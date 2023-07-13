140+ Prime Day deals you can still get right now—AirPods, exercise bikes, robot vacuums, and more
Prime Day may be over, but some of the best deals have been extended.
Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 may be over technically, but that hasn’t stopped some companies from keeping the deals flowing. Right now, you can still save hundreds on items for the kitchen, outdoors, toolshed, and more. You won’t see the Prime Day Deals tag listed next to them, but some of the deals have actually gotten better today. If you feel like you missed out on Prime Day, there may still be some time to get a great deal on something you’ve had your eye on. But act fast; these deals were active when our list was compiled but aren’t guaranteed to last long.
Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $399.99 (Was $799.99)
Echelon provides the best of both worlds when it comes to its indoor bikes: a modern cycling experience paired with smart technology that gives you access to 3,000 in-person and on-demand workouts. With 32 levels of resistance, this is a piece of equipment that can work for beginners and experienced riders alike. And it comes with a rotating handlebar console that lets you take advantage of live cycling sessions plus a range of classes, including kickboxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training, and more when you’re off the bike. And this Prime Day, you can save $400 on this versatile bike.
The best post-Prime Day outdoor deals
- Bliss Hammocks 60″ Wide Hammock & Built-in Stand w/ Carrying Case & Hanging Hardware $120 (Was $200)
- Bliss Hammocks BHS-416 15-Feet Steel Hammock Stand, Black $110 (Was $200)
- Bliss Hammocks BHS-416 10 ft. Steel Hammock Stand with Hanging Hooks $61.11 (Was $130)
- CleverMade Maverick Collapsible Cooler Bag 50-Can, Insulated $42.99 (Was $59.99)
- EGO Power+ LM2130SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Select Cut Lawn Mower $439 (was $576)
- EGO Power+ LM2150SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower $429 (was $538.47)
- EGO Power+ ST1523S 15-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion String Trimmer Battery and Charger Included $199 (was $259)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller blue $30 (was $39)
- Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug $17 (Was $25.99)
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, 24 oz., Sea Grass $27.55 (Was $39.95)
The best post-Prime Day tool deals
- BOSCH GSR12V-300FCB22 Cordless Electric Drill $142.58 (Was $229)
- Bosch JS470E Corded Top-Handle Jigsaw, $109 (Was $179
- Bosch 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder, $59 (Was $69)
- Bosch Bare Tool FL12 12-volt Max LED Cordless Work Light, $56.86 (Was $69)
- Bosch MRF23EVS 2.3 HP Electronic VS Fixed-Base Router with Trigger Control, $159 (Was $239)
- Bosch GTB18V-45N 18V Brushless 1/4 In. Hex Screwgun, $98.80 (Was $159)
- Bosch Cobalt M42 Drill Bit, $33.97 (Was $144.79)
- Bosch PROFACTOR, $151 (Was $259)
- Bosch GCB18V-2N 18V Compact Band Saw, $179 (Was $199)
- CRAFTSMAN 6 Gallon Air Compressor, $169 (Was $184.99)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, $148.99 (Was $219)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer, $119.20 (Was $139)
The best post-Prime Day generator deals
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $209 (with coupon, was $299)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $800 (with coupon, was $1,149)
- BLUETTI Solar Power Station AC300 & B300 Expansion Battery, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $2,299 (was $3,898)
- BLUETTI Expansion Battery B300, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Pack for Power Station $1,899 (was $2,299)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX and 2 B230 External Battery Modules $3,897 (was $4,497)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200MAX with 350W Solar Panel Included, 2048Wh Portable Power Station $1,898 (was $2,808)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, $899 (Was $1,099)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel $1149 (with coupon, was $1,649)
- EF ECOFLOW 400W Portable Solar Panel, $749 (with coupon, was $1,149)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, $179 (Was $289)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA Max, $1,699 (with coupon, was $2,548)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 1300, $799 (with coupon, was $1,099)
- EF ECOFLOW 160 Watt Portable Solar Panel for Power Station, $259 (with coupon, was $349)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA mini Solar Generator and 2 110W Solar Panel, $1,049 (with coupon, was $1,299)
- EGO PST3041 Portable Power Station for Indoor and Outdoor Use Included, 3000W Nexus PowerStation w/ (4) 5.0Ah Battery $1,299 (was $1,499)
The best post-Prime Day home deals
- Brother ST371HD Sewing Machine, Strong & Tough $178.60 (Was $219.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crates $34.99 (Was $49.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Storage Bins, Plastic Folding Stackable Utility Containers $54.99 (Was $69.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Storage Bins $48.99 (Was $69.99)
- Echelon EX15 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $599.99 (Was $999.99)
- Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $799 (Was $1,499.99)
- Echelon Smart Rowing Machine + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $699.99 (Was $999.99)
- Echelon Row S Smart Rowing Machine + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $999.99 (Was $1,599.99)
- FLEXISPOT Electric Standup Desk Workstation 55 x 28 inches $239.99 (Was $299.99)
- FLEXISPOT EC1 Electric Standing Desk (55 x 28 inches) $239.99 (Was $329.99)
- FLEXISPOT Electric Stand Up Desk Workstation (48 x 24 inches) $189.99 (Was $249.99)
- FLEXISPOT Office Chair Height Adjustable Mesh Swivel $169.99 (Was $249.99)
- FLEXISPOT S6 Adjustable Bed Frame Base Wireless, Zero Gravity $449.99 (Was $599.98)
The best post-Prime Day appliance deals
- Calphalon Air Fryer Oven, $222 (Was $299.99)
- Calphalon Coffee Maker, $87.77 (Was $109.99)
- Calphalon Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, $129.99 (Was $169.99)
- Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker $194.39 (Was $283.50)
- Zojirushi Micom Water Boiler & Warmer, $154.68 (Was $194.50)
- Zojirushi BB-SSC10WZ Home Bakery Maestro Breadmaker, $263.99 (Was $357.49)
