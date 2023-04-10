We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

3D printing can be intimidating. The learning curve seems relatively steep, and every failed print costs you money in the form of wasted filament and holes punched in your walls out of frustration. Once you get the hang of it, though, creating objects out of data is addicting. Before you know it, you’ll be churning out fun, useful, and really weird objects with ease. Today, Amazon has the Creality Ender 3 3D printer on sale for just $179, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

The Creality Ender 3 is a filament-based 3D printer, which means it pulls plastic (of various varieties) off spools and extrudes it through a print head in precise patterns. This printer is large enough to print objects that measure 8.66″ x 8.66″ x 9.84″. That’s plenty of room for gaming miniatures or whatever other nerdy things you can think of.

We particularly like this model because it’s relatively simple to operate but runs on open-source software. So, you can quickly get up and running with your prints or dig into the code and make things as complex as you want. It even includes some very handy features, like a resume print option that allows it to pick up where it left off in case of a power outage or some other interruption.

Perhaps the best part is that the whole thing assembles with roughly 20 nuts in a process that takes less than two hours. Assembling 3D printers can feel like an engineering project all its own, but this one makes it as simple as possible.

