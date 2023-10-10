The best October Amazon Prime Day deals: 100+ products you actually want
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are upon us and we've spent hours hunting down the deals that don't suck.
Spooky season may be in full effect, but the gift-giving holidays are quickly approaching. Amazon’s October Prime Day sales represent an excellent opportunity to complete all your holiday shopping. So, when all those suckers are battling it out on Black Friday or enduring the December crowds and shipping delays, you can sit back and relax. That’s a real treat, not a trick.
While Prime Day lasts through Wednesday, Oct. 11, deals go out of stock all the time. So, if you see something you want, be sure to jump on it quickly. Keep checking back on this post for new deals as they pop up.
Also, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of most of these deals, so make sure you’re signed up before cruising for discounts.
Garmin health-monitoring multisport GPS smartwatches
- Garmin Venu Sq Music $119 (was $249)
- Garmin vivoactive 4 $169 (was $329)
- Garmin Venu 2 $261 (was $399)
- Garmin Instinct Solar $219 (was $349)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro $499 (was $599)
- Garmin fenix 7S Solar $549 (was $699)
- Garmin epix (Gen. 2) $549 (was $799)
Laptop and computer deals
- Acer Swift Go 14 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop | 14″ 1920×1200 100% sRGB Touch Display | Intel Core i7-1355U | Intel Iris Xe | 16GB LPDDR5 | 512GB Gen 4 SSD $649 (was $899)
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop | 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor | AMD Radeon Graphics | 8GB LPDDR5 | 128GB NVMe SSD $249 (was $329)
- Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA Slim Laptop | 14.0″ Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core Processor | AMD Radeon Graphics | 8GB LPDDR5 | 512GB NVMe SSD $349 (was $449)
- Acer Aspire Slim Laptop | 15.6″ FHD Display | Intel Celeron N4500 Processor | 4GB DDR4 | 128GB eMMC $189 (was $229)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-525P Gaming Laptop |Core i5-12500H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6″ FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD $599 (was $799)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-57Y8 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-12500H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU | 15.6″ FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB Gen 4 SSD $699 (was $899)
- Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU | 17.3″ FHD 165Hz IPS Display | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB Gen 4 SSD $949 (was $1,199)
- acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU | 17.3″ QHD 165Hz IPS Display | 1TB Gen 4 SSD $1,049 (was $1,399)
Monitors
- Samsung 49” Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) $1,399 (was $1,599)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor with Matte Display Monitor $999 (was $1,499)
- Samsung 34″ G85SB OLED Ultra Curved Smart Gaming Monitor $999 (was $1,499)
- Samsung 32” Odyssey G70B G-Sync Gaming Monitor $649 (was $999)
Storage
- Samsung 870 EVO SATA 2.5″ SSD 2TB $99
- Samsung 870 EVO SATA 2.5″ SSD 4TB $169 (was $219)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD $199 (was $246)
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD $129 (was $149)
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD $279 (was $344)
- SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card + Adapter $27.99 (was $39.99)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size 128GB SDXC Memory Card $9.99 (was $16.99)
Headphone and earbud deals
- Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $69 (was $119)
- Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $89 (was $149)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless $79 (was $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $119 (was $199)
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2, True Wireless, Ear Earbuds with Mic $38 (was $60)
Wireless surround sound systems
- Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC $1,399.99 (was $1,899)
- Shockwafe Elite 7.2 eARC $949 (was $1,299)
- Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE $1,049 (was $1,499)
- Shockwafe Elite 7.2 SSE $749 (was $1,099)
Amazon devices
- Introducing Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet and Stylus Pen bundle, handwrite notes or doodle ideas anywhere, 64 GB, Gray $175 (was $264)
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $44 (was $69)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa $389 (was $549)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle Including Kindle Kids Device $142 (was $202)
Portable power station deals
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh Portable Power Station $209 (was $299)
- VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Portable Power Station 1548Wh $799 (was $1,299)