- Multo By CookingPal, $799 (Was $999)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.99 (Was $379.99)
- De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine, $250 (Was $299.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB, $499.95 (Was $699.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System, $699.95 (Was $899.95)
- Char-Broil 463655621 Performance TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $295 (was $349)
- OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Scale $165 (was $299)
- Meat Slicer 200W Electric Deli Food Slicer with 2 Removable 7.5″ Stainless Steel Blade $99 (was $119)
The best post-Prime Day vacuum deals
- Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner $399 (was $599.99)
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $723.96 (Was $949)
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $658 (Was $749.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $527.98 (Was $599.99)
- Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Bagless $409 (Was $599.99)
- Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $149.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum $198 (Was $249.99)
- roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $999 (Was $1,299)
- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock $399.99 (Was $699.99)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX $199.99 (Was $249.99)
The best post-Prime Day personal tech deals
- Garmin Venu 2 $261.55 (Was $399.99)
- Garmin Forerunner 745 $289.99 (Was $499.99)
- Garmin Edge 830 Sensor Bundle $369.99 (Was $499.99)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor Camera, $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor Camera (2-Pack), $239.99 (Was $329.99)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, $199.99 (Was $279.99)
- Google Indoor Nest Security Cam 2nd Generation, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen), $149.99 (Was $179.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery), $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit, $89.99 (Was $129.99)
- Philips Hue White and color Ambiance Bulbs 3 Pack, $75.99 (Was $134.99)
The best post-Prime Day kitchen deals
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags for Extra Large Items, $24.90 (Was $35.99)
The best post-Prime Day TV deals
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series $897 (was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series $1,897 (was $2,197)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum $2,097 (was $2,797)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series $1,197 (was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C $2,197 (was $2,697)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with White Bezel $3,495 (was $4,495)
The best post-Prime Day toy deals
- Magic: The Gathering Starter Commander Deck Bundle $105 (was $125)
- Magic The Gathering Dominaria United Collector Booster Box $154 (was $168)
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster Box $129 (was $144)
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Collector Booster Box $129 (was $140)
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Set Booster Box $98 (was $110)
- Magic: The Gathering The Brothers’ War Draft Booster Box $95 (was $120)
- Magic: The Gathering Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 – Orzhov Auras $23 (was $38)
- WHAT DO YOU MEME? Family Edition $14.26 (Was $19.99)
- Poetry for Neanderthals $14.26 (Was $19.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins, Cooperative Fantasy Board Game $19.56 (Was $27.99)
The best post-Prime Day headphone and audio deals
- Sennheiser HD 660S2 Wired Open-Back Audiophile Headphones $399.95 (Was $599.95)
- Sennheiser HD 600 Audiophile Hi-Res Open-Back Dynamic Headphones $299.95 (Was $449.95)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ANC IPX4 Earbuds $176 (Was $279)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless ANC IPX4 Earbuds $95 (Was $179.95)
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones with TrueResponse Transducers $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio $199 (Was $249)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 (Was $129)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones w/ ANC and Spatial Audio $449 (Was $549)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth Earbuds $69.99 (Was $119.99)
- Jabra Elite 5 ANC Bluetooth Earbuds $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Adjustable ANC True Wireless Earbuds w/ MultiSensor Voice tech for clear calls $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Melomania Touch True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earphones $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Black) $119 (Was $149.99)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $28.95 (Was $69.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $26.31 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $148.99 (Was $199)
- 1MORE Aero Wireless Earbuds with Spatial Audio, 42dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation $65 (with coupon, Was $109.99)
- 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds $64.99 (with coupon, Was $99.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with LDAC $74 (with coupon, Was $99.99)
- Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset $129.95 (Was $179.99)
- Focal Bathys Over-Ear Hi-Fi Bluetooth ANC Headphones $699 (Was $799)
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear ANC Headphones $329 (Was $399)
- beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth ANC Earbuds w/ Sound Personalization $179 (Was $199)
- Meze 99 Classics Walnut Gold | Wired Wooden Closed-Back Audiophile Headphones $231 (Was $309)
- FiiO FH3 1DD+2BA High-Resolution Wired MMCX IEMs $87 (Was $109)
- FiiO FW5 TWS Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds w/ 10mm Dynamic Drivers, LHDC/aptX Adaptive $99 (Was $119)
The best post-Prime Day watch deals
- SEIKO Men’s SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch $455 (Was $650)
- Fossil Grant Men’s Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather or Stainless Steel Band $80 (Was $160)
- Seiko Men’s SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind Watch with Brown Leather Band $168 (Was $225)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Luxury PCAT Chronograph Watch $487.50 (Was $650)
- Lacoste Boston Men’s Quartz Chronograph Watch $133.04 (Was $185)