18 hilarious photos from the 2026 Comedy Wildlife Awards

Nature can be serious—bear infanticide, zombie spiders, rodent-hunting squirrels. But the animal kingdom still has a silly side.

The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards celebrate the amusing antics of animals. Since 2015, the contest has shared light-hearted wildlife images captured by photographers from around the world. This year, more than 10,000 images from 112 countries were submitted for consideration. After careful consideration (and likely quite a few laughs), the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has unveiled its list of finalists.

“Hair Check Before the Family Photo”

One meerkat insists on giving a last-minute grooming inspection while the others are trying their best to look respectable.

Location: Namibia

Credit: Subi Sridharan / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Subi

The contest isn’t just for internet chuckles either; the organization behind the program is also focused on raising awareness around conservation issues.

“The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards started very gently, somewhere out on the vast plains of the Serengeti,” Tom Sullam, Competition Co-Founder said in a statement. “What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. The competition is now truly global, and a decade or so on, we want to make it even bigger, funnier, and more far-reaching than ever. We use humour to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it’s that empathy that creates behavioural change for the better.”

“Hercules, the baboon”

An infant olive baboon appears to demonstrate massive strength by holding an adult above its head.

Location: Mara North Conservancy, Kenya

Credit: ANDY PARKINSON / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

The Overall Winner, Category, and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 8. Winners will receive Nikon cameras and equipment and the overall winner will go on a once-in-a-lifetime safari.

“Doris with her hat”

When this water buffalo lifted her head up it looked liked she had a fancy bonnet on so we called her Doris!

Location: Sri Lanka

Credit: Andy Rouse / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Andy Rouse

“Push Over”

A lion Pride was playing in the riverbed of Ruckomechi in Zimbabwe.

Location: Zimbabwe

Credit: Barbara Seiberl-Stark / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“Zonkling”

A puddle of sleepy goslings at Finnamore Lakes in County Offaly

Location: Finnamore Lakes, Co. Offaly, Ireland

Credit: Celine Nic Oireachtaigh / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“Bears Sharing a Joke”

These two subadult male Brown Bears are doing some play-fighting – practice sparring that will prepare them to engage in real fights with adult males. Although their swipes at each other can look dangerous, they are actually ‘friends’ (buddies that hang out with each other). It is very rare for one to seriously injure the other. There is debate about whether the facial expressions of these bears are at all equivalent to human smiles – but I like to think that they are.

Location: Chinitna Bay, Alaska, USA

Credit: Charles Janson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“Oops – I think I just parped”!

I carefully stalked the hares in this field in Wiltshire, hiding behind camouflage so as not to be noticed. This brown hare came very close and its grooming regime was entertaining.

Location: Wiltshire

Credit: Carolyn Moore / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“When you spot your blind date and realise the profile pic was a lie”

I watched this bull in Addo National Park, South Africa stroll toward a group with absolute confidence, until he got within twenty yards. Suddenly, the trunk went up, the eye went into hiding, and he executed a very slow, very awkward U-turn. We’ve all been there; he just happens to weigh six thousand kilos.

Location: Addo National Park

Credit: Cliff Fawcett / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“The Leap He’ll Never Forget”

A long-tailed macaque leaps confidently between trees, but a split-second miscalculation turns the jump into a painful ordeal. Striking the trunk on landing, the monkey clutches its legs and lets out a cry of distress, a moment that highlights both the agility and the risks of life in the forest canopy.

Location of shot: Singapore

Credit: David Lee / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 “PROJECT WILDFALL “

“Elvis”

This caiman emerged from the water in an area with a lot of floating vegetation, and part of it remained on its head. It resembles a 1950s rock and roll hairstyle.

Location of shot: Pantanal, Brasil.

Credit: Paolo Torre / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 PAOLO TORRE

“Careful, you’ll leave a love bite”

These two Southern elephant seals were playing with each other, one occasionally trying to gently bite each other’s neck.

Location: Macquarie Island, Southwestern Pacific Ocean

Credit: Doug Gimesy / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Douglas Gimesy

“If I were just a little faster…”

A polar bear contemplates an ivory gull in the pack ice north of Svalbard.

Location: Svalbard, Norway

Credit: Eric Boren / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026

“Are You Kidding Me?”

A young Great Horned Owl had barely settled onto its perch before a protective squirrel launched a surprise aerial tackle, knocking it into the grass below. The most unbelievable part? The squirrel repeated the stunt two more times. The owl and squirrel were shaken up, but unharmed.

Location: Natural Bridges State Beach, Santa Cruz, CA

Credit: Kevin Lohman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 KEVIN LOHMAN

“Smile”

Elephant seal walking between King Penguin chicks.

Location: South Georgia

Credit: Marek Jackowski / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Marek Jackowski

“This is my best side”

Two Belgian beavers who have clearly decided that humans are no reason to interrupt their daily routine and they even seemed happy to pose for the camera.

Location: Ardennen – Belgium

Credit: Natalie Veekmans / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Natalie Veekmans

“Little Godzilla”

This squirrel had taken a bit too much in its mouth – but with a few firm bites, the greenery was made to fit.

Location: Hannover

Credit: Udo Harms / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Udo Harms

“Morning Calisthenics”

Sexy Beach Bodies aren’t given, they are earned! This furry apex predator begins her morning exercise routine with some rigorous “Russian Twist” calisthenics. No rest days for this dedicated beach babe as she puts in the work to get herself ready for the upcoming summer bikini season.

Location of shot: Lake Clark, Alaska

Credit: Scott Suriano / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Scott Suriano

“Orangutan with Attitude”

A wild orangutan in the rainforests of Borneo appears to deliver a perfectly timed gesture toward the camera. As he finishes a meal with one finger extended, it creates the unmistakable impression that he is flipping off the lens. Though entirely coincidental, the moment captures an almost unsettling reflection of ourselves in one of our closest relatives. Taken in the disappearing jungles of Borneo, the photograph highlights both the intelligence and personality of these critically endangered great apes.

Location: Borneo Jungle

Credit: Tanner Mansell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026