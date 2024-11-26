The best early Black Friday deals under $50

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday isn’t here just yet, but the good news is that you can get some of the best deals several days early to beat the digital lines. However, sifting through thousands of deals can be tedious, which is why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found the best gear you can get on sale for under $50. Whether you’re looking for a new gadget, handy kitchen upgrade, or gift for someone who’s impossible to shop for, we’ve got you covered. We’ll continually update this story over the next week as new deals become available, so check back often.
Amazon Echo Spot, $44.99 (Was $79.99)
Amazon’s Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker with a screen, and it’s the perfect way to begin (or expand) a smart home. Its display can show basic information like the time, weather, album artwork when listening to music, and more. The speaker’s biggest feature is that you can control it with your voice via Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant. You can ask Alexa to control smart home accessories, set timers, send voice messages to other smart speakers in your home like an intercom, and get answers to questions. The spot will display information on its screen while it’s being read out loud, so you can double-check that it understood your request. This early Black Friday deal brings the Echo Spot back down to its lowest price ever, and we don’t expect it to stay there for very long.
The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
- Scosche FM Bluetooth Car Charger And Transmitter, $16.99 (Was $24.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, $18.99 (Was $32.99)
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo, $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $29 (Was $49.99)
- UGREEN Uno Charger 65W USB C Charger, $32.49 (Was $49.99)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone, $39.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $44.99 (Was $79.99)
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Black Friday audio deals under $50
- JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds, $24.95 (was $49.95)
- Creative Pebble V3 Minimalistic 2.0 USB-C Desktop Speakers, $29.74 (Was $34.99)
- JBL Go 3 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $29.95 (was $39.95)
- Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, $34.99 (Was $119.99)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset, $38 (Was $59.99)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $39.90 (Was $59.99)
- Ultimate Ears Miniroll, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
The best Black Friday kitchen deals under $50
- Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, $10.99 (Was $13.99)
- Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Container Set with Mini Scoops, $29.99 (Was $39.95)
- Farberware Electric Coffee Percolator, $41.99 (Was $49.99)
- KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, $44.99 (Was $59.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49 (Was $99.99)
- Cuisinart 4 Slice Toaster, $49.95 (was $69.95)
The best Black Friday tool deals under $50
- Energizer Universal+ LED Headlamp, $6.30 (Was $16.99)
- CRAFTSMAN Ratcheting Screwdriver, $14.99 (Was $23)
- Amazon Basics Sturdy 142 Piece Household Tool Kit, $22.73 (Was $28.49)
- Zircon StudSensor A100 Wall Scanner and Center/Edge Locating Stud Finder, $24.63 (Was $28.99)
- HOTO Electric Screwdriver Kit, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- WORKPRO Cordless Drill Driver Kit, $33.99 (Was $39.99)
- Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 EDC Needle Nose Pliers Multitool, $40.09 (Was $60)
The best Black Friday outdoor deals under $50
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $14.99 (Was $24.99)
- Columbia Unisex Omni-Heat Touch Glove Liner, $21.98 (Was $30)
- YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, $24.50 (Was $35)
- Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight, $24.99 (Was $33.99)
- Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers, $34.76 (Was $42.39)
- Coleman Sundome Camping Tent with Rainfly, $48.99 (Was $99.99)
