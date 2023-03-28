We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Party speakers may be the most misunderstood mainstream category in the audio world. Contrary to popular belief, party speakers aren’t limited to bass-heavy Bluetooth models. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with bassy Bluetooth speakers. Don’t worry, we’re going to recommend you some how-low-can-you-go options. However, a party speaker, to us at least, can be an all-in-one PA system, a practice amp that doubles as a speaker, a speaker that lights up the room just with dance music or that adds in equally kinetic LEDs. The best party speakers can be a concert for one or for everyone, and they can be found in selections for every type of celebration.

How we chose the best party speakers

This speaker category is extremely broad, so we took a fairly granular approach when choosing our recommendations. A mix of hands-on testing and research lead us to a list of speakers that range from pint-sized to powerful, covering common and niche needs. Special attention was paid to bass performance, connectivity options, durability, expandability, and portability. The right party speaker for you will depend on whether you’re throwing backyard cookouts or basement ragers, are looking for something that sits on a desk or a deck, need something to provide a solo gaming soundtrack or that might require guests to wear earplugs. We don’t judge. Well, we do judge some things, like audio quality and connectivity. But parties aren’t the time for critical listening, so what we recommend by the pool or for a DJ is very different than what we’d look for in our best powered or bookshelf speakers for music lovers. We’ve also been mindful of how much these speakers cost, with recommendations ranging from under $60 to $530.

The best party speakers: Reviews & Recommendations

We’ve cut through the noise to present speakers to suit everybody’s needs. You saw our overall methodology above and can find more information on our key considerations later in this story. Now, let’s get the party started.

Best overall: JBL Boombox 3

Specs

Bass driver size: 8.6 inches

8.6 inches Power source: Battery power (up to 24 hours)

Battery power (up to 24 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Bluetooth

Bluetooth IP rating: IP67

Pros

Massive bass driver

Can be connected with up to 99 other JBL speakers

Excellent battery life

Cons

Big and heavy for a portable speaker

JBL’s Boombox 3 pushes the limits of what you can expect from a portable Bluetooth speaker. The subwoofer in its three-way speaker configuration is larger than the ones you’ll find on some desktop speakers or compact monitors, so you should expect loud, thunderous sound. You won’t just hear the drop on EDM tracks, you’ll literally feel it radiate down to 40Hz if the speaker’s 160 watts are cranked all the way up. In fact, the only way you’ll get a louder, bigger bass around the same size is by picking up something like JBL’s PartyBox 110, which we’ll introduce in more detail below.

The Boombox 3’s large size comes with one big pro—beyond great sound, of course—and a necessary con. In the plus column, this speaker can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, easily enough time to get you through a proper rager. JBL says the amount of battery life you’ll get ultimately depends on your listening volume, which is true, but the Boombox 3 should still last all night (literally) even when it’s being maxed out. That said, a big battery and large drivers contribute to this speaker’s 22-inch width and nearly 15-pound weight. This speaker is portable, but it’ll need someone willing to lug it around—luckily, it’s equipped with a sturdy molded handle.

JBL has gotten around this by designing the Boombox 3 with support for its PartyBoost feature, which allows you to link it with up to 99 other JBL speakers. Several JBL speakers support this feature, so you could use the Boombox 3 as your main party speaker, then spread a couple of smaller models around the periphery of your party space to blanket more ground (for example, you could put several lava-lamp-like JBL Pulse 5 speakers around to visualize the vibe). We can’t think of a room—or entire floor, frankly—that this speaker wouldn’t blanket in loud sound on its own, however.

If your parties take place outdoors, the JBL Boombox 3 is a great choice thanks to its IP67 rating (for a detailed explanation of IP, check out our considerations at the bottom of this feature). This Boombox 3 can get splashed, rained on, spilled on, or even dunked underneath the water for several minutes without skipping a beat. And it can stand up to dust or sand. Durability is definitely not an issue. The speaker shown above has taken a licking and kept on kicking … or maybe that’s taken a kicking and kept on ticking, as it got hit by a soccer ball while providing the soundtrack to a high-intensity practice on the field pictured. If its size and weight (and $449 price) don’t intimidate you, the JBL Boombox 3’s bass performance, battery life, and durability are a pretty unbeatable combination.

