📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

It’s the last day to save hundreds on some of our favorite projectors

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is about to end—but your binge-watching can be better all year if you grab one of these XGIMI projector deals.

By Tony Ware

Posted 2 Hours Ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re suffering from “Adolescence,” exploring “The Residence,” or reconciling “Severance,” there are always streaming bangers and cliffhangers to catch up on. But before you start “Daredevil: Born Again,” maybe your setup could use some redemption. Luckily, there are some top-notch lifestyle projectors discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Just think of all the crunchy snacks you can get with the hundreds you saved. But these prices are only good through the end of today, March 31, so act fast.

XGIMI AURA 2 Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced 2300 ISO Lumens UST Laser Projector — $2,294 (was $2,699)

Rectangular XGIMI Aura 2 UST projector on a grey gradient background

XGIMI

We’ve big fans of the latest generation of XGIMI projectors—and have been particularly impressed by the flagship ultra-short-throw AURA 2. So we can wholeheartedly recommend picking it up while it enjoys its first-ever discount. If you have a blank wall in a room with low light, the AURA 2’s Dual Light 2.0 system (tri-laser + LED) and 2300 ISO Lumens can deliver excellent peak brightness and contrast up to 150 inches of vivid, Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced-compatible content with excellent color reproduction and dynamic range, even during the day. (And in a totally dark room, it’s even better.) The picture is pretty accurate even pre-calibration, and there are many ways to optimize the image for your environment. There are ways to adapt to a wall’s color and texture, so a screen isn’t a must … though it’s always preferable. The projector uses pixel-shifting to upscale content to 4K, but it’s still crisp and a noticeable improvement over 1080p. Plentiful inputs allow you to use an Apple TV, Kaleidescape, or whatever type of streamer you prefer (delivering enhanced playback and getting around the Netflix limitations, etc. of Android TV). Accompanying the visuals are equally expressive audio, thanks to a 60W four-speaker Harman Kardon system that creates effective ambience. You won’t even need some of our favorite speakers for projectors (though there’s no shame in wanting the widest soundstage possible to match those cinematic vistas). If you’ve got a wall, the AURA 2 is a winner that’s even sweeter during this sale—the last-minute upgrade that brings lasting enjoyment.

XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 450 ISO Lumens Outdoor Projector with PowerBase Stand, Licensed Netflix — $424 (was $499)

Cylindrical XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 portable projector atop a PowerStand on a grey gradient background

XGIMI

If you’re looking for a portable projector for movie nights in the backyard, the XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 is a perfect companion for a fire pit and s’mores. Packaged with a PowerBase stand that provides 2.5 hours of battery (and Google TV for Netflix), the MoGo Pro 3 is great for viewing parties with a few friends—whether you’re hanging out on a picnic blanket or in the common room. The built-in stand and auto keystone correction of this Stanley Cup-sized projector mean it’s easy to set up anywhere. You can get a 1080P image up to 120 inches, and dual 5-watt Harman Kardon speakers mean you don’t have to bring along a separate speaker (though you could). And it’s also great for just adding vibe to a house party thanks to its ambient light modes.

Other XGIMI projectors on sale

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.