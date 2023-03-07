We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Home 3D printing is amazing. You fire up some relatively simple software, feed it a design, and out comes any number of wonderful things. You can make D&D figures, camera lens caps, an articulated plastic lobster with the head of famous Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson … any fantastical and/or nightmarish thing you can imagine. And now you can save up to 50% on ANYCUBIC 3D printers at Amazon during their limited-time deal. That leaves lots of money left over for filament (where appropriate).

At nearly half off, this is a fantastic deal for beginners or people looking to expand their printing options. This is a resin 3D printer, so instead of piping filament onto a platform, the Photon Mono employs UV light to cure resin through a 6.23-inch screen. As a result, it builds the printed object upside down and lifts it out of the resin for a cool effect. Think of the end of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, only in reverse.

It can print objects up to 5.19″ x 3.14″ x 6.49″, which is plenty big for printing game figures, fidget toys, and whatever other weird thing you can think of. Plus, the high-resolution prints come out smooth with tons of detail.

If you want a more traditional 3D printing experience (or you just want to print really big), this filament-based printer has plenty of room. It can print objects up to 13.8″ x 11.8″ x 11.8″. That’s big enough to fit a basketball inside. This printer will alert you when you’re running out of filament so you can swap reels. Plus, it has a simple process for pausing printing and then resuming the process, so you don’t lose out on hours of work.

More ANYCUBIC 3D printer deals

Amazon has just about every ANYCUBIC model on sale at the moment, so here are some other options to check out before you get your extrusion on: