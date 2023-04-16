We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Create a functional workstation with this 10-in-1 USB-C Docking Station and tablet stand, now available for $64.99. Use ten ports for charging, connecting to displays, and much more.

Organization and efficiency are vital to staying productive in your work. If your desk is cluttered with stray cable adapters and charging cords falling to the floor, it might be difficult to fully focus on your projects.

This 10-in-1 docking station has ten ports for charging, data transmission, projection, and more and doubles as a 360º device stand. You can easily straighten up your workspace for only $64.99 (reg. $79.99).

Seven different ports in one station

Whether you work from home or in the office, this docking station can help you stay organized. The base supports a tablet or phone stand that folds and rotates to achieve optimal angles for video conferencing, note-taking, and more.

The base also has its own cord that connects to your MacBook, iPad, Surface tablet, or any other USB-C device. Aside from that, you can use any of these port functions to:

Charge up your device with PD fast charging. Just plug your USB-C charger into the base.

Data transmission with three USB 3.0 ports.

Read data from SD or TF cards at a maximum speed of 480Mbps.

Project your screen to a TV, monitor, or projector with up to 4K resolution using the HDMI port.

Connect to a second monitor with the VGA port to display content with 1080P resolution.

Get network connections through a LAN port with speeds up to 1000Mbps.

Use headphones or a speaker with a 3.5mm audio port.

The manufacturer states the device has excellent heat dissipation to help prevent overheating. A column by Dai Nippon Printing suggests that products with poor thermal dissipation have their service life cut in half. This gadget is built to last with safety in mind.

Revolutionize your desk setup

Set up this docking station at your desk and eliminate adapters you no longer need. Since the stand is made from aluminum, it’s lightweight and easy to transport between home, the office, or any other work setting.

Find daily use in the docking station as a tablet or phone stand and for quick charging. Then, bring it to meetings, presentations, or conferences to bring productivity with you wherever you go.

Get organized with the 10-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with a 360° Rotatable Bracket for just $64.99 (reg. $79.99).

