You can preorder Roku’s Select and Plus TVs at Best Buy today

Roku announced its first TV sets at CES 2023 in January, and you can order them today. The company has partnered with hardware makers like TCL and Hisense in the past, providing the software and reference specs, but this marks the first time Roku has complete control over a TV. We saw these TVs in action at Roku’s headquarters earlier this year, and our early impressions were positive. Roku’s move makes sense as it’s currently the No. 1 streaming platform (by hours watched) in the United States. Its TVs will help stave off increased competition from Google, who’s been pushing its TV operating system hard over the past couple of years.

Roku split its TVs into two lines: Select, which is more budget-friendly, and Plus, which is more feature rich. The TVs range between 24 and 75 inches in size, and all models cost under $1,500. Prices start at $149.99 and go up to $1,199.99. Some of the smaller TVs are only HD, but most Select and Plus sets are 4K. All of the TVs run the latest version of Roku’s operating system, which was recently updated to highlight live local news channels and introduce new features like “Continue Watching” that make it easier to pick up where you left off in a show or movie on select services. As you’d expect, all of Roku’s TVs come with the company’s small, pill-shaped remote. However, sets in the Plus line come with an upgraded version that supports hands-free voice commands, a rechargeable battery, and customizable shortcut buttons.

One of Roku’s Select 4K TVs, along with its new wireless soundbar. Roku

Additional features of the Plus TVs include support for Dolby Vision HDR (high dynamic range) and Dolby Atmos, the latest premium video and audio standards. Roku was also quick to highlight its QLED panel, local dimming zones, and automatic brightness, all of which work in concert to deliver a consistent viewing experience and to compensate for less-than-ideal room conditions. These features are exclusive to Roku Plus TVs, while its Select series is designed to provide more value at lower prices. All of Roku’s TVs will be compatible with its new soundbar, which will also be available later this spring (and it pairs with the current Streambar Pro, one of our favorites under $500). Roku may be a new entrant in the TV hardware space, but it’s already announced reference designs for 8K and OLED TVs at this year’s CES, so there’s room for it to grow.

Roku has entered into an exclusive partnership with Best Buy to provide its TVs in-store and online when they launch later this spring. All models are available for preorder right now, and ordering early will ensure your set is delivered on launch day.