Specs

Bass driver size: 2.7 inches (2x)

2.7 inches (2x) Power source: Battery (up to 25 hours)

Battery (up to 25 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Bluetooth

Bluetooth IP rating: IP67

Pros

Mega Bass button for even more low end

Exceptional audio quality

Best battery life for a portable party speaker

Cons

Very few devices can take full advantage of this speaker’s audio potential

Sony has been making party speakers for half a decade, but the SRS-XG300 is the first time it seems to take this category very seriously. It’s completely overhauled the look of its party speakers, with a mesh covering that screams sophistication, with LED rings that surround its pair of 2.7-inch bass drivers with a subtle glow rather than a garish one. And the unobtrusive handle conveniently slides in and out of the top, an aesthetically pleasing marriage of form and function. Put simply, the SRS-XG300 speaker looks sophisticated during the day but a little more fun at night. The LEDs can be turned off using Sony’s app or a button on the backside of this party speaker so that you can ignore them entirely.

That may be a good idea if you plan on stretching the SRS-XG300’s battery to its 25-hour maximum. Sony is so confident in this portable Bluetooth speaker’s battery capacity that it built a USB-A port into it, so it doubles as a power bank. In our tests, this speaker could put out a tremendous amount of bass, but it never distorted, even at high volumes. If you want a little more oomph, the speaker’s Mega Bass button boosts low-end frequencies, but never to the point that the midrange and treble get completely drowned out. If your playlist is full of bass-heavy music, turning on this setting to see how you like it won’t hurt.

The SRS-XG300 supports a Sony feature called Party Connect, which allows you to pair up to 100 speakers together to play music simultaneously. This was one of our favorite features of JBL’s Boombox 3, and it remains impressive here. We can’t see any reason you’d need more than one of these speakers to fuel your beach, backyard, or basement party, but it’s nice to have the option.

You can connect any smartphone, tablet, or computer to the SRS-XG300 wirelessly over Bluetooth, but to get the most out of it, you’ll need a device that supports the LDAC codec, which allows you to stream music at a very high—nearly CD quality—bitrate. This isn’t necessarily important at a party unless you host audiophiles exclusively. Still, it’s worth pointing out since Sony’s speaker is one of the few Bluetooth models that support this feature. But it’s also worth pointing out that only select digital audio players and smartphones support this protocol (nothing Apple, which is why we lean toward this being the best portable Bluetooth speaker for Android users). You can use any Bluetooth-enabled device to connect via more traditional lossy codecs, and you also have the option to connect a device using a 3.5mm cable, thanks to its AUX input.

If the most important part of your party is taking top-notch tunes conveniently from one place to another without hitting pause, Sony’s SRS-XG300 is the clear choice.

Best with lights: JBL PartyBox 110

Specs

Bass driver size: 5.25-inches (2x)

5.25-inches (2x) Power source: Battery (up to 12 hours)

Battery (up to 12 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Bluetooth, AUX in, 1/4-inch inputs (2x)

Bluetooth, AUX in, 1/4-inch inputs (2x) IP rating: IPX4

Pros

Massive

Doubles as a dual-input PA system

Can be used portably in a pinch

Cons

Overkill in most cases

There’s no getting around the fact that the JBL PartyBox 110 is a big party speaker, but if you have enough space and need to entertain a large crew with live music or a pre-made mix, it’s the ideal choice. You can read more about this large speaker in our full review, but it’s ultimately a treat for both the eyes and ears. The PartyBox 110 occupies an interesting place in JBL’s party speaker lineup, sitting between our approved entry-level PartyBox, the Encore Essential, and the much larger PartyBox 1000 (a behemoth of a speaker we’ve auditioned and enjoyed). It’s also much more than a typical Bluetooth speaker, party-friendly or otherwise.

