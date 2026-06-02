Anker just dropped its charging accessories to clearance prices before the upcoming Prime Day sale

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Amazon’s pre-Prime Day Anker sale is live right now, three weeks before the actual event kicks off on June 23rd. The sale runs across wall chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and docking stations, with cuts of up to 35% on most of the lineup. The Anker Prime 20,100mAh Power Bank drops to $125.99 (was $179.99) and the 13-in-1 USB-C Triple-Display Docking Station is $139.99 (was $199.99). Whether these hold through Prime Day or bump back up before then is anyone’s guess, but the prices are real right now.

The Anker Nano 45W USB-C Charger has a built-in Smart Display that shows real-time wattage output on the face of the brick, and a Care Mode that automatically throttles back when a phone hits 80% to protect the battery long-term. It’s a single USB-C port, compact and foldable, and at $27.99 it’s the least expensive way to get into Anker’s Smart Display lineup. Most people who track charge speeds will find it useful. Everyone else just has a very good 45W GaN charger at a price that makes it easy to keep one at a desk and another in a bag.

Anker 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger with Smart Display $49.98 (was $69.99) One wall outlet, enough wattage for a laptop, tablet, and phone This is the go-to for power-hungry devices. Anker See It

The Anker 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger puts 100W total across three USB-C ports, with a smart display and touch control to see and adjust per-port output. With a single device plugged into the top port, you get the full 100W, enough for a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full charge speed. With all three ports active, it splits automatically. At $49.98 it’s 29% off and covers the most common use case: one charging brick, everything on your desk, no hunting for the right outlet.

Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Charging Station $149.99 (was $229.99) Anker’s best MagSafe dock, $80 off list and Qi2.2 certified at 25W Fix up your nightstand. Anker See It

The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 25W Charging Station is certified to the Qi2.2 standard, which pushed the MagSafe peak from 15W to 25W on iPhone 16 and later. It charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, with a built-in AirCool aerospace-grade thermoelectric cooling system that keeps the phone pad running at full 25W without throttling under sustained load. The on-unit display shows per-device wattage in real time. At $149.99 it’s the biggest dollar-amount discount in the current sale, $80 off a model that doesn’t typically go this low.

Anker Wall Charger and Cable Deals at Amazon

The Anker 140W 4-Port MacBook Charger with Smart Display is $64.99 (was $89.99), which is enough single-port output to run a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed while simultaneously charging an iPad and two phones off the other three ports. The Prime 100W 3-Port Foldable GaN Charger at $39.98 (was $69.99) is the deepest percentage cut on any single item in the current sale at 43% off.

Anker Power Bank Deals at Amazon

The Anker Prime 20,100mAh Power Bank at $125.99 is the high-wattage travel option, TSA-approved at 220W max output with app control for per-port management. For MagSafe users, the MagGo 10,000mAh Qi2 power bank with foldable stand is $67.99, and the slim 10K version without the stand is $69.99 (was $79.99).

Anker Wireless Charger and Car Charger Deals at Amazon

The Anker Zolo Qi2 MagSafe Charging Pad 2-Pack at $23.99 (was $39.99) is the biggest percentage cut in the wireless section at 40% off, which works out to under $12 per pad. The 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charging Stand drops to $89.99 (was $129.99) for a compact foldable unit that handles iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods together.

Anker Hub and Docking Station Deals at Amazon

The Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station is $169.99 (was $269.99), a 37% cut on the 160W dual-4K model, and the top-end Prime TB5 Thunderbolt 5 dock is $339.98 (was $399.99), which supports 120 Gbps transfer and dual 8K display output. On the budget end, the USB-C to HDMI adapter is $12.99 and the 5-in-1 hub is $15.99.

Anker Desktop Charging Station Deals at Amazon

The Anker Prime 250W 6-Port GaN Charging Station with 2.26-inch LCD is $99.99 (was $149.99), the flagship desktop unit that lets you set per-port wattage from a touch display. For travel, the Nano 67W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip drops to $33.99 (was $49.99) with a flat plug and 5-foot cord that works well for hotel rooms.