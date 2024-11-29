The JBL party speaker we take to soccer fields and house parties is $200 off for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Want concert sound without having to pay Ticketmaster prices? We’re loving the deep discount on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 right now at Amazon for Black Friday. This is the transportable party speaker we wheeled around all BRAT summer and fall to hype teams, kill it at Wicked karaoke, and enjoy Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar jams at arena-level volume without selling a kidney to get tix. If you’ve got a bonfire coming up, you should be bumpin’ that with this.

You can take everything to the next level … any level, really, thanks to the built-in wheels and telescopic handle … if you pick up this 38 lbs., 240W, 27-inch-tall loudspeaker to fill more spaces and melt more faces. It has an expressive figure-eight of dancing LEDs, plus compatibility with wireless mics (sold separately). And you can establish an Auracast Bluetooth connection to let it play the same song simultaneously on multiple current-gen. JBL party speakers, such as the Xtreme 4 (the Bluetooth speaker shown next to the PartyBox 320 in the picture above). It’s enough for a patio party with a DJ or singer-songwriter, or a sports match with an animated announcer. (With up to 18 hours of playback, depending on volume level, this speaker will probably last longer than the party, but you can always grab a Jackery portable power station for the lowest price this year if you’re worried.)

