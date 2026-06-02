Anker just dropped its charging accessories to clearance prices before the upcoming Prime Day sale

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Amazon’s pre-Prime Day Anker sale is live right now, three weeks before the actual event kicks off on June 23rd. The sale runs across wall chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and docking stations, with cuts of up to 35% on most of the lineup. The Anker Prime 20,100mAh Power Bank drops to $125.99 (was $179.99) and the 13-in-1 USB-C Triple-Display Docking Station is $139.99 (was $199.99). Whether these hold through Prime Day or bump back up before then is anyone’s guess, but the prices are real right now.
Anker Nano 45W Smart Display USB-C Charger $27.99 (was $39.99)
The brick that shows exactly how much power it’s putting out
The Anker Nano 45W USB-C Charger has a built-in Smart Display that shows real-time wattage output on the face of the brick, and a Care Mode that automatically throttles back when a phone hits 80% to protect the battery long-term. It’s a single USB-C port, compact and foldable, and at $27.99 it’s the least expensive way to get into Anker’s Smart Display lineup. Most people who track charge speeds will find it useful. Everyone else just has a very good 45W GaN charger at a price that makes it easy to keep one at a desk and another in a bag.
Anker 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger with Smart Display $49.98 (was $69.99)
One wall outlet, enough wattage for a laptop, tablet, and phone
The Anker 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger puts 100W total across three USB-C ports, with a smart display and touch control to see and adjust per-port output. With a single device plugged into the top port, you get the full 100W, enough for a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full charge speed. With all three ports active, it splits automatically. At $49.98 it’s 29% off and covers the most common use case: one charging brick, everything on your desk, no hunting for the right outlet.
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Charging Station $149.99 (was $229.99)
Anker’s best MagSafe dock, $80 off list and Qi2.2 certified at 25W
The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 25W Charging Station is certified to the Qi2.2 standard, which pushed the MagSafe peak from 15W to 25W on iPhone 16 and later. It charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, with a built-in AirCool aerospace-grade thermoelectric cooling system that keeps the phone pad running at full 25W without throttling under sustained load. The on-unit display shows per-device wattage in real time. At $149.99 it’s the biggest dollar-amount discount in the current sale, $80 off a model that doesn’t typically go this low.
Anker Wall Charger and Cable Deals at Amazon
The Anker 140W 4-Port MacBook Charger with Smart Display is $64.99 (was $89.99), which is enough single-port output to run a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed while simultaneously charging an iPad and two phones off the other three ports. The Prime 100W 3-Port Foldable GaN Charger at $39.98 (was $69.99) is the deepest percentage cut on any single item in the current sale at 43% off.
- Anker 140W 4-Port MacBook Charger with Smart Display (5ft Cable Included) $64.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker Prime 160W 3-Port Compact GaN Charger with Smart Display $115.99 (was $149.99)
- Anker Prime 100W 3-Port Foldable GaN Charger $39.98 (was $69.99)
- Anker Nano 70W 3-Port USB-C Charger (Cable Included) $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Anker 65W 3-Port Compact Foldable USB-C Charger $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker Laptop Charger, 100W USB-C (5ft Cable Included) $27.99
- Anker Nano 5-Port Travel Adapter, Works in 200+ Countries $25.99
- Anker Power Strip with 2,100J Surge Protector (12 AC, 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C) $28.99
- Anker 9-in-1 Desktop Power Strip with 300J Surge Protection (100W USB-C) $39.99
- Anker Nano 240W Flexible Braided USB-C Cable (6ft) $16.99 (was $19.99)
- Anker Prime 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable, Upcycled Braided Nylon (6ft) $31.49 with coupon (was $34.99)
Anker Power Bank Deals at Amazon
The Anker Prime 20,100mAh Power Bank at $125.99 is the high-wattage travel option, TSA-approved at 220W max output with app control for per-port management. For MagSafe users, the MagGo 10,000mAh Qi2 power bank with foldable stand is $67.99, and the slim 10K version without the stand is $69.99 (was $79.99).
- Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,100mAh 3-Port 220W Max (TSA-Approved) $125.99 (was $179.99)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 10,000mAh with Smart Display and Foldable Stand $67.99 (was $89.99)
- Anker MagGo Slim Power Bank, 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe-Compatible $69.99 (was $79.99)
- Anker Nano Ultra-Slim 5,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank (iPhone 17/16/15) $54.99
Anker Wireless Charger and Car Charger Deals at Amazon
The Anker Zolo Qi2 MagSafe Charging Pad 2-Pack at $23.99 (was $39.99) is the biggest percentage cut in the wireless section at 40% off, which works out to under $12 per pad. The 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charging Stand drops to $89.99 (was $129.99) for a compact foldable unit that handles iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods together.
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Foldable MagSafe Charging Stand (Adapter Included) $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 Foldable Travel Wireless Charger $67.49 (was $89.99)
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charging Stand (Adapter Included) $89.99 (was $129.99)
- Anker MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand, Qi2 Certified (No Adapter) $49.99
- Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad (Adapter Included) $25.99 (was $35.99)
- Anker Zolo Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack) $23.99 (was $39.99)
- Anker Prime Qi2 25W MagSafe Car Vent Mount Charger with AirCool (60W Adapter Included) $67.49 (was $89.99)
- Anker Nano Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, 360° Adjustable Mount (Adapter Included) $44.99 (was $59.99)
- Anker Retractable 75W USB-C Car Charger with Built-in Cable $23.99 (was $29.99)
Anker Hub and Docking Station Deals at Amazon
The Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station is $169.99 (was $269.99), a 37% cut on the 160W dual-4K model, and the top-end Prime TB5 Thunderbolt 5 dock is $339.98 (was $399.99), which supports 120 Gbps transfer and dual 8K display output. On the budget end, the USB-C to HDMI adapter is $12.99 and the 5-in-1 hub is $15.99.
- Anker Prime TB5 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station (140W, Dual 8K) $339.98 (was $399.99)
- Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station, 160W Max (Dual 4K) $169.99 (was $269.99)
- Anker 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, Triple Display (2x HDMI + DP, 85W) $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Anker 14-in-1 Triple-Display Docking Station (Dual 4K HDMI + VGA, 80W PD) $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Anker 11-in-1 USB-C Dual-Monitor Docking Station (4K HDMI + DP, 85W) $69.99
- Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ethernet (10 Gbps, 4K HDMI, 85W PD, SD/microSD) $35.99 (was $49.99)
- Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ethernet (1 Gbps, 4K HDMI, 65W PD) $29.98 (was $39.99)
- Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub (4K HDMI, 90W PD, 3 USB-A) $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter (4K at 60Hz) $12.99 (was $16.99)
- Anker USB-C to USB-A Adapter (2-Pack) $12.99
Anker Desktop Charging Station Deals at Amazon
The Anker Prime 250W 6-Port GaN Charging Station with 2.26-inch LCD is $99.99 (was $149.99), the flagship desktop unit that lets you set per-port wattage from a touch display. For travel, the Nano 67W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip drops to $33.99 (was $49.99) with a flat plug and 5-foot cord that works well for hotel rooms.
- Anker Prime 250W 6-Port GaN Charging Station with 2.26-Inch LCD Touch Display $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Anker Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Desktop Charging Station $69.99 with coupon (list $79.99)
- Anker Nano 100W 7-in-1 Power Strip with Retractable InstaCord $79.99
- Anker Prime 240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip (5ft Detachable Cord) $129.99
- Anker Nano 67W 6-in-1 Travel Power Strip (5ft Flat-Plug Cord) $33.99 (was $49.99)
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