The big LEDs surrounding the PartyBox 110’s pair of bass drivers turn the front of this speaker into a big figure eight. These lights can be programmed to a handful of patterns—including synced to the beat—or turned off entirely to preserve battery life. Yes, despite the amount of air it’s pushing and the show it bestows, the PartyBox 110 can run for up to 12 hours without being plugged into an outlet. It’s also one of the only speakers in its size class to have an IP4X rating, which means it can be splashed with water without incident.

It may not support JBL’s PartyBoost, but two of these speakers can be paired together wirelessly. This makes sense when you realize the PartyBox 110 has a pair of 1/4-inch audio inputs designed for a microphone and instrument. Connecting these speakers together will double the number of inputs, giving you greater flexibility when setting up come competitive karaoke.

If you only plan on using this speaker with prerecorded music, you’ll be treated to loud, room-shaking sound at the highest volume levels. PA-style party speakers are known for their bass performance, but JBL built a Bass Boost button onto the top of the PartyBox 110 to really drive the point home for lovers of lower frequencies. Let’s face it, the PartyBox 110 isn’t necessary for the average cocktail party or even cookout, but having the extra power in your back pocket won’t hurt if it becomes necessary.

Best for outdoor party: Rocksteady Stadium Travel Combo

Specs

Bass driver size: 5.1-inches

5.1-inches Power source: Battery (Up to 16 hours)

Battery (Up to 16 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Bluetooth, 2.5mm

Bluetooth, 2.5mm IP rating: N/A

Pros

Modular speaker system

Unlimited speakers can be connected

Portability

Cons

You have to keep track of multiple speakers

By now most people are familiar with a 2.1 speaker system in a home theater environment, but the Rocksteady Stadium Travel Combo lets you take it into the great outdoors. All three of these speakers connect to one another wirelessly, which means you can place them anywhere you’d like so long as they’re within range of one another. This will allow you to cover a larger area without having to turn the volume knob to 11. For the best bass experience, you’ll want to keep the subwoofer near a wall, so the sound gets amplified by the reverberations.

Many of the party speakers we’re recommending can be paired with additional ones to create a multi-speaker audio system, but Rocksteady designed its hardware exclusively with this in mind. Because of that you can pair an unlimited number of speakers to a single system, though hitting this theoretical limit—or lack thereof—probably won’t be necessary. We like the modularity of this speaker system, but it isn’t waterproof, which can be a problem if your outdoor area has a pool. If that’s the case, UE’s WONDERBOOM 3 may be a better pick; it’s also one of the best speakers to take with you to the beach.

The only real downside to getting a multi-speaker system is that you’ll need to monitor multiple pieces of audio hardware at all times. Every speaker needs to be charged separately, which can require some juggling if your place doesn’t have too many outlets. If that isn’t an issue, we can recommend taking Rocksteady’s Stadium Travel Combo to any outdoor party you’re hosting or attending.

Best for house party performances: JBL EON ONE Compact Personal PA

Specs

Bass driver size: 8-inch woofer

8-inch woofer Power source: Battery (Up to 12 hours)

Battery (Up to 12 hours) Expandable: No

No Connectivity options: Bluetooth, AUX in, 1/4-inch input, mic/line input (2x)

Bluetooth, AUX in, 1/4-inch input, mic/line input (2x) IP rating: N/A

Pros

Simple setup

Easy-to-use controls

Portable

On-unit 4-channel mixer with EQ and effects

Built-in microphone preamps

Phantom power

Cons

Can be too quiet for loud practices

Reverb effect is subtle for those looking for washed-out sound

The JBL EON ONE Compact Personal PA offers musicians and DJs an easy-to-setup audio solution for smaller performance situations. Weighing just under 18 pounds, the speaker is light enough to carry to and from smaller gigs and fits easily in the trunk or backseat of most cars.

The onboard 4-channel mixer offers two XLR/TRS combo jacks, one 1/4-inch guitar input, and a 1/8-inch aux input for dialing in the mix. If you’re using a condenser microphone, the unit also comes equipped with phantom power. The EON ONE Compact Personal PA’s four-channel configuration provides the flexibility to create a balanced mix of guitars, vocals, and backing tracks from the controls on the speaker itself or via the JBL app. Connect your phone via Bluetooth to access more effects and control the volume.

