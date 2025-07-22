This waterproof Anker speaker gets 24 hours of playback per charge and it’s just $30.22 at Amazon

Grab two of these $30 speakers to make a powerful stereo pair and rock the pool or patio until the neighbors get upset.

By Tony Ware

Published

There’s a time for perfectly articulated torch songs, and there’s a time for jams by the campfire. Anker’s Soundcore 2 compact Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the latter. This isn’t a speaker chasing audiophile accolades and concert hall dynamics; it’s a portable speaker winning hearts with bang-for-the-buck bravado. It’s rugged, reliable, and refreshingly affordable—particularly while it’s 33% off for a limited time.

Anker Soundcore speakers in a row
For $30, you don’t have to worry about a party foul ruining your speaker.

Anker
Featuring 12W of stereo sound driven by dual drivers and Anker’s “BassUp” tech, the Soundcore 2 travel-sized speaker punches above expectations in terms of clarity and consistency for its size (and you can wirelessly pair two if you’re in a more is moar mood). Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 24 hours of battery life contribute to a balance of dependable and durable. It packs it all in a grippy, rubber-coated chassis with solid buttons and an IPX7 waterproof rating, so a little rain or an accidental dunk won’t kill the vibes. It’s a tough build, and yet another reason it’s not a tough sell.

