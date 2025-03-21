📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Amazon has JBL’s waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $30 in time for pool season

This IP67-rated speaker gets up to five hours of playtime from a single charge and it's cheaper than it has been all year.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 7 Hours Ago

Whether you’re planning to bump this year’s song of the summer, or you just want to blast the same songs you’ve been listening to since high school, it’s time to invest in a waterproof speaker. Right now, Amazon has the JBL Go 3 portable speaker for just $29.99, which is a full 25 percent off its regular price. It comes in a ton of colors and it’s one of the most rugged speakers on the market, so it comes highly recommended.

JBL Go 3 – Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $30 (was $40)

JBL Go 3 speaker in camo

JBL

This relatively tiny speaker weighs less than half a pound and has a built-in loop of cord so you can attach it to a backpack, your belt loop, or pretty much anything else. It has an IP67 ruggedness rating, which means it’s fully waterproof. You can drop your speaker in the pool while it’s blasting iconic ’90s alternative rock anthem “Epic” by Faith No More and fish it out just in time to hear that emotional piano part at the end. It won’t miss a beat.

The JBL Go 3 comes in a dozen different colors, from bright and fun to dark and serious. Try switching it up and play exclusively death metal through a light pink speaker. The built-in volume controls and play/pause button let you adjust playback without having to go find your phone. Each battery charge gets five hours of playback depending on your usage.

Overall, this is a great little speaker for less than the price of a T-shirt at a concert.

Here are all the colors that are on-sale. Pick your favorite or grab a few to match your swimwear.

Note that if you buy one of the colors with “Eco” in the name, the outer fabric is made from recycled material. It doesn’t make that much of a difference in terms of carbon footprint, but I do think the Eco colors are cooler than the others.

 