The unit can sit vertically or horizontally and provides a built-in pole mount socket for elevated placements. This flexibility allows the system to thrive in various settings, even when space is tight. According to JBL, you can connect up to four speakers and extend your mix to larger crowds. We only got one speaker, so we couldn’t try this out.

The EON ONE Compact isn’t ideal for louder rock shows but is a great option for acoustic gigs or smaller gatherings.

Best for guitarists: Positive Grid Spark Mini

Specs

Bass driver size: 2-inches (2x)

2-inches (2x) Power source: Battery (Up to 8 hours)

Battery (Up to 8 hours) Expandable: No

No Connectivity options: Bluetooth, AUX input, 1/4-inch input

Bluetooth, AUX input, 1/4-inch input IP rating: N/A

Pros

Ultra-portable guitar amp

Ability to switch between 10,000 tones

Smart Jam Live mode

Cons

Only worthwhile for musicians

The Positive Grid Spark Mini was designed for musicians who don’t just want to attend a party, they want to amp up the entertainment at a party. However, its support for Bluetooth and the presence of an AUX input allow you to kick out other people’s jams too. As a 3.3-pound practice amp, the Spark Mini is surprisingly capable. Battery-powered and DSP-based, it has a single 1/4-inch input to plug in almost any electric instrument with a standard cable. You can add accompaniment (drums and bass) by pairing the speaker to your phone to play a backing track. Knobs on top of the Spark Mini let you adjust the volume of your music and guitar independently to get the right mix. You can even select your tone from an online library of over 10,000 sculpted through Positive Grid’s BIAS tone engine and shared through its app. It’s like carrying a Marshall stack or AMPEG cabinet … in a backpack.

If you’re a live musician, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is way more practical to carry around than the other PA-capable party speaker we’re recommending. And with its 8-hour battery life, it will satisfy all but the most out-there jam-band fans. With just two 2-inch drivers and a passive radiator, it won’t earn the party speaker seal of approval as just a Bluetooth speaker, but it’s nice to have a near-field option if you’re in a small space with a friend or two. Just avoid water (or a spilled beer) with this one. None of these downsides are dealbreakers, though, because the Spark Mini is so capable of its main task. One of this party speaker’s underrated features is its Line Out, which allows you to connect the amp to a larger PA. If you like a specific guitar tone from Positive Grid’s library and show up to a party where there’s a larger system, you can have the benefit of using your preferred effects with a lot of additional volume.

When you’re not entertaining guests, you can connect this amp directly to your computer using its USB-C port and use it to record your instrument or create your own custom guitar tone using the PreSonus Studio One software that comes with it. Everybody likes going to a party with live music, but it’s not always practical to bring all the equipment necessary for it at the last minute. With the Positive Grid Spark Mini, it’s possible to fit all the equipment you need in the back seat of a small car, making it a lot more reasonable.

Best for gamers: GravaStar Mars Pro

Specs

Bass driver size: 2.76 inches (2x)

2.76 inches (2x) Power source: Battery (Up to 15 hours)

Battery (Up to 15 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Bluetooth

Bluetooth IP rating: IPX7

Pros

Intricate design

Stereo pairing support

Two subwoofers

Cons

Limited connectivity options

GravaStar’s Mars Pro proves there ain’t no party like a LAN party. OK, most of our competitive gaming is done remotely, but we like listening to bouncy bands with our broadband. The wireless party speaker is relatively small but has a pair of bass drivers and 25W to deliver lots of low-end. Its distinctive, futuristic look will fit into a party hosted in a game room or bring an out-of-this-world vibe anywhere with a battery life of up to 24 hours. That’s doubly true if you put a pair next to one another and connect them to listen in true stereo. Still, you must applaud the industrial engineering that went into this party speaker’s design. It even has LED accents all over it that would make it eye-catching on a livestream as you blast competitors and tunes.

