The best bone conduction headphones for working out are cheaper than ever at Amazon

Under normal circumstances, noise canceling headphones are a blessing. They’re great on the train, at work, or pretty much anywhere else sound might bother you. Working out, however, is a different story. If you’re running on the road or trying to navigate a crowded gym, you want to hear what’s going on around you. The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro headphones work via bone conduction, which keeps your ear canals free and mixes your music in with sound from the real world. This is the older version of our current favorite bone conduction headphones for working out, but it offers a savings of more than $50.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro – Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones — $125 (was $180) The wrap around design keeps them locked in during your run or workout. Shokz See It

These headphones are built specifically for working out. They rely on bone conduction, which doesn’t require sticking anything directly into your ear. The sound from the headphones mixes with the sound from your environment so you can stay aware of what’s happening around you. Shokz has been in this game for a long time and this pair of headphones uses the ninth generation bone conduction technology for improved sound. A pair of bass enhancers add low end, which remedies a typical complaint with this kind of audio tech. Despite the open design, sound leakage stays to a minimum so no one near you will know you’re rocking your Christina Aguilera workout mix in the squat rack.

The whole package has an IP55 ruggedness rating, so you won’t short circuit the electronics no matter how much you sweat. Hooks go over the ears with a headband that goes around the back of the head to provide an extremely secure fit that won’t come loose during the most intense exercise. The built-in battery provides up to ten hours of playback on a single charge, which reduces the chance they’ll die and leave you to listen to the awful music that plays at every gym in the country.

They come in a variety of colors. Black is linked above, but you can also grab them in the colors linked below.