the mix and a surprisingly good tuning.

Look no further than the Turtle Beach Battle Buds for gaming performance on a budget. At only $30 MSRP and frequently available for less, these earbuds represent one of the best values in IEMs dedicated to gaming. Between its price, performance, and versatility, they’re one of the only pairs of affordable “gaming earbuds” I recommend comfortably. They’re a great value for gamers on a budget.

While there are plenty of IEMs that offer in-line microphones, there are very few that feature dedicated boom mics, but that’s exactly what this has. It’s clearer and louder than most in-line mics due to its proximity to your mouth, and that comes in clutch when you need to strategize with your team. When it’s not needed, it simply unplugs from the left earpiece, allowing you to have less weight and improved comfort as needed. Turtle Beach wisely outfitted each earpiece with a silicone retention wing, similar to exercise earbuds, so even with the mic installed, its weight doesn’t get in the way of comfort and stability.

The quality of that mic is also surprisingly good. Its closest competitor is the SteelSeries Tusq, which is significantly more expensive at around $50. To my ear, the Battle Buds offer clearer pick-up, though neither offers software enhancements on their own. Since they connect with a standard 3.5mm jack, however, they’re compatible with third-party software. My ASUS ROG Maximus Hero gaming motherboard was able to apply its enhancements without difficulty.

The earbuds themselves sound fine, but their quality won’t blow your socks off. I was able to pick out footsteps easily enough, but the Battle Buds lack the impressive layering and soundstage of other options on this list. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. But for $30 or less, they’re not bad and will let you hear everything you need to without distorting or making you cringe from sibilance.

The simplicity of their design, being traditional wired earbuds, also makes them versatile to use with different gaming platforms. Essentially, if your gaming system has a 3.5mm jack, they’re going to work, so PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox are all perfectly compatible. At the same time, there’s no built-in DAC to add extra features like surround sound that would usually come with gaming headsets. This is something to keep in mind for most IEMs, however, and even those that do include DACs rarely offer surround sound or gaming features.

As with most budget audio products, there are some concessions you’ll need to make with the Turtle Beach Battle Buds, but for their price, they are a fantastic value for anyone who wants the fit and function of in-ear monitors with a dedicated boom mic.

Also worth considering

There are plenty of other options that are worth considering, especially if you have a particular feature or purpose in mind. Even if you look for the “best earbuds for esports,” you’ll still find dozens of options to sift through, so I recommend a few other, more specialized sets to anyone scouring the market.

For esports, look no further than the ZiiGaat x Fresh Reviews Arete. This set was tuned by Fresh Reviews, a popular YouTuber specializing in finding the best IEMs, headphones, and mice for competitive gaming. Though the brand is still relatively new, it has made a good name for itself with its handful of releases so far. This particular set features a single dynamic driver and four balanced armatures and can deliver a full and detailed sound signature that is also enjoyable for music. Still, it’s clear that competitive gaming was at the forefront of the YouTuber’s mind throughout the design process. It can pull important details like footsteps out of the mix in a way that enhances your situational awareness without sounding tinny like some full-sized gaming headsets.

Like most picks, you will need a separate microphone with the ZiiGatt x Fresh Reviews Arete, which is something to keep in mind before pulling the trigger. Because they support a standard detachable cable, however, it’s easy to replace with a different option that includes one, like the Antlion Kimura.

If you’re interested in cutting the cord, look no further than the Arc 3 Gaming Earbuds from Cleer Audio. While this is technically a cheat—as earbuds and in-ear monitors aren’t the same thing, and open-ear true wireless earbuds are even more removed—but it’s hard to deny the multiplatform, multipoint tech on display here. Featuring 16.2mm graphene drivers suspended at the ear canal opening to beam expansive, optimized spatial audio into your head while you maintain situational awareness. You don’t want someone sneaking up on you in real life anymore than you do in a game.

Cleer ARC 3 Gaming Earbuds Cleer Audio See It

While there are plenty of true wireless earbuds to choose from, most pair over standard Bluetooth, which isn’t suited for gaming thanks to its higher latency. The Arc 3 buds sidestep that entirely with an included USB Type-C 2.4GHz dongle for a dedicated, ultra-low 30ms latency connection. You can plug it directly into your PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest, or your PC and enjoy wired-like gaming with the ease and freedom of true wireless. The Arc 3 simultaneously features Bluetooth 5.4 with Snapdragon Sound (supporting SBC and AAC but also aptX Lossless and LDAC) for hi-res music listening or conversations on the go. Plus there’s a dedicated app to fine-tune its performance and sound, which includes an adaptive mode that adjusts the volume to your surroundings. Their case is a little bulkier than the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 or Apple AirPods Pro, but along with the built-in batteries in each earbud, they offer an impressive 50 hours of battery life. Plus, they’re tuned for gaming audio and Dolby Atmos surround sound, so whether you’re playing a competitive shooter or getting lost in your favorite RPG, these earbuds have something for everyone.

Finally, we have an additional suggestion for getting lost in your game with a deep, realistic soundstage and distinct details that enhance your immersion. For strong intelligibility and accurate placement of elements, the 7Hz Timeless 2 is another killer pick. The original Timeless has become legendary in the IEM world as one of the first sets to really kick off the affordable planar-magnetic revolution. This successor was a long time coming, but the Timeless 2 has been well worth the wait.

It smooths out the frequency response of the original while still maintaining its excellent detail retrieval and crisp, wide sound signature, though its circular ear shells may appear uncomfortable at first, rest assured that the inner faces are shaped normally to fit comfortably in most ears. This is a set that you can listen to for hours and forget the world with. The stock sound signature is vocal forward with a cooler midrange, but it also comes with a set of interchangeable nozzles to customize the sound signature; however, I would recommend avoiding these as the stock nozzle provides the most balanced sound overall.

Final thoughts on the best IEMs for gaming

Choosing a great pair of in-ear monitors is never as straightforward as you’d like it to be, and when you add gaming performance to the mix, it can be even more confusing. But, with the right pair of IEMs, you’ll find a new world of sound quality opens up for you, and you’ll hear your games in a new way—a way that gaming headsets usually struggle to come close to. So, grab an external mic and get to business. Great gaming audio is a quality pair of IEMs away.