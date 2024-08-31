A 3D printer so simple, even grandmas love it

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’re a genius: You probably figure 3D printing is complicated—reserved for tech geeks and engineers—and you’re exactly right. Unless you want to spend months learning CAD software and troubleshooting a complex machine, wasting tons of materials in the process, good luck 3D printing without this.

You can easily figure it out. So can your grandma. Even your nine-year-old nephew could because the X-MAKER beginner 3D printer is that simple to use. It also won’t break the bank at $349.99 (reg. $489)—you won’t find a better price anywhere else.

Design your creations on an app and hit print

You don’t even want to know how complicated a CAD program can be. (Or maybe you do know, and that’s why you’re here.) Instead of meticulously programming every detail of your creations, the X-MAKER 3D printer has an app with 15 different modes.

Try drawing your designs on your iPhone, Android, or iPad and customizing the thickness, or use pre-built blocks to construct something unique. Kids can design toys and figurines, teens can create phone holders and prototypes for school science projects, adults can build custom trinkets and office supplies, and seniors could dabble into a new retirement hobby.

The X-MAKER app also has a talking mode where you can just say what you want to create out loud without even having to type or tap around. Imagine your kid saying, “Make me a dinosaur,” or grandma asking for a new knitting needle because she broke hers. The possibilities are endless—and so simple.

200g of filament comes with your purchase, which is enough to make several toys. This printer also has child-safety features like a flexible magnetic base and lower operating temperatures, all backed by certifications.

Ready to give 3D printing a whirl? Get this easy-to-use 3D printer by X-MAKER with our unbeatable price of $349.99 (reg. $489).

StackSocial prices subject to change.