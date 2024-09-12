The PerchMe solar-powered bird feeder camera is just $79 from Amazon

Get up-close HD footage of your local birds with this solar-powered, waterproof bird feeder camera.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Sep 12, 2024 10:24 AM EDT

An array of PerchMe bird feeder cameras on-sale at Amazon
Perch

We love birds here at Popular Science, but they’re naturally cautious regarding humans. A bird feeder camera is a great way to get an up-close look at our feathered friends without covering ourselves in bird feed, putting on a ghillie suit, and laying in a field all day. Currently, Amazon has the very highly rated PerchMe bird feeder camera for just $79, which is a full $50 off its regular price.

PerchMe Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $79 (was $139)

PerchMe Bird Feeder Camera with a red bird eating at it

PerchMe

This smart bird feeder camera captures 1080p HD footage of birds as they hit the feeder for a snack. The wide-angle lens provides a truly unique view of these awesome animals that would be nearly impossible to get with a typical camera setup. AI baked into the software identifies up to 10,000 birds, so you can show the videos to your friends and actually inform them about what kind of bird they’re looking at. No more saying, “This it the red one.” The whole feeder carries at IP65 rating, so it can stay out in the elements without worry. And an integrated solar panel charges it each day with no hassle. You’ll be obsessed with the footage you get from it.

