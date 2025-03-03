Anker’s fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $21 right now

With Bluetooth 5.0 and an IPX5 ruggedness rating, this speaker punches way above its discounted price tag.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 7 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s hard to find anything decent in the electronics department for roughly $20. Even a decent phone case will cost you more than that. Right now, however, Walmart has one of Anker’s Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speakers for just $20.99. For that price, it might be worth buying a couple and stashing them away as gifts. Or, build a whole wall of them in your backyard and play sludge metal at maximum volume to annoy the neighbor who keeps raking all their leaves onto your lawn every year (we know you’re doing it, Brenda). However, this is a limited deal, so grab it while it’s available.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Waterproof $20.99 (was $29.99)

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker on sale at Walmart

Anker

Looking at the spec sheet, you’d never guess you could get this speaker for $21. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, so it can receive a signal from up to 66 feet away. The built-in battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, depending on usage. And it’s IPX5 rated, which means it’s not afraid of a little rain or being splashed at the pool. It even has simple tactile controls on top, so you can adjust the volume without accessing your phone. That makes it a great party speaker, especially since you don’t have to worry about it breaking.

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.