The 50+ best Prime Day pet sales, chosen by our editors

It’s a good thing that pets don’t have opposable thumbs. Otherwise, they’d probably run up your credit card with treats and toys. Just because they can’t spend your money doesn’t mean you shouldn’t spend your money on them. And Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals make spoiling your pet with new beds, meds, toys, treats, and their favorite food cheaper than ever.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
eufy 2K Pet Camera with Phone App $129.99 (Was $209.99)
The eufy 2K Pet Camera has a 170-degree wide-angle lens and 270-degree rotatable three-distance treat-tossing, meaning it can keep a close eye on your pet and have them entertained and appeased with occasional treats. This high-quality pick also has AI-powered movement tracking, plus four infrared sensors for low-light/night situations, meaning you can ensure your pet isn’t getting into trouble while you’re asleep. The barking notifications and two-way audio can help you calm your pet or say hello. And with 60 days of local storage, there’s plenty of time to get adorable videos or collect evidence of your furbaby’s crimes.
More of the best Prime Day pet sales:
The best Prime Day pet cleaning sales
- BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner $349.99 (Was $399.99)
- Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop $138.49 (Was $154.49)
- BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner $115 (Was $139.99)
- Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Duo, Black $59.99 (Was $77.95)
- Hoover SmartWash Pet Automatic Carpet Cleaner $209.99 (Was $319.99)
- Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Elite Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $158.30 (Was $279.99)
- Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum $239.99 (Was $349.99)
- Shark HZ702 Ultralight PetPro Corded Stick Vacuum $199.99 (Was $259.99)
The best Prime Day cat sales
- eufy Pet Water Fountain $29.99 (Was $45.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats Over 1.5 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats over 1.5 lbs., 6 Treatments $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FURminator Tub-Free Deshedding Foam Comb for Cats $10.19 (Was $11.99)
- Furminator DeShedding Grooming Wipes for Cats $9.34 (Was $10.99)
- simplehuman 35 Liter, 40 lb Pet Food Storage Container for Dog Food, Cat Food, and Bird Feed $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, 32 lbs. $19.43 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter $18.45 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, Advanced $20.15 (Was $31.43)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera $99.99 (Was $139.99)
- PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $349.95 (Was $481.91)
- PETLIBRO Interactive Cat Toys for Indoor Cats $18.99 (Was $30.99)
- PETMAKER Cat Scratching Post $11.99 (Was $17.95)
- INABA Churu Broth for Cats $10.94 (Was $17.99)
- SunStyle Home Calming Cat and Dog Bed $16.49 (Was $32.99)
- Halo Adult Wet Cat Food $17.39 (Was $33.99)
- Furhaven 15.75″ Tall Playground for Indoor Cats $24.60 (Was $32.99)
- PetSafe Interior Cat Door $10.95 (Was $15.99)
- Made4Pets Cat Bed and House $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Supet Cat Harness and Leash $6.99 (Was $13.99)
The best Prime Day dog sales
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs $22.79 (Was $34.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Medium Dogs $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Large Dogs $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Bedsure Extra Large Orthopedic Dog Bed with Removable Washable Cover $31.99 (Was $44.99)
- Bedsure Dog Bed for Large Dogs $22.39 (Was $29.99)
- Bedsure Large Waterproof Blanket for Bed $40.79 (Was $52.99)
- Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blankets for Small Dogs $10.39 (Was $16.89)
- Bedsure Large Dog Crate Bed $29.74 (Was $39.99)
- Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog Nail Grinder $34.77 (Was $43.48)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs., 6 Treatments $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs Up to 23 to 44 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Medium Dog, 23-44 lbs.) 6 Doses (Blue Box) $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Large Dogs Up to 45 to 88 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- Frontline Plus for Dogs Large Dog (45 to 88 pounds) Flea and Tick Treatment, 6 Doses $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 3 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 6 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment (Extra Large Dog, 89-132 lbs.) 6 Doses (Red Box) $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs 81-120 lbs., Count of 6 $66.39 (Was $82.98)
- FURminator Rinse-Free deShedding Spray for Dogs, 8.5 oz $7 (Was $12.99)
- FURminator Curry Comb, Dog Comb with Rubber Teeth for Short and Medium Coats $6.96 (Was $8.49)
- Schwinn Rascal Bike Dog Trailer $144.49-$246.49 (Was $199.99-$289.99)