It’s the last day to save hundreds on some of our favorite projectors

Whether you’re suffering from “Adolescence,” exploring “The Residence,” or reconciling “Severance,” there are always streaming bangers and cliffhangers to catch up on. But before you start “Daredevil: Born Again,” maybe your setup could use some redemption. Luckily, there are some top-notch lifestyle projectors discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Just think of all the crunchy snacks you can get with the hundreds you saved. But these prices are only good through the end of today, March 31, so act fast.

XGIMI AURA 2 Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced 2300 ISO Lumens UST Laser Projector — $2,294 (was $2,699) XGIMI See It

We’ve big fans of the latest generation of XGIMI projectors—and have been particularly impressed by the flagship ultra-short-throw AURA 2. So we can wholeheartedly recommend picking it up while it enjoys its first-ever discount. If you have a blank wall in a room with low light, the AURA 2’s Dual Light 2.0 system (tri-laser + LED) and 2300 ISO Lumens can deliver excellent peak brightness and contrast up to 150 inches of vivid, Dolby Vision/IMAX Enhanced-compatible content with excellent color reproduction and dynamic range, even during the day. (And in a totally dark room, it’s even better.) The picture is pretty accurate even pre-calibration, and there are many ways to optimize the image for your environment. There are ways to adapt to a wall’s color and texture, so a screen isn’t a must … though it’s always preferable. The projector uses pixel-shifting to upscale content to 4K, but it’s still crisp and a noticeable improvement over 1080p. Plentiful inputs allow you to use an Apple TV, Kaleidescape, or whatever type of streamer you prefer (delivering enhanced playback and getting around the Netflix limitations, etc. of Android TV). Accompanying the visuals are equally expressive audio, thanks to a 60W four-speaker Harman Kardon system that creates effective ambience. You won’t even need some of our favorite speakers for projectors (though there’s no shame in wanting the widest soundstage possible to match those cinematic vistas). If you’ve got a wall, the AURA 2 is a winner that’s even sweeter during this sale—the last-minute upgrade that brings lasting enjoyment.

XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 450 ISO Lumens Outdoor Projector with PowerBase Stand, Licensed Netflix — $424 (was $499) XGIMI See It

If you’re looking for a portable projector for movie nights in the backyard, the XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 is a perfect companion for a fire pit and s’mores. Packaged with a PowerBase stand that provides 2.5 hours of battery (and Google TV for Netflix), the MoGo Pro 3 is great for viewing parties with a few friends—whether you’re hanging out on a picnic blanket or in the common room. The built-in stand and auto keystone correction of this Stanley Cup-sized projector mean it’s easy to set up anywhere. You can get a 1080P image up to 120 inches, and dual 5-watt Harman Kardon speakers mean you don’t have to bring along a separate speaker (though you could). And it’s also great for just adding vibe to a house party thanks to its ambient light modes.

Other XGIMI projectors on sale