TVs have gotten bigger and cheaper in recent years, but they still can’t quite match the theater-like experience that comes with a solid projector. Right now, XGIMI projectors are deeply discounted at Amazon. Models include everything from portable 1080p units for impromptu outdoor movie nights to high-end 4K projectors ready to help you see Shrek like you’ve never seen him before. These deals run through 5/12, so maybe splurge and get Mom something really amazing this year for Mother’s Day.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector $399 (with coupon, was $599)

This compact projector weighs less than 2.5 pounds, but it includes a ton of advanced features that make it a stand-alone portable theater. A pair of surprisingly powerful speakers augment the 400-lumen light output, which is plenty bright for an interior space or an outdoor nighttime feature. The Android TV operating system includes built-in Chromecast functionality, so you can easily stream content from your phone to the projector. If you want to connect your playback device with a cable, this pint-sized projector offers several USB ports (including USB-C and USB-A), as well as an HDMI, and Wi-Fi for streaming. It doesn’t have a built-in battery, but you can power it off a 65w portable charger if you want to project on the go—like when you take the one you bought yourself over to your mother’s house. She misses you. You should call.

