The latest Polaroid instant film camera is down to just $99 at Amazon making it a killer holiday gift

Did you know you’re not supposed to shake a Polaroid picture? There’s actually a chemical process going on inside of each Polaroid print and shaking it won’t help it turn out any better. In fact, it might ruin the emulsion required for the picture to form. You can drop this tidbit on a lucky recipient when you give them a new Polaroid camera on sale for just $99 right now at Amazon. If you want to bundle it with a few packs of film, you can save $30 and get the kit for $129. This is the same or better pricing when compared to Black Friday, so order one now and make someone’s day when it’s time to unwrap presents.

Polaroid Now 3rd Generation I-Type Instant Film Camera – Black – Camera Only $99 (was $129)

The lens is surprisingly sharp and accurate for an instant camera at this price.

This camera has the classic Polaroid look and shoots on the modern I-Type film packs. They’re easy to load thanks to the cartridge-style packaging. Once the film is in place, simply point and shoot. The integrated lens offers sharp images with handy autofocus, so you don’t have to worry about blurry shots.

It even offers some clever creative shooting modes, like double exposure, which lets you take two images on the same negative to create a unique overlaid effect.

Sure, you could go out and buy a vintage Polaroid camera, but they often run into issues, the worst of which involves flat spots on the film rollers, which leads to ruined photos.

Polaroid Now 3rd Generation I-Type Instant Camera + Film Bundle $129 (was $159)

Two boxes of film will give you a good start on your picture taking journey.

The person receiving the camera will eventually need to buy their own film, but this kit includes two packs of Polaroid film to get them started. It’s full-color film that looks great when shot in bright light or with a flash. It gives a very authentic look that you want out of these little square prints.

 
