President’s Day Weekend sales are largely an opportunity to splurge on fun-but-unnecessary indulgences, and while we firmly stand behind that, you can also save money on gear for your professional life. A new computer and monitor are the cornerstones of a home office, and you can currently score great discounts on many models from the best-known brands. Working on an older computer can be frustrating because all the extra time you spend waiting for it to work will impact your productivity. Likewise, a big monitor will give you a bigger digital canvas to work with, which can help video and image editors as much as folks who spend all day in spreadsheets and documents. If you’ve been looking for the right time to upgrade your gear, don’t miss these deals.

Apple doesn’t throw sales, which is why it’s always notable when stores like Best Buy discount its gear instead. The current-generation M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now $200 off, and it’s an excellent machine for students and workers alike. Apple’s custom M2 processor makes this laptop powerful enough to handle 4K video editing without turning on its fans. The chip also makes the laptop more power efficient, which allows it to last upwards of 20 hours depending on the intensity of your tasks. This level of performance is unheard of for a 13-inch laptop and is only rivaled by Apple’s other portable computers. Apple equipped the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM (memory), which is fine for most users. 4K video editors may want to spring for a model with more storage, or keep an external hard drive on hand. If you’re a Mac user who’s running a machine with an Intel chip, don’t skip this deal. If you’ve been curious about Apple’s laptops and are considering switching from Windows, this is also an excellent opportunity.

