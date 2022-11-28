These 3D printer deals layer on last-minute Cyber Monday savings
Don't wait to click "add to cart"—these 3D printers will be gone before you can say "my figurine is finished."
Have you ever wondered, “I would like to create something, just like how Dr. Frankenstein created their monster, but I prefer to do so in a less grave-defiling, village-destroying way”? 3D printers let you metaphorically birth whatever open-sourced or PhotoShop-ed STL file you see or make yourself. Tap into your inner Prometheus with these last-minute 3D printer deals on Amazon.
Anycubic Kobra Max 3D Printer, $549.99 (was $749.99)
With a build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 inches, you can create larger projects without worrying about space. Auto-leveling and precise calibration mean your creation will look how you want, detail and all. The printer also comes with a runout sensor: If the filament runs out, the printer will stop automatically.
Creality Ender 1.75mm Gray PLA (Pro) 3D Printer Filament, $17.49 (was $24.99)
This filament comes wrapped on a recycled cardboard spool and is less likely to warp, bubble, or clog your printer compared to other filaments. It’s compatible with 99% of other Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers and all Creality Ender printers. The filament also comes in white and black.
ELEGOO 3D Printer Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer, $229.99 (Was $269.99)
This option from Elegoo comes partially assembled for easy setup. With a printing size of 220 x 220 x 250mm, this 3D printer can take on a range of projects and has a precision rate of ±0.1mm. In addition to its accuracy, this printer is also very quiet, which is a bonus when making this fancy dinosaur with a top hat and monocle.
More of the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals
