The 67 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating): TVs, Legos, Dyson, and more

Walmart has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales and there are literally thousands of products hitting their lowest prices of the year (and in some cases, ever). We know you don’t have the time to sort through all those deals, but we do, so we’ve picked out the best bargains across a ton of different categories and put them in this list. Save on home goods, electronics, and just about anything else you could want to buy for yourself or as a holiday gift.

This VIZIO handles HDR content and smart TV basics without overthinking it—solid pick if you need a big screen for the living room or basement. It typically sells for $448, so you’re saving $200 off the actual regular price rather than calculating the discount off of an artificially inflated number.

The Executor is Darth Vader’s flagship, and at $40, this set is legitimately cheap for a Star Wars build. It’s a display piece more than a playset, but if you’re into the Imperial fleet, this one’s hard to pass up at this price.

This is how you get the good ice. This Frigidaire pumps out 33 pounds a day, which is plenty for a household that goes through ice fast. It’s countertop-sized and doesn’t need a water line, so setup is basically plug-and-go.

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum — $219.99

Dyson vacuums usually cost way more than this, so $220 for an upright with strong suction and a tangle-free turbine tool is a solid bargain. The “Animal” label means it’s built to handle pet hair, and the ball design makes it easier to steer around furniture.

