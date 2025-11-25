🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

The 67 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating): TVs, Legos, Dyson, and more

We're keeping tabs on all the best deals rolling out during Walmart's Black Friday week sale. Don't wait until after turkey to grab these bargains.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated

Walmart has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales and there are literally thousands of products hitting their lowest prices of the year (and in some cases, ever). We know you don’t have the time to sort through all those deals, but we do, so we’ve picked out the best bargains across a ton of different categories and put them in this list. Save on home goods, electronics, and just about anything else you could want to buy for yourself or as a holiday gift.

HART 300-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, Multiple Drive, Chrome Finish $99

Hart 100 piece tool set
You love to see a tool kit that still has a 10mm socket.

Hart
See It

VIZIO 65" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K65X-08) — $228.00

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is cheap on Black Friday at Walmart
Big TVs are a Black Friday tradition.

Vizio
See It

This VIZIO handles HDR content and smart TV basics without overthinking it—solid pick if you need a big screen for the living room or basement. It typically sells for $448, so you’re saving $200 off the actual regular price rather than calculating the discount off of an artificially inflated number.

LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer 75356 — $40.00

Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer
It’s meant as a display piece, but you can totally play with it if you want.

Lego
See It

The Executor is Darth Vader’s flagship, and at $40, this set is legitimately cheap for a Star Wars build. It’s a display piece more than a playset, but if you’re into the Imperial fleet, this one’s hard to pass up at this price.

Frigidaire Nugget Ice Maker (33lb) — $98.00

Frigidaire Nugget Ice Maker on sale for Black Friday
This is the good ice.

Frigidaire
See It

This is how you get the good ice. This Frigidaire pumps out 33 pounds a day, which is plenty for a household that goes through ice fast. It’s countertop-sized and doesn’t need a water line, so setup is basically plug-and-go.

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum — $219.99

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum
It sucks, but in a good way.

Dyson
See It

Dyson vacuums usually cost way more than this, so $220 for an upright with strong suction and a tangle-free turbine tool is a solid bargain. The “Animal” label means it’s built to handle pet hair, and the ball design makes it easier to steer around furniture.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.