- VTOMAN Jump 1800 Portable Power Station 1800W $799 (wass $1,399)
- VTOMAN Jump 1500X Portable Power Station 1500W (3000W Peak), 828Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery Powered Generator $499 (was $999)
Projector deals
- AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector $2,099 (was $3,499)
Roku deals
- Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro $49 (was $59)
Kitchen
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – KSM3316X – Black Matte $269 (was $379)
- nutribullet Smart Touch Blender™ 1500W $83 (was $139)
- Contigo Luxe Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Travel Mug, Leak-Proof 16oz $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Oster Convection Oven, 8-in-1 Countertop Toaster Oven, XL $139 (was $199)
- GreenPan Chatham Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 5 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set $59 (was $129)
Air purifier deals
- LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Up to 1900 Ft $159 (was $189)
- IRIS USA WOOZOO™ Air Purifiers with H13 True HEPA Filter $349 (was $499)
- IRIS USA WOOZOO Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier 3L $47 (was $79)
Vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $399 (was $799)
- Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $209 (was $399)
- Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $324 (was $499)
- Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner, Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors $559 (was $799)
- Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $399 (was $499)
Digital photo frame deals
- Aura Carver Mat 10.1″ WiFi Digital Picture Frame $143 (was $179)
- Aura Mason WiFi Digital Picture Frame $179 (was $199)
- Aura Mason Luxe 2K WiFi Digital Picture Frame $229 (was $249)
- Skylight Digital Picture Frame: 15 Inch WiFi Enabled with Load from Phone Capability, Touch Screen Digital Photo Frame Display $239 (was $299)
iPad cases
- ZAGG – Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad and Detachable Case – Compatible with The Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″, iPad 10.2″ Pro $81 (was $139)
Networking and router deals
- TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Range Extender, PCMag Editor’s Choice, Dual Band WiFi Repeater Signal Booster with Gigabit Ethernet Port, Access Point, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible $94 (was $119)
- TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (Archer GX90)- Tri Band Gigabit Wireless Internet , High-Speed ax , Smart VPN $199 (was $249)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System(Deco XE75) – Covers up to 5500 Sq.Ft, Replaces WiFi Router and Extender, AI-Driven Mesh, New 6GHz Band, 2-Pack $209 (was $299)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System(Deco XE75 Pro) – 2.5G WAN/LAN Port, Covers up to 5500 Sq.Ft, Replaces WiFi Router and Extender, AI-Driven Mesh, New 6GHz Band, 2-Pack $229 (was $349)
Digital camera deals
- Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for Content Creators $648 (was $749)
- Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera $1,698 (was $1,999)
Home security deals
- SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System $269 (was $449)
- SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System $143 (was $239)
- SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System w/HD Camera $179 (was $299)
- SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera $257 (was $429)
- SimpliSafe 11 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 with Wireless Indoor HD Security Camera $175 (was $349)
- SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System w/HD Camera $200 (was $399)
Smart lighting deals
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack $25 (was $40)
Tablet deals
- OnePlus Pad 11.61″ LCD Display, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage $399 (was $479)
Board game and puzzle deals
- ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game and STEM Toy for Boys and Girls Age 8 and Up $23 (was $34)
- Ravensburger Gravitrax Starter Set Marble Run & STEAM Accredited Toy For Kids Age 8 & Up $48 (was $70)
- Ravensburger Labyrinth Family Board Game for Kids and Adults Age 7 and Up $33 (was $36)
- BRIO My First Railway – 33727 Beginner Pack | Wooden Toy Train Set for Kids Age 18 Months and Up $58 (was $69)
- Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game for Age 10 & Up $31 (was $40)
For the car
- Armor All Premier Car Care Kit $33 (was $43)
Outdoor deals
- Coleman Montana Camping Tent, 6/8 Person Family Tent with Included Rainfly, Carry Bag $79 (was $99)
- Coleman Elite Montana Camping Tent with LED Lights, Weatherproof 8-Person Family Tent $198 (was $232)
- Coleman Pop-Up Camping Tent with Instant Setup, 2/4 Person Tent $54 (was $89)
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill $249 (was $319)
- MARMOT Women’s Precip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket $61 (was $100)
