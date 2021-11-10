If ever there was a good time to get an early-ish start on your holiday shopping, this is it. With supply chain issues rippling across retail outlets and delivery services already feeling the crush from increased volume, getting your gifts where they need to be will be tricky if you wait too long. Luckily, Black Friday deals don’t wait all the way until the day after Thanksgiving anymore. You can take advantage of a wide array of early Amazon Black Friday deals right now.

Of course, the deal velocity will pick up as we hit Thanksgiving and cruise through Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but it’s worth keeping an eye out all month to see what the online retail giant is offering at any given time.

Because the Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are so numerous and spread out, we’re keeping a close eye on the best possible purchases. Some recommendations stem from super-low prices, while others are simply solid discounts on proven products that don’t typically go on sale.

Here are some of the current standouts, but be sure to check back regularly to see what’s new.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $24 (Was $49) It’s a generation old, but you can’t beat the price. Check Price

Amazon is always eager to discount its own hardware, especially when it encourages you to buy movies, TV shows, and other media directly from its own apps. As a result, the 4K Fire TV Stick is just $25 right now. Despite its low price, the hardware actually has some fairly impressive specs, including HDR support and UHD streaming for all the popular apps you’d expect. For this price, you could keep one in your suitcase or travel bag so you can stream your own content at a hotel rather than watching on your laptop or flipping through the in-room cable looking for reruns of Everybody Loves Raymond.

Blue Yeti microphone A tried-and-true microphone to start your podcast or improve your video calls. Check Price

When the pandemic was in full swing, solid USB microphones were hard to come by. Now, Amazon has a solid deal on one of the best you’ll find. It’s super-easy to use and offers some advanced audio features including selectable recording patterns if you step up your recording knowledge. Maybe you want to sound better on Zoom calls or perhaps 2022 is finally the year you start your podcast about hunting for Big Foot. This mic can help either way.

Jabra Elite 85T noise canceling earbuds The active noise canceling gives them an advantage over other earbuds in this price range. Check Price

If you’re not looking to jump onto the AirPods train and you want a very solid pair of high-end wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85T fits the bill. They offer active noise-canceling, like the AirPods Pro and the Jabras let you take control over their sound profile so you can tweak it to your own listening habits or audio preferences. This is a steep discount on one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds around.

Canon EOS R mirrorless camera Canon’s pro-grade mirrorless camera is $200 off right now. Check Price

If you’re looking to make the jump into a fancy new camera for the holidays and new year, this is a great deal. It has a full-frame sensor inside, which is capable of capturing truly pro-grade images and video. Plus, with a simple adapter, it has access to Canon’s massive collection of autofocus lenses out there on the secondary market.

Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor It has AMD Freesync, which also makes it great for gaming. Amazon Check Price

Samsung has really upped its monitor game in recent years. And while this isn/t the hugest discount, this display does check most of the boxes you want for a very useful screen. At 32 inches, it’s about as massive as your desk can handle. Plus, it has full 4K resolution and AMD’s Freesync technology, which matches your monitor’s performance to whatever video game you may be playing so things always look crisp and not wonky.

More early Amazon Black Friday deals

We’ll keep this list updated as Amazon updates its deals all the way through Cyber Monday.

The best early Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV $329 (Was $469)

Samsung 85-inch QLED Q70A $1997 (Was $2,797)

Sony X90J 75-inch 4K HDR TV $1,598 (Was $2,559)

LG Nanocell 55-inch 4K TV with Alexa $596

XGIMI Mogo Pro Portable Projector $424 (Was $659)

The best early Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $120 (Was $200)

Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender $40 (Was $70)

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $125 (Was $160)

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $319 (Was $499)

Ninja C39900 Foodi 16-Piece Cookware Set $450 (Was $500)

The best early Amazon Black Friday streaming device deals

Roku Ultra streaming device $69 (Was $99)

The best early Amazon Black Friday electronics deals

Cricut Explore Air 2 $169 (Was $249)

WD 18 TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive $339 (Was $529)

The best early Amazon Black Friday tool and home deals

Dewalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit $99 (Was $179)

AeroGarden Harvest Elite $116 (Was $179)

Allwei portable power station $191 (Was $299)

50 LED Strip Lights $16 (Was $20)

The best early Amazon Black Friday headphone deals

JBL Tune 125TWS in-ear headphones $59 (Was $99)

JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones $29 (Was $49)

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear headphones $59 (Was $99)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 $199 (Was $299)

Sennheiser PXC 550-II $194 (Was $349)

Best early Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus $49 (Was $99)

Best early Amazon Black Friday camera deals

Canon EOS R with 24-105mm kit lens $1,899 (Was $2,099)

Best early Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals

Garmin Instinct with GPS $169 ($299)

Garmin Venu smartwatch $199 (Was $349)