As far as party speakers go, the Mars Pro is relatively barebones, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You can’t plug an instrument into it or connect it to dozens of speakers simultaneously (just the one other for true L/R channels). Still, none of those features are absolutely necessary. If anything, pairing them down allowed GravaStar to focus more on audio quality and industrial design, including making the Mars Pro IPX7—or effectively waterproof. Our only disappointment is that the only way to connect devices to this speaker is over Bluetooth. To be fair, that’s the universal wireless connectivity standard for all of the best portable speakers. However, it’s still nice to see an AUX in jack as a backup, especially with something that sits nicely next to a computer.

If that doesn’t bother you, the GravaStar Mars Pro is an excellent party speaker for smaller rooms. If anything, your guests may spend a few seconds searching around for the sound source when you start to play music. That party trick alone may make the Mars Pro worth the price of admission.

Best Wi-Fi speaker: Sonos Move

Specs

Bass driver size: 3.5-inches

3.5-inches Power source: Battery (Up to 10 hours)

Battery (Up to 10 hours) Expandable: Yes

Yes Connectivity options: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth IP rating: IP65

Pros

Sonos’ ecosystem is strong

Excellent range

Amazon Alexa compatible

Cons

Price

It took Sonos several years to make a party speaker, but the Move is well worth the wait if you’re already a fan of the company’s connected speakers. Its biggest selling point is the ability to stream music to it over Wi-Fi, either through Sonos’ app or AirPlay 2 if you’re on an Apple device. Wi-Fi has a significantly longer range than Bluetooth, so the Move and your device will stay connected as long as they’re both on the same network. If a Wi-Fi network isn’t available, the Move will revert to Bluetooth, so you can play music without the Internet.

The Move isn’t Sonos’ only portable speaker, but the diminutive Roam is too small to be used as a party speaker—especially given its price. The Move is hefty, but the extra volume allowed Sonos to use better audio hardware. You should expect the same level of fidelity from this speaker as you would from Sonos’ home speakers—which is great because all of them can exist on a single network. The music playing on the inside speakers can also play on the Move, which is helpful if your party is taking place in two spaces at once.

This is the only party speaker we recommend in this roundup that supports Amazon Alexa, allowing you to use it hands-free. Sonos allows you to link streaming services through its app, so you can call up playlists or make them up on-the-fly without touching your phone. This feature requires an active Wi-Fi connection, so consider that if you plan on bringing the Move to a beach. On a related note, this speaker has an IP56 rating, so it can get splashed with water without incident.

The Sonos Move is an excellent portable wireless speaker for all occasions, but its bigger size and louder sound do make it especially useful for a party. Taking a Sonos speaker by the pool or beach is extremely appealing. Our only concern with recommending the Sonos Move is its $400 price, which is pretty high, considering you can only use this speaker to play music. If you’re happy with the way Sonos speakers sound, the Move is absolutely worthwhile, and it’s the best option if you’re looking for a party speaker with a Wi-Fi connection.

Best budget: Tribit XSound Mega

Specs

Bass driver size: 1.5-inches (2x)

1.5-inches (2x) Power source: Battery: (Up to 20 hours)

(Up to 20 hours) Expandable: No

No Connectivity options: Bluetooth

Bluetooth IP rating: IPX7

Pros

Ultra-portable, with an included shoulder strap

Battery lasts a long time relative to its size

Price

Cons

Smaller speakers make less sound

If you’ve spent your party budget on a venue, food, and drinks, there’s still bound to be enough in the bank for Tribit’s XSound Mega. The beach-bag-friendly speaker has two 1.5-inch bass drivers, which will pump out a reasonable amount of sound, given their size. If you’re hosting a small gathering at home or outdoors, it’ll be sufficient but don’t expect miracles at a big backyard bash.

We named this the top party pick in our guide to the best budget Bluetooth speakers because of its battery life, multiple listening modes, built-in LEDs, and carrying strap. The fact that Tribit equipped it with a USB-A port, which allows you to use it as a power bank, was a welcome feature. We found the speaker’s XBass mode added an appreciable amount of low-frequency response but found the XSound Mega distorted a little at high volumes. It never ruined the song, but the distortion was present. Alternatively, the speaker’s LEDs were surprisingly sophisticated, pulsing rhythmically as the music played.

