The 67 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating): TVs, Legos, Dyson, and more

Walmart has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales and there are literally thousands of products hitting their lowest prices of the year (and in some cases, ever). We know you don’t have the time to sort through all those deals, but we do, so we’ve picked out the best bargains across a ton of different categories and put them in this list. Save on home goods, electronics, and just about anything else you could want to buy for yourself or as a holiday gift.
VIZIO 65" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K65X-08) — $228.00See It
This VIZIO handles HDR content and smart TV basics without overthinking it—solid pick if you need a big screen for the living room or basement. It typically sells for $448, so you’re saving $200 off the actual regular price rather than calculating the discount off of an artificially inflated number.
The Executor is Darth Vader’s flagship, and at $40, this set is legitimately cheap for a Star Wars build. It’s a display piece more than a playset, but if you’re into the Imperial fleet, this one’s hard to pass up at this price.
This is how you get the good ice. This Frigidaire pumps out 33 pounds a day, which is plenty for a household that goes through ice fast. It’s countertop-sized and doesn’t need a water line, so setup is basically plug-and-go.
Dyson vacuums usually cost way more than this, so $220 for an upright with strong suction and a tangle-free turbine tool is a solid bargain. The “Animal” label means it’s built to handle pet hair, and the ball design makes it easier to steer around furniture.
🖥️ Electronics & Tech
- VIZIO 65″ Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K65X-08) — $228.00
- Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera Bundle — $747.29
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow — $249.00
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player — $179.00
- DJI Mini 3 Drone + RC Remote Bundle — $699.99
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo — $999.99
- Gateway Chromebook 314 (Refurbished) — $89.99
- HP OmniBook 5 16″ Touch Laptop — $479.00
- Philips 60″ Class 4K Google Smart TV — $238.00
- Hisense 55″ Class H5 4K Roku Smart TV — $168.00
- VIZIO 75″ Class 4K UHD Smart TV (V4K75X-08) — $348.00
- TCL 85″ Class S4 4K UHD Roku Smart TV — $498.00
- Acer Nitro V 15.6″ Gaming Laptop — $599.00
- LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer 75356 — $40.00
- 2024 Leaf Eclectic Jumbo Football Box — $160.00
- VIZIO 5.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar (SV510XW-0906) — $128.00
🍳 Kitchen & Home Appliances
- Frigidaire Nugget Ice Maker (33lb) — $98.00
- Shark Steam & Scrub Steam Mop — $84.00
- Gourmia 14qt Air Fryer & Oven — $60.00
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker — $79.00
- Blackstone 28″ 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle — $157.00
- Gourmia French Door Toaster Oven Air Fryer — $57.00
- LINKChef 20-Bar Espresso Machine — $75.99
🧼 Floor Care & Cleaning
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum — $399.99
- Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum — $219.99
🏋️ Fitness & Sports
- FitRx Adjustable 52.5lb SmartBell — $98.00
- NordicTrack T 5 S Treadmill — $449.00
🌊 Outdoor & Recreation
- SaluSpa Monterey AirJet Hot Tub — $298.00
- SEGMART Adjustable Basketball Hoop — $69.99
🐾 Pet Supplies
- Pawmate Chicken Jerky Dog Treats (11 oz) — $10.69
- Ophanie 2.8L Pet Fountain — $15.99
- PAWZ Road 73″ Cat Tree — $69.99
- KONG Classic Dog Toy (Large) — $13.96
- Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box — $379.99
- edx Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit — $39.99
👚 Clothing & Apparel
- Time & Tru Women’s Chenille Sweater — $8.99
- Reebok Men’s Logo Joggers — $14.00
- NFL Team Logo Hoodie — $27.98
- Free Assembly Women’s Faux Shearling Booties — $24.99
- Madden Girl Brave Platform Bootie — $28.99
- Clarks Ashland Spin Women’s Shoes — $34.99
- Steve Madden Girls Quilted Puffer Jacket — $39.98
- Monster Jam Boys 2-Piece Pajama Set — $7.00
- Barbie Girls 2-Piece Pajama Set — $7.00
🧒 Kids & Toys
- Delta Children Cozee Flip-Out Sherpa Chair — $59.99
- Baby Jogger City Mini GT3 Stroller — $299.99
- Top Class Cards 100-Card Mega Box — $19.95
- My Life As Sydney 18″ Doll — $20.00
- Xuanlur Licensed Benz CLS 350 Ride-On Car — $99.99
- Minnie Mouse 3-Piece Activity Table Set — $29.99
💄 Beauty & Personal Care
- Heritage Store Organic Castor Oil (16oz) — $14.59
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 — $149.99
- MARNUR Neck & Shoulder Massager — $23.99
- MaxKare Ultra Soft Heating Pad (24″x33″) — $17.99
- RENPHO 12″x24″ Heating Pad — $19.99
🛏️ Home & Furniture
- ZUNMOS 9-Drawer Fabric Dresser — $46.00
- COOLHUT Big & Tall Leather Office Chair — $64.68
- BedLuxury 111.5″ Modular Sectional Sofa — $551.69
- edx Full Size Platform Bed Frame — $51.29
- Ophanie Queen 18″ Air Mattress — $54.99
🎁 Food & Gifts
- Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb 12-Pack — $34.99
- Omaha Steaks Deluxe Gift Basket — $103.99
🧰 Tools & DIY
- Hyper Tough 3-Piece Rolling Toolbox System — $59.00
- HART 300-Piece Mechanics Tool Set — $99.00
