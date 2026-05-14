Japan runs out of robot wolves in fight against bears

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Japan’s bear problem continues, and the country is running out of the robot wolves that help keep them at bay. First released in 2016 by the manufacturer Ohta, Monster Wolf was originally designed to ward off the agricultural foes like boars, deer, and the island nation’s Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus) and brown bear (Ursus arctos) populations. The creative solution quickly went viral for its red LED eyes and menacing fangs—as well as its admittedly odd, furry pipe frame.

Starting at around $4,000, each bespoke Monster Wolf is now equipped with battery power, solar panels, and detection sensors. Its speakers are programmed with over 50 audio clips including human voices and sirens audible over half a mile away. These aren’t assembly line products, however. Each Monster Wolf is custom made, and Ohta simply can’t keep up with the current demand.

“We make them by hand. We cannot make them fast enough now. We are asking our customers to wait two to three months,” company president Yuji Ohta recently told the AFP.

Bear encounters in Japan have steadily risen, as urban development continues to encroach on their habitats and limit their food sources. The country’s rapidly aging population is also making them particularly susceptible to attacks, especially in more rural regions. Since the beginning of 2025, the government has reported at least 200 injuries and 13 fatalities—over twice the previous mortality record. Official data also recorded over 50,000 bear sightings across the country during the same time period.

Last year, Japan even deployed its own military to help cull bear numbers. More than 14,600 animals were captured and euthanized in 2025, an all-time high and almost triple the previous year’s tally.

Ohta told the AFP that amid the ongoing crisis, there has been “growing recognition” that Monster Wolf is “effective in dealing with bears.” The main customer base remains farmers, but orders are also coming from golf courses and rural workers. Upgraded versions will soon include wheels to actually chase animals and patrol preset routes. There are also plans to release a handheld version for outdoor enthusiasts and schoolchildren.

Until Ohta catches up with its orders, residents and visitors are encouraged to review the Japanese government’s own bear safety tips.