The Tribit XSound Mega is a little barebones compared to some of our other recommendations, but it also costs under $100. You’re getting a lot of value for your money with this party speaker, which has several of the same core features as our other recommendations in a smaller, less expensive package.

What to consider when shopping for the party speakers

Bass driver

Party music is typically all about that bass—though midrange and treble shouldn’t be dismissed!—so it makes sense to focus on a party speaker’s woofer, the driver that determines how low (in the frequency range) it can go. The bigger the woofer, the more sound it can produce. The biggest impediment to bass performance is the size of the speaker itself, since a driver can only be as big as the case it’s in. We’ve only chosen party speakers with the largest possible bass driver for this reason.

Power source

Some party speakers need to be connected to an outlet at all times because they consume too much power to run on a battery for a long period of time—if at all. The tradeoff between a smaller, less powerful party speaker and a large, high-powered one is real, but in many cases, the answer is clear. If you host large basement parties where there’s no chance of disturbing the neighbors, a plugged-in party speaker makes sense. For smaller get-togethers—especially those in the outdoors—a portable party speaker makes more sense.

Expandability

Some speaker makers allow you to daisy chain multiple speakers together, so you can play the same music in different places or listen in true stereo. In some cases, this feature is literally called PartyBoost mode. If the parties you throw take place indoors and outdoors, or you have to cover a lot of ground and don’t want a single huge speaker, expandability is key.

Connectivity

All of the party speakers we’re recommending support Bluetooth, the universal wireless standard that allows you to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to countless tech accessories. But even a universal standard has variants, so you’ll want to make sure the Bluetooth version of your source and speaker are in line (Bluetooth 5.3 devices are the most current, but there are plenty of 4.x devices floating around that still function perfectly well). Some have the option of connecting to your device over Wi-Fi, which offers a better range, a more stable signal, and higher-fidelity streaming. If you want to go old school, a 3.5mm AUX input will let you connect your source to the party speaker directly, which offers the highest level of fidelity—assuming you’re playing lossless music—but means your device is literally tethered to the speaker.

IP rating

A speaker’s IP (Ingress Protection) rating determines its durability against dust and water. Our recommendations range from having no IP rating to an IPX7 rating, which means they can be fully submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes without the risk of damage. This feature won’t matter if you keep your speaker indoors—so long as nobody spills a drink on it—but is extremely important if you host outdoor gatherings.

FAQs

Q: Are 500 watts of power enough for a party speaker? Yes. A 500-watt speaker is powerful enough to play music at a volume suitable for indoor and outdoor parties. In many cases, a 30-watt speaker will be sufficient if you’re hosting a party on a single floor of a house. Q: Which is better for parties, passive speakers or active speakers? Active—also known as powered—speakers are better for parties because they have an amplifier built into them. This design feature makes them more portable, which is helpful when hosting a party. Passive speakers are an okay choice if you’ve hooked up outdoor speakers connected to an amplifier in your home. Q: Do all party speakers come with a microphone? No. Some party speakers have a built-in microphone, but it’s not a requirement. Q: Are party speakers worth it? If you host many high-energy events or value features other than purely listening to music, a party speaker is worth it. If you’re just looking for a solo-session listening station, however, you can consider everything from traditional stereo speakers to the Sonos Era 300 smart speaker for spatial audio. Q: How much does a party speaker cost? This depends on the speaker’s size, audio components, and additional features. Our lowest-cost recommendation costs $60, but you can pay upwards of $600.

Final thoughts on choosing the best party speakers

Whether you throw a couple of casual get-togethers yearly or host the weekly event friends look forward to throughout the week, having a party speaker is key to everyone having a good time. No party is complete without music, and you can be the hero by providing it. We’re especially pleased that companies have begun taking this speaker style seriously rather than chalking it up as a gimmick and slapping unnecessary features onto previously-available models that just blurt farty bass. Any of our speaker recommendations will get the job done, now it’s your task to create the perfect playlist.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.