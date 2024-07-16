The Bird Buddy is the best bird feeder camera at its best price ever for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Bird Buddy is one of the coolest products we reviewed last year. It looks like a typical bird feeder, but it has a built-in, high-res camera that allows you to see your new avian pals up close. It typically costs $300, but it’s just $209 if you act fast. That’s $20 cheaper than even the lowest sale price it has hit this year. This deal sold out at $239 last Black Friday, so it will almost certainly do the same for $209 during Prime Day 2024. Don’t sleep.

I would definitely recommend the solar roof so that you don’t have to think about charging the camera. Abby Ferguson

There’s no easier way to get a close-up look at the birds around your home. This 3.5-cup feeder sits outside while a built-in high-res camera captures footage of feathered friends as they feed. The software can automatically identify roughly 1,000 birds all on its own, so you can pretend to know them and impress your friends. The roof has a built-in solar panel to keep it powered, which is handy if you want to simply set it and not touch it again.

You can also get the non-solar version for $199, but for an extra $10, the solar roof is a no-brainer.

Looking for the best way to watch every feathered friend? Check out the best deals on televisions and computer monitors.