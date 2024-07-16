Ultimate Ears’ new Wonderboom is one of the best portable party speakers on sale for Prime Day

These Prime Day deals knock some models down to their lowest prices ever—including a discount on the excellent Wonderboom 4, which was released earlier this month.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 4:20 PM EDT

Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 is here, and if the idea of scoring good deals sounds like music to your ears, we have very good news. Most major audio companies have used Amazon’s two-day sale to deeply discount Bluetooth speakers both big and small. Whether you need a little shower speaker in your bathroom to provide background noise while you get ready in the morning or a party speaker that lets you kick out the jams at a block party, you’re covered.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 $79.99 (Was $99.99)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 outdoors.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

The Wonderboom 4 is Ultimate Ears’ latest ultra-portable pool-friendly speaker, and it sounds far better than you’d think, given its modest size. In our early tests, the Wonderboom 4 has deeper bass and clearer midrange performance than any speaker we’ve tested in its held-in-the-palm-of-our-hand size class. We’re also fans of its design, from the mesh covering made partially out of recycled plastic to the giant volume buttons that are easy to press and impossible to miss. Ultimate Ears says the Wonderboom 4 lasts up to 14 hours per charge, and its IP67 rating means it can be fully submerged underwater without being permanently damaged. Though it probably won’t be because it floats. Don’t skip this deal if you need an ultra-portable speaker that can still pack a punch.

