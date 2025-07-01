The new Bose SoundLink Plus portable Bluetooth speaker lets you thump hard, travel light

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In 2024, Bose released the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) and SoundLink Max—two portable Bluetooth speakers engineered for sound that’s compact without compromise. New for 2025, The SoundLink Plus slots in between those models, offering an option smaller than their tailgate tank but bringing more than bike basket bounce. So, has Bose hit the swimming pool sweet spot—Goldilocks in a waterproof shell? Yes, so let’s look at why the Bose SoundLink Plus is perfectly poised to be your summer soundtrack’s wingman.

The design

Like the $399 SoundLink Max, the $269 SoundLink Plus (shown in front of a Max above and below) is built with a powder-coated steel grille and a shock-resistant chassis wrapped in color-matched silicone. And there’s just something tactilely addictive about the soft-touch skin, available in Black, “Blue Dusk,” or “Citrus Yellow” finishes. (Be warned, it’s a bit of a dust magnet, but easily cleaned.)

At 9.1″ W x 3.94″ H x 3.4″ D, the Plus is agreeably transportable. Don’t wanna grip it insulated water bottle style? Instead of a handle on the top like the Max, there’s a rugged nylon rope loop on the right side, which you can slip around a couple of fingers or carabiner to a belt, pack, or pack belt, assuming you don’t consider the 3.29-pound weight a detriment.

Along the top, you’ll find power, pairing, shortcut, volume, and control buttons (though who isn’t using their phone for track and volume changes). On the back, there’s a single USB-C port for bidirectional charging. The 20-hour battery (which takes five hours to fill) can power your phone in a pinch, but you can’t send digital audio in, and there’s no aux port like on the Max.

All of this comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the SoundLink Plus is dust-tight and is protected against temporary immersion. It can handle sand and rain showers, and even an accidental dunk in the pool because it floats, just not in a usable way. If submerged long enough, you can experience distortion till the speaker clears itself of water. And a water-detection sensor will alert you through a blinking LED that you shouldn’t connect power until the USB-C port is dry.

As for what you can expect from less aqueous audio …

The sound

So, the SoundLink Plus can take a splash. But it can also make a splash thanks to an unusual array of drivers: One 0.78-inch tweeter, one 2.5-inch mid/bass woofer, and a quartet of passive radiators. Yes, it’s a mono speaker, though you can pair two for stereo staging, as long as they are both the Plus model (mixing a Plus and a Max, which I tried, only works in synchronized mono Party Mode). But even one Plus can conjure rich audio with authority.

As with many Bose products (such as the QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds, which we love to travel with), warm vocal presence anchors a soundstage with enough room for dynamic swings. Even busy tracks maintain a sense of clarity and composure. Push the volume to 75 percent or beyond and the DSP can edge into brightness—but if your cookout is already raging, you won’t notice. What you will notice are low frequencies that punch above their weight class. While the attack and decay are somewhat truncated, the impact and expression are potent. This isn’t rumbling subbass, but it adds depth to an overall balanced presentation.

Want to tweak the tone? There’s a three-band EQ (Bass – Mid – Treble) in the minimalist app. Bluetooth 5.4 keeps your stream stable, offering SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive codecs for max compatibility. There’s no Wi-Fi, no microphone or voice assistant, no spatial audio. But multipoint (limited, in this case, to two points) allows playlist battles to be spontaneous and savage.

The conclusion

The Bose SoundLink Plus portable Bluetooth speaker is styled for motion, tuned for emotion, with high cost being the primary shortcoming. Physically, it’s built like gear, not just another plastic gadget. Sonically, it offers shinily textured musicality. There’s no denying that if you want more controlled reproduction, you want the SoundLink Max. And if you want sheer entertainment value and volume, there are full-sized party speakers. But the Plus is robust in its own right, with all the Bose signature styling you’d expect for the price. And with the 15W power bank function, your phone won’t die before the vibe fades, so you can measure your summer by setlists and sunsets shared.