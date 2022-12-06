We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Music can take us to places past and present, whether it be middle-school heartbreak or reliving your teenage dream. The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin speaker can help elevate your tunes for a light vibe, thanks partly to being $200 off on Amazon.

Typically $799 but temporarily available for $599, its lowest price in months, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin makes for an excellent smart speaker thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay2. We lauded the Zeppelin in our review for its five reference-grade drivers adapted from the company’s high-end speakers in our review of the Zeppelin. If you’re looking for sky-high fidelity and a dirigible design, there’s no comparison with this best-sounding smart speaker. And, once connected to Wi-Fi, you can access Spotify Connect, which streams Spotify tracks from the cloud instead of your phone. Its form doesn’t affect its function: It delivers a stereo soundfield with a frequency range of 35 Hz-24 kHz that makes vocals and midrange frequencies shine. And did we mention it puts out serious bass without getting bloated? It’s the perfect indulgent gift for that audiophile in your life.

