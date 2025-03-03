Anker’s fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $21 right now

It’s hard to find anything decent in the electronics department for roughly $20. Even a decent phone case will cost you more than that. Right now, however, Walmart has one of Anker’s Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speakers for just $20.99. For that price, it might be worth buying a couple and stashing them away as gifts. Or, build a whole wall of them in your backyard and play sludge metal at maximum volume to annoy the neighbor who keeps raking all their leaves onto your lawn every year (we know you’re doing it, Brenda). However, this is a limited deal, so grab it while it’s available.

Looking at the spec sheet, you’d never guess you could get this speaker for $21. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, so it can receive a signal from up to 66 feet away. The built-in battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, depending on usage. And it’s IPX5 rated, which means it’s not afraid of a little rain or being splashed at the pool. It even has simple tactile controls on top, so you can adjust the volume without accessing your phone. That makes it a great party speaker, especially since you don’t have to worry about it breaking.