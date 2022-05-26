From laptops to TVs, Samsung makes just about every electronic device you could want. And, its bevy of technology is on sale just for Memorial Day, including its biggest deal of all: $1,700 off select 4K QLED TVs. This includes our best overall QLED TV, the Samsung 75-inch QN90A NEO QLED TV, which is on sale for $2,199.99—$1,300 off its list price of $3,499.99. That’s almost 40-percent off.

The Samsung QN90A NEO QLED TV uses Mini-LED technology to brighten and dim in the right areas, meaning you won’t have to worry about squinting during a dark Game of Thrones episode or J.J. Abrams lens flare. AI-based deep learning tech analyzes the incoming signal, source, and scene to optimize what happens on-screen. If 75-inches is too large—or not large enough—for your space, the television also comes in 65-inch and 85-inch varieties.

That’s just the beginning of Samsung’s TV sales. Our best outdoor TV, the 75-inch Samsung Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for $9,999.99, $3,000 off of its retail price of $12,999.99. Our pick for best 8K television, the Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV, is 40-percent off, with the 65-inch on sale for $2,999.99—originally $4,999.99—and the 85-inch on sale for $4,999.99, down 44 percent from its $8,999.99 retail price.

With those savings, you can finally splurge on an equally top-tier soundbar. Even better, Samsung has one of our favorites on sale—the 11.1.4-channel HW-Q950A, which we featured on our best Dolby Atmos soundbars of 2022 list, is on sale for $1,499.99, originally priced at $1,799.99.

If you’re not in the market for a new indoor or outdoor TV, no worries—Samsung has plenty of its smart home technology on sale, including 38-percent off on washers and dryers, and $420 off on select ranges. With all this innovation under its belt, we wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung ventured into connected dog beds next. But, for now, check out these appliances: