This waterproof Anker speaker gets 24 hours of playback per charge and it’s just $30.22 at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a time for perfectly articulated torch songs, and there’s a time for jams by the campfire. Anker’s Soundcore 2 compact Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the latter. This isn’t a speaker chasing audiophile accolades and concert hall dynamics; it’s a portable speaker winning hearts with bang-for-the-buck bravado. It’s rugged, reliable, and refreshingly affordable—particularly while it’s 33% off for a limited time.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $30.22 (was $44.99)See It
Featuring 12W of stereo sound driven by dual drivers and Anker’s “BassUp” tech, the Soundcore 2 travel-sized speaker punches above expectations in terms of clarity and consistency for its size (and you can wirelessly pair two if you’re in a more is moar mood). Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 24 hours of battery life contribute to a balance of dependable and durable. It packs it all in a grippy, rubber-coated chassis with solid buttons and an IPX7 waterproof rating, so a little rain or an accidental dunk won’t kill the vibes. It’s a tough build, and yet another reason it’s not a tough sell.
- Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5, Bassup, IPX7 Waterproof, 24-Hour Playtime with soundcore Select 4 Go $54 (was $80)
- Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker,Soundcore Select 2S, Portable Bluetooth Speaker $65 (was $90)
- Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker & Soundcore Motion Boom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $119 (was $154)
- Anker Soundcore 2 & Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker $150 (was $185)
- Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $190 (was $245)
- Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker & AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone $228 (was $245)