- MARMOT Men’s PreCip Jacket | Lightweight, Waterproof $58 (was $100)
- Marmot Crane Creek 2P/3P Backpacking and Camping Tents & Footprints $83 (was $108)
- Marmot Voyager 55 Mummy Sleeping Bag $60 (was $79)
Patio and outdoor
- TIKI Brand Reunion Smokeless Fire Pit $446 (was $595)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern $23 (was $27)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Perimeter System $35 (was $45)
Grill deals
- recteq RT-B380 Bullseye Wood Pellet Smoker Grill $449 (was $499)
- recteq Patio Legend 410 Wood Pellet Smoker Grill $594 (was $699)
Charging station deals
Glasses and sunglasses deals
- GUNNAR – Stark Industries Edition Blue Light Sunglasses – Blocks 65% Blue Light – Amber Tint $80 (was $99)
- GUNNAR – Gaming Glasses – Blocks 65% Blue Light – Enigma $60 (was $80)
Record player deals
- Victrola Revolution GO 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Record Player with Built-in Speakers $109 (was $199)
- Victrola Hi-Res Black Turntable – aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, Bluetooth Streaming $299 (was $399)
Deals for moms
- Willow Go Wearable Breast Pump $279 (was $349)
- LaVie Lactation Massager with Warming for Breastfeeding $55 (was $69)
- Willow 3.0 Wearable Breast Pump $399 (was $499)
- PumpStrap Premium Hands Free Pumping Bra $26 (was $35)
Supplement deals
- BUBS Naturals Unflavored Collagen Peptides Powder $12.49 (was $24.99)
- BUBS Naturals Collagen Powder for Women – Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder $14.99 (was $29.99)
- 30 percent off all Bubs products
Rocketbook deals
- Rocketbook Flip Reusable Smart Notepad $14.11 (was $32)
- Rocketbook Flip – with 1 Pilot Frixion Pen & 1 Microfiber Cloth Included – Dark Blue Cover, Letter Size $20 (was $36.99)
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook with Cloud Sharing Capabilities | Dotted, 8.5″ x 11″, 32 Pg, Infinity Black, with Pen, Cloth, and App $20 (was $34)
- Rocketbook Planner & Notebook, Fusion: Reusable Smart Planner & Notebook –Dotted, 8.5″ x 11″, 42 Pg, Beacon Orange $24 (was $39)
Pivo Pod deals
- Pivo Pod Lite Fitness Tracking Phone Holder, Auto 360° Rotation, Selfie, Handsfree Video Recording $76 (was $109)
- Pivo Pod Max – Auto Face Tracking Tablet & Smartphone Holder, Gym Essentials, 6 Speed, Automatic Zoom, Fitness Tracker, AI Technology 360° Rotation with Remote Control $239 (was $299)
- Pivo Pod Classic Auto Face Tracking Phone Holder, 360° Rotation, Content Creator Essentials for Fitness Tracker with Remote Control, Smart Mount and Travel Case $127 (was $179)
Laundry deals
- SWASH by Whirlpool, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Pure Linen, 83 Loads, 30 fl. Oz. $12.49 (was $17.99)
- SWASH by Whirlpool, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Free & Clear, 83 Loads, 30 fl. Oz. $11.99 (was $17.99)
- Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner, Cleans Front Load and Top Load Washers, Including HE, 6 Tablets $9 (was $12)
- Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner, Helps Remove Limescale and Odor-Causing Residue, 12 Month Supply $14 (was $18)
Beauty deals
- Living proof Dry Shampoo, Perfect hair Day, Dry Shampoo for Women and Men, 9.9 oz $30 (was $43)
- T3 Switch Kit Professional Ionic Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Ceramic Clip & Wand Long Barrels for Curling and Waving $209 (was $299)
- Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil $45 (was $64)
- Murad Essential-C Cleanser – Environmental Shield Foaming Face Wash Gel – Vitamin & Antioxidant Rich Treatment $30 (was $42)
- Murad Clarifying Cleanser – Acne Control Salicylic Acid & Green Tea Extract Face Wash – Exfoliating Acne Skin Care Treatment $25 (was $34)
- Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream – Anti-Aging, Cleansing Cream Face Wash $31 (was $42)
- Murad Acne Body Wash – Acne Control All-Over Blemish Cleanser with Salicylic Acid & Green Tree Extract – Exfoliating Skin Care Treatment $33 (was $48)
Memory card and hard drive deals
- Lexar NM790 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $44 (was $69)
- Lexar NM620 SSD 2TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $65 (was $129)
- Lexar NM620 SSD 1TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive $32 (was $79)
- Lexar NQ100 SSD 1.92TB 2.5” SATA III Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 550MB/s Read $61 (was $87)
- Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Memory Card Expanded Storage for Nintendo-Switch $64 (was $129)
- Lexar PLAY 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Memory Card Expanded Storage for Nintendo-Switch $29 (was $49)
- Lexar Professional 1TB CFexpress Type B Memory Card Gold Series, Up to 1900MB/s Read, Raw 8K Video Recording $339 (was $469)
- Lexar Professional 128GB Silver PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $38 (was $49)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II/U3 Card (LSD128CBNA1667) For Camera $29 (was $45)
- Lexar High-Performance 800x 256GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $17.49 (was $44)
