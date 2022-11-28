SHARE

Have you ever wondered, “I would like to create something, just like how Dr. Frankenstein created their monster, but I prefer to do so in a less grave-defiling, village-destroying way”? 3D printers let you metaphorically birth whatever open-sourced or PhotoShop-ed STL file you see or make yourself. Tap into your inner Prometheus with these last-minute 3D printer deals on Amazon.

Anycubic Kobra Max 3D Printer, $549.99 (was $749.99)

With a build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 inches, you can create larger projects without worrying about space. Auto-leveling and precise calibration mean your creation will look how you want, detail and all. The printer also comes with a runout sensor: If the filament runs out, the printer will stop automatically.

Creality Ender 1.75mm Gray PLA (Pro) 3D Printer Filament, $17.49 (was $24.99)

This filament comes wrapped on a recycled cardboard spool and is less likely to warp, bubble, or clog your printer compared to other filaments. It’s compatible with 99% of other Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers and all Creality Ender printers. The filament also comes in white and black.

ELEGOO 3D Printer Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer, $229.99 (Was $269.99)

This option from Elegoo comes partially assembled for easy setup. With a printing size of 220 x 220 x 250mm, this 3D printer can take on a range of projects and has a precision rate of ±0.1mm. In addition to its accuracy, this printer is also very quiet, which is a bonus when making this fancy dinosaur with a top hat and monocle.

Amanda Reed